The Bear’s second season surprised fans with numerous cameos of high-profile celebrities. Many appeared in the single flashback episode about a big family Christmas dinner gathering, each one as a member of the Berzatto family. But a few appeared in other episodes, in roles that were pivotal to the growth of main characters.

From Emmy winners to Academy Award winners, the list is impressive. Each guest actor played a character who made an impact in some way, but a few delivered truly mesmerizing, emotionally charged performances.

10 Alex Moffat (Josh)

There’s nothing particularly outstanding about Saturday Night Live alum Alex Moffat’s character. Josh is a new cook who ends up disappearing halfway through service to take drugs in the back alley.

The character was marginally important, however, for two specific reasons. First, it’s his disappearance that begins to show cracks in the kitchen on opening day. When they can’t find him, the kitchen begins to scramble and loses its footing for a moment. And second, it’s discovering him with a pipe that gives Marcus a reason to chat with Sydney and bury the hatchet between them after an earlier spat.

9 Gillian Jacobs (Tiffany)

Through season 1, fans heard of but never saw Tiffany, Richie’s ex and mother to his daughter. In the flashback episode, it’s clear that the character, played by Gillian Jacobs (Girls, Community), is a lovely woman who cared for and loved Richie deeply at one point in time. She had a tough pregnancy yet she still handled the loud and rambunctious family dynamics well.

Seen again in a subsequent episode, Tiffany has moved on with her new beau, who proposed to her, though she still has love for Richie. Seeing how well she and Richie gelled at one point in time, however, gives fans hope that Richie can be a better person, if not for her, for someone else.

8 Molly Gordon (Claire)

Fans were hoping Carmy would find a love interest, and Claire, played by Molly Gordon (Animal Kingdom), could not have been a better fit. She’s a soft-spoken, cool, calm, and collected woman finishing her residency to become a doctor. They already know one another and had crushes on each other in the past.

The fact that Sugar, Fak, and Richie all love Claire makes easing her into Carmy’s life simple. However, anything that takes attention and focus away from the restaurant puts it at risk, and Molly Gordon captures nicely how Claire goes from intense love to absolute heartbreak.

7 John Mulaney (Stevie)

Stand-up comedian John Mulaney, who currently also voices the character of Andrew on Big Mouth, is hilarious as the cousin who married into the family, partnered with Michelle, clearly the more dominant one in the relationship. He is aware the family thinks he’s gay, even addressing it at the dinner table when he’s forced to give the most awkward grace speech ever.

He tries and fails several times to help Donna, leaving in fear each time. What’s funny about Stevie is that he’s so unremarkable, no one ever remembers him. He’s happy to slink into the background, and Mulaney plays the nerdy character beautifully.

6 Sarah Paulson (Michelle)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story, Ratched) plays Michelle, the successful, New York-based restaurant owner who reverts to her old self when she comes back home. She curses and uses flagrant language, clearly not one to hold her tongue. She’s a Berzatto, after all.

Michelle is in a pivotal scene when she offers for Carmy to live with her for a few weeks so he can study in New York and “get out of this place.” She recognizes his potential, and the fact that he isn’t like the others in the family, and genuinely wants to help.

5 Jon Bernthal (Mike Berzatto)

Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, Punisher) gives fans a better look into Mike’s struggle in season 2’s flashback episode. It’s simple to see how much Mike is struggling inside as he deals with a failing business, family members who don’t believe in him, and addiction. After Carmy shows him a drawing of the restaurant he wants to open with his big brother, Mike breaks down crying.

But it’s the one, very tense dinner table scene where Bernthal truly shines. Mike makes passive-aggressive marks to antagonize his uncle (who earlier embarrassed him) only to cause his uncle to bring attention to the fact that he is likely on drugs. The insults escalate with so much tension, every member of the family begs for it to stop. It’s a scene that puts into perspective who Mike was as a person, and how he was doing at his absolute lowest point.

4 Olivia Colman (Chef Terry)

She’s only in one scene, but it’s a crucial one in Richie’s development. Almost ready to finish his last day at the restaurant where he was training, Richie comes across Chef Terry and they have a candid chat while peeling mushrooms. He asks how she got started and she opens up about her past failures, about seeing a sign (figuratively and literally) at 38 years old, when she was at her lowest point, and starting the restaurant that would go on to become a huge success.

She discusses her father and coming across his old journals. Before she can finish her story about what he signed off every entry with, she is called away. Richie runs after her to ask, but then looks at the wall in the kitchen and sees the sign that reads “every second counts.” It’s a beautiful moment and Olivia Colman (The Crown, Heartstopper), who can also now be seen in Marvel TV showSecret Invasion, brings life and heart to the few minutes the character in on screen.

3 Will Poulter (Luca)

Luca could easily have been a stuck-up renowned pastry chef who was simply doing a favor for his old friend Carmy by helping his pastry chef learn the ropes. Instead, he was not only helpful but also sweet and approachable. Will Poulter (Dopesick, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) played Luca as strict and serious, but also kind and caring. Luca talked with Marcus about his childhood and his rise to becoming a pastry chef, gave him useful pointers, and helped Marcus become an overall better pastry chef who wasn’t willing to take risks.

Most impactful, however, is when Luca sent Marcus a gift and note on the day of the restaurant’s opening: a sign like the one from the restaurant that reads “every second counts.” The three words will mean more to Marcus than Luca could ever realize, making him a crucial part of the story.

2 Bob Odenkirk (Uncle Lee)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, Lucky Hank) hits it out of the part as Carmy’s uncle Lee, the family member at the party who always has something to say and tends to darken the mood. It’s his comment to Mike about re-telling a story he has already told a million times that sets the stage for a big family blowout in the end of the flashback episode.

But his showdown with Mike, screaming, yelling, and calling him a “loser” and a “nothing,” bringing to light Mike’s drug use, failed businesses, and the fact that he still lives at home with his mother, was heartbreaking. Nonetheless, Odenkirk was so convincing in the role, which helped bring new perspective to how Mike had been feeling about himself.

1 Jamie Lee Curtis (Donna Berzatto)

Fresh off her Academy Award win for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Jamie Lee Curtis delivered an emotionally crushing, nuanced performance as Carmy’s mother Donna. As she slaves away in the kitchen making food for everyone, including the traditional seven fishes, she sobs that no one is helping nor seems to care about her. But when anyone tries to help, she screams at them to get away.

She has several breakdowns through the episode, including driving a car into the house. But when she shows up at the restaurant in present day and can’t bring herself to go inside, not wanting to ruin the moment for her kids, Curtis pulls it off so beautifully that fans itch for a reunion between Donna and the kids.

