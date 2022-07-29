Hulu’s sleeper hit series The Bear isn’t exactly an easy watch. There’s a rawness to it that places the viewer directly in the world of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and the rest of the kitchen staff at “The Beef,” the restaurant Carmy’s deceased older brother, Michael (Jon Bernthal), left to him when he killed himself. Though the show’s intensity might be a turnoff for some, it’s this uncomfortable nature of the series that makes it so compelling. Carmy is dropped into his brother’s chaotic, struggling restaurant at the same time he’s dropped into the chaos and struggle of a devastating loss. The show knows how to dial Carmy’s experiences up to eleven, and offers the viewer a connection to his experiences that’s more immersive than what many series have achieved. And really, The Bear’s somewhat sneaky success may be partially due to the fact that it doesn’t look or feel quite like anything else on TV right now- or ever, for that matter. Not since Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag has a series delved so deeply into the grief of losing a loved one too soon, with a singular focus that feels authentic to that experience.

Michael’s death throws Carmy’s life completely out of orbit. Though he later reveals that things weren’t exactly perfect for him before his brother’s death, it’s the tragic loss that has him reeling and completely unsure of what happens next. Of course, he always has a choice, but it’s easy to understand why he feels so compelled to drop the successful career he’s built for himself and devote his life to keeping his brother’s restaurant from going under.

Outside of the restaurant, Carmy’s relationship with his sister, Sugar (Abby Elliott), is a great avenue through which the series explores grief. There’s tension between the two siblings, who are each dealing with their pain in very different ways. Carmy’s response to the pain of losing his brother is to retreat emotionally and to obsess over the strange and dysfunctional relic of his brother’s life. Sugar, on the other hand, is reaching out and looking for solace in a connection with Carmy.

Outside of the immediate family, there’s Michael’s best friend, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who experiences several losses in Season 1. There’s his best friend, his marriage, and then his status at the restaurant with Carmy in charge. Richie’s way of handling everything being outside of his control is to flail about and act out in ways that are destructive to him and those around him. He hides behind a certain kind of masculinity, but under all of that anger and bravado, there’s genuine pain. It’s also interesting to see the tension between him and Carmy as they share the status of being the two men that were the most important to Michael before he passed.

Richie and Carmy share not only their loss but also the way they struggle to deal with their emotions about it. Both actors give nuanced performances that balance this masculinity with a deep well of emotions lying under the surface. What’s important is that when these two hurt people around them because they’re hurting themselves, they hold themselves accountable and apologize. This is where The Bear shows how we have the ability to heal from pain, even if we’re the ones that cause it.

Though both men struggle with their feelings, they hide their pain in different ways. Carmy’s pain is mostly held inward, with nightmares he doesn’t talk about that end with him lighting his kitchen on fire in his sleep and a self-inflicted isolation that he gradually begins to overcome over the course of the first season. Richie, on the other hand, hides his pain by essentially being a nuisance to everyone around him. Outwardly, the presentations of pain couldn’t be more different, but on the inside, they’re both in need of people they can be vulnerable with. Carmy, Richie, and Sugar each offer audiences a look at a different way of handling grief. The writing and the performances keep them from falling into cliches, instead, drawing figures that are both broad and relatable. Carmy’s isolation, Richie’s anger, and Sugar’s relatively healthy approach are familiar to anyone who’s shared a great loss with others.

The restaurant not only serves as what Carmy has left of his brother, and a metaphor for his grief, but it also works as a way of exploring Carmy’s relationship with his late brother. In a powerful scene, Carmy speaks about their relationship, and how cooking was something they bonded over. That all changed when Michael shut his little brother out, seemingly for no reason. Of course, what Carmy didn’t know at the time was that his brother was dealing with addiction. By keeping Carmy out of the restaurant, his brother was keeping him out of his life and severing the bond they shared.

The show leans into moments of extreme chaos and stillness alike, creating a reflection of how the process immediately following loss can look and feel. The ending of the first season has Carmy discovering something else his brother left behind: enough money for him to make the restaurant into whatever he wants. To find out that Michael left behind even more than the restaurant to Carmy allows both the show and Carmy to find such hope amidst great pain.

With the chance to start something new, Carmy and Richie have discovered a way to surround Mikey’s memory with the love that’s still alive. That catharsis is emphasized by one last look from Mikey, as Jon Bernthal continues to make the absolute most of his very few minutes of screentime on the show. The Bear manages to feel real in a way that's visceral, unique, refreshing, and unlike anything in recent years. While the kitchen setting does a good portion of the work in achieving that, it’s the grieving hearts that ground the series and make it special, making it no wonder that we're getting a second season.