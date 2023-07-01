The Bear is one of the best shows on TV about the culinary world. Critics and fans alike love the show's intensity, and how it captures the dynamics between restaurant staff. There is always drama in the kitchen of The Beef, or now The Bear as of Season 2.

The Bear's intensity might make some first-time viewers wonder whether the show is a comedy. But, true fans of the FX show know that there is a quick-witted sense of humor inside and outside The Bear, formerly known as The Beef. From Carmy to Sydney, these characters navigate grief and trauma with humor.

10 Carmy

Image via FX

Carmen, also known as Carmy, is a three-star Michelin chef who runs The Bear restaurant. He is struggling with grief for his brother, Mikey, the former owner of The Beef who passed away from suicide.

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is a very serious and anxious guy, but underneath his seriousness, he does have a sense of humor. This side of Carmy comes out when he's bantering back and forth with his family, especially Cousin and Sugar.

9 Ebraheim (Ebra)

Image via FX

Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) worked as a cook in The Beef. As The Beef is being transformed into The Bear, Sydney sends him to culinary school with Tina.

Ebra is very serious and passionate about his job as a cook. While he is quiet, his sense of humor comes out in small blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments. Ebra frequently throws out gems like "One bite of a doughnut brings much joy. Two bites brings sadness."

8 Marcus

Image via FX

Marcus (Lionel Boyce) worked in The Beef's kitchen, and now he is The Bear's pastry chef. He is a caretaker for his mother, who is sick, and lives with his roommate. Marcus is dedicated to learning anything he can about desserts, and loves to experiment with sweet treats.

Related: 10 Shows to Watch If You Love 'The Bear'

Marcus' personality is kind of similar to Carmy's in that his passion for his craft makes him less likely to joke around than the others at the restaurant. However, there are a few times fans see small bursts of Marcus' sense of humor. While in Copenhagen, Marcus talks with Sydney over Facetime, and his light banter with her makes this scene quite funny.

7 Tina

Image via FX

Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) was originally a line cook for The Beef. Swift changes in the restaurant's "hierarchy" caused her to be unsure about the restaurant's new staff structure. However, this quickly changed over time, and she eventually came to respect Sydney as a chef. Her love of the kitchen made her Sydney's choice as The Bear's new sous chef.

Tina gives off serious vibes, but she does have a wry sense of humor which appears during certain moments, from her reaction to tasting Sydney's potatoes to her quick conversations with Carmy (Yes, Jeff!). Colón-Zayas does an excellent job with subtle line delivery that makes Bear fans chuckle.

6 Claire

Claire (Molly Gordon) is one of Carmy's childhood crushes. She works as a resident doctor at a hospital. She reconnects with Carmen (thanks to Faz), and they start a romantic fling.

Fans meet Claire in Season 2 of The Bear. Claire's sense of humor is a bit quirky, and a bit self-deprecating. She manages to bring even a bit of a smile to Carmy's face every time she jokes around. Her best joke? She pokes fun at her driving skills.

5 Natalie (Sugar)

Image via FX

Natalie (Abby Elliot), also known as Sugar, is Carmy's sister. Like Carmy, she deeply misses her older brother, Mikey. She loves Carmy, and watches out for him. As The Beef transforms into The Bear, she takes on a big role as a project manager to help Carmy and Sydney's vision come to life.

Related: The Bear: Every Guest Star in Season 2, Ranked

Natalie's sharp sense of humor reflects how she deals with the chaotic environment of her family life and the chaos ensuing the kitchen. She is quick to think of zingers to toss at Richie and Carmy.

4 Richie (Cousin)

Image via FX

Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), fondly known as Cousin by Carmen and Natalie, ran The Beef with Mikey for years, and doesn't quite like change. While it's clear that he loves Carmy and Sugar, he isn't afraid to challenge them. As The Bear restaurant starts to become a reality, he isn't sure of his purpose. However, he eventually gets his moment to shine during The Bear's friends and family night.

Cousin has a brash sense of humor. He basically has no filter. Whenever he is hurling insults, he finds time to throw in something to make his "cousins" and fellow kitchen staff to pause with thought. Richie's funniest moments often come out of nowhere, such as the time he belted out Taylor Swift's "Love Story" while driving in his car.

3 Uncle Jimmy

Image via FX

Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) loans money to Mikey so that The Beef can keep running. However, Mikey avoids paying Uncle, and this turns into a problem for Sugar and Carmy.

Uncle Jimmy doesn't like nonsense. He is at his funniest when he is discussing his favorite topic: money. Uncle Jimmy's one-liners might come off as brash at times, but that is what makes them laugh-out-loud funny.

2 Faz

Neil Fak, lovely known as Fak, (Matty Matheson) grew up with Carmy, Sugar, Mikey, and Richie. He loves The Beef, and especially, the video game, Ball Breaker. Fak enjoys his job as the restaurant's go-to handyman.

Fak's presence cuts through the chaos of the kitchen. He isn't as serious as the rest of restaurant staff. He doesn't seem to care what other people think about him, and he embraces his goofy self. From his singing of The Ball Breaker theme to his headbutting with Richie, Fak is one of the funniest characters in The Bear.

1 Sydney

Image Via FX on Hulu

Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) is an experienced cook whose previous catering business didn't succeed. Despite this setback, she kept going after her dream of being a great chef. She admires Carmy and partners with him to turn The Beef into The Bear.

Edebiri's comedic timing is impeccable as Sydney. No matter what situation Sydney is in, she finds a way to deal with the stress of the kitchen with a quick-witted sense of humor. Her humor ranges from goofy (facetiming with Marcus) to dry humor which emerges during her conversations with Carmy.

Next: 10 Most Underrated FX Shows, Ranked