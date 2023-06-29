The Bear is a well-regarded Hulu series about a young chef who leaves the world of fine dining to work in his late brother's sandwich restaurant in his hometown of Chicago. Following the warm regard of the first season in 2022, the program was swiftly renewed for a second season and returned on June 22, 2023.

Living up to the first season's hype, The Bear's second season is certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes and continues to be a Hulu original sensation. Additionally, while being one of the most intense, chaotic, and realistic depictions of the restaurant industry and a devastating examination of addiction and mental health, the program nevertheless contains a lot of humorous moments that may either be viewed as genuine humor or merely dark comedy.

10 “Fishes”

Season 2, Episode 6

Taking place five years before The Bear is set to open, the episode centers on a Berzatto Christmas dinner. The day is as hectic as any other day in The Beef’s kitchen with Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), the matriarch of the Berzatto family, cooking, shouting, and drinking while Michael (Jon Bernthal) and their uncle Lee (Bob Odenkirk) argue and throw forks. Donna drives her automobile through the living room as the episode comes to a close.

Fans can't take a break between tumultuous situations and emotional ones because the Christmas episode is one of the most dramatic ones on the show. However, it also contains a lot of dark comedy that makes fans chuckle even in the most stressful situations. For example, in the scene where Michael keeps throwing forks at his uncle Lee like a child throwing a tantrum, as soon as his mother breaks down and leaves, they come at each other at full force.

9 “Sundae”

Season 2, Episode 3

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) continue to test their menu but are aware that it would be difficult because of their damaged palates. After Carmy reneges on their initial agreement to spend time with Claire (Molly Gordon), Sydney visits several eateries throughout the city to try the food. She gains insight while also getting comments from a former coworker who tells her to "trust her partner."

Although there aren't many humorous moments in this episode of the comedy-drama series, there are plenty of delectable close-ups of food that make viewers water their mouths. The awkward phone talk Marcus (Lionel Boyce) had with Sydney and how Fak (Matty Matheson) teased him about it is one of the episode's funnier moments. Another is when Sydney boldly and desperately approaches several restaurant employees while they are on break to offer them jobs.

8 “Review”

Season 1, Episode 7

After finishing the morning's preparation, the staff discovers that Sydney chose not to preorder their to-go service, and hundreds of tickets begin to pour in just before the lunch rush. Carmy snaps under pressure and blows up on Sydney and Marcus. Sydney declares her resignation right away as Carmy's mental state starts to deteriorate.

The episode is noted for its powerful one-take scenes and has the highest rating of the season. It also shows how chaotic and realistically the restaurant runs in real-time, with plenty of grimly humorous moments. For instance, after a heated argument, Sydney inadvertently butt-stabs Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Carmy yells for everyone to grab him a fresh Sharpie.

7 “The Bear”

Season 2, Episode 10

Richie and Natalie run the front of the house while Sydney manages the kitchen as The Bear opens for business. During service, problems start to pile up: Josh, one of the chefs, disappears, which prompts Carmy to go on the line and mess with the flow. The restaurant runs out of forks, and Carmy is trapped inside the walk-in fridge. However, Richie steps in and steers the restaurant to its first successful night.

The commotion in the kitchen with the forks running out and Carmy traps in the walk-in are all of the season finale's darkly humorous moments that fans are torn between laughing and sympathizing with the characters.

6 “Beef”

Season 2, Episode 1

Natalie (Abby Elliott) is brought in as the project manager for the renovations as Carmy and Sydney work on creating a menu for The Bear. Carmy makes a deal with a dubious Cicero (Oliver Platt) to obtain the finance from him: either they will repay the loan in full in 18 months, or Cicero will acquire ownership of the restaurant and property.

As the renovation gets underway, there are many problems and lots of laughs, largely among the audience (as everyone is clearly stressed in the fast-paced restaurant drama). One moment that illustrates the difference between chaos and an effort to maintain order is when Natalie, Sydney, and Carmy queue up to ask Cicero for another investment while the alarm goes off. Another genuine and amusing scene is when Carmy suggests the 18-month deal but afterward recognizes that it's absurd.

5 “Hands”

Season 1, Episode 2

“Hands” sees Carmy learn how poorly The Beef has been run and that his brother owes their uncle Cicero $300,000. However, Carmy declines Cicero's offer to purchase the eatery in favor of repaying his brother's loan. Meanwhile, multiple safety and sanitation violations are found by a health inspector, and as a result, the restaurant receives a C rating.

The Beef's employees still can't help but yell at one another and aren't scared to use the harshest words imaginable amid the tensest and most serious moments with a health inspector present. Like most of The Bear's episodes, there are a lot of painful and sensitive moments that viewers need to take in – it's a comedy show that will break your heart after all. But right after, there are frequently humorous ones such as Richie’s willingness to admit his expired driver's license amidst a heated argument or when he purchased the incorrect joint compound.

4 “Braciole”

Season 1, Episode 8

A brawl breaks out during a bachelor party hosted by The Beef in another attempt to pay back Cicero, and Richie is taken into custody for almost killing a partygoer. Richie gives Carmy a letter that Michael wrote to him, in which he includes a recipe for spaghetti and recommends using smaller cans of tomatoes since they taste better. When Carmy opens one of the cans, he discovers a hidden stack of money.

This episode features several amusing moments that remind viewers that while some moments in this show, like real life, are intense, others are not, and they should not let the former overshadow the latter. Some of them include Fak talking to the arcade machine about life or the staff giving Richie some provocative underwear left over from a bachelor party the previous night. The ending warms viewers’ hearts as the gang band together to recover the money while covered in tomato sauce.

3 “Pasta”

Season 2, Episode 2

Obstacles in the construction process continue to raise, which can include finding a mold issue. While everything is going on, Sydney enrolls Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) and Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) in culinary school so they can make the most of their current personnel and Tina can take over for Sydney as sous-chef. Carmy reconnects with Claire, a former classmate who is now a resident in emergency medicine.

As the group works to refurbish the restaurant, Richie, Fak, and Marcus, who are continually arguing over what to do and threatening to notify Natalie, a.k.a "mom," are a constant source of hilarity. Moreover, the fact that they address her as a mom as though she is in charge of a kindergarten and that is both accurate and funny.

2 “Sheridan”

Season 1, Episode 5

The episode shows a tumultuous day at the restaurant with a fuse blowing as Marcus tries to create cakes and a toilet backlog causing a spill. Therefore, Richie calls a family friend, Fak comes over to fix it, and then amidst their hectic interview, Fak informs Carmy that Richie has been dealing drugs behind the restaurant. Meanwhile, since the power is out, Sydney saves the day by managing an outdoor lunch service with a temporary barbeque setup.

Any scenes between Richie and Fak are hilarious because, despite their love for one another, they are always at odds with one another, evident in their job interview and their physical fight on the floor. The episode also sees the restaurant in a complete state of chaos due to an exploding toilet, while Marcus is working on his fermenting experimentation just a few feet away.

1 “Dogs”

Season 1, Episode 4

As part of their efforts to gradually pay off the debt, Carmy and Richie cater a child's birthday party for Cicero. However, the kids at the party pass out in the yard after Carmy makes a homemade Ecto cooler that is unintentionally spiked with Richie's Xanax. Sydney becomes closer to the staff at the restaurant and gains their respect in the meantime.

Even though there is a lot of shouting and fighting, the episode must be one of the funniest and the most light-hearted ones since everyone laughs and gives each other hilarious side-eyes at the end. This episode had many humorous moments, including the hotdog fight, the Xanax incident, and Richie and Cicero's unrestrained argument.

