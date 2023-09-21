Hulu's The Bear isn't like any drama-comedy you've ever seen before. Sure, there are quippy one-liners and larger-than-life characters, but it's ultimately much heavier than what you're led to believe. We follow a world-renowned chef (Jeremy Allen White) who comes back to Chicago to work at his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. He's forced to manage a difficult staff while trying to simultaneously keep the shop away from the brink of collapse and dealing with his grief and trauma.

With 13 Emmy Award nominations, it's no wonder why they're as highly rated as they are. Let's take a look, then, at which episodes have managed to make it to the top of the top. Spoilers ahead!

10 "Ceres"

Season 1, Episode 6 (2022)

Image via FX

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

In a flashback in the first scene, audiences get their first glimpse of Mikey (Jon Bernthal), Carmy's (White) brother who, up until now, has only been mentioned in passing. In the present day, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) grapples with his Chicago neighborhood changing.

RELATED:

13 Best Hulu Original Shows, Ranked According to IMDb

This episode in particular is memorable because, for the first time, we're shown what the dynamic between Mikey, Carmy, and Richie looked like before his death, especially with what we know of Carmy and Richie's strained relationship now. The way these characters deal with grief and sudden change all season is put into perspective here - Richie letting anger be his driving force and desperately clinging on to the past, and Carmy, of course, suppressing his emotions and working himself to death.

9 "Dogs"

Season 1, Episode 4 (2022)

Image via FX

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Carmen and Richie end up catering at a kid's birthday party at Uncle Jimmy's (Oliver Platt) house to pay off a bit of the money Mikey owed him. Meanwhile, Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Sydney's (Ayo Edebiri) relationship starts to grow out of the hostility of the previous episodes.

"Dogs" leans more into its comedy side when Carmy and Richie accidentally spill Xanax into the Ecto-Cooler and knock all the kids unconscious. It's one of the more lighthearted episodes - both in its comedic moments and in its gratuitous doughnut-making montage - but there's something morbidly funny and dark when a relative mistakes Carmy for his brother and says, "I thought you killed yourself," prompting him to reply, "No, sir, that was my brother."

8 "Bolognese"

Season 2, Episode 8 (2023)

Image via FX

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

"Bolognese" has audiences on the edge of their seats as they await the outcome of the fire suppression test, ten days before The Bear is supposed to have its grand opening. There's also the stress of the increasingly strained relationship between Sydney and Carmen.

For the first time, we see a total shift in the priorities of the characters. For once, everyone else is focused on the restaurant: Richie and Marcus (Lionel Boyce) return from their brief stint outside the restaurant changed people - Richie suit-clad and apologetic, Marcus with a new hit dessert - Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) comes back to work at the sandwich window, Tina oversees the new hires, Natalie (Abby Elliott) and Fak (Matty Matheson) troubleshoot the gas line situation, and Sydney worries about strategy and the menu. Carmen, however, isn't thinking about the restaurant at all. "Is Claire (Molly Gordon) my girlfriend?" he asks Fak. It's endearing to see him so taken with someone, but we're left wondering if maybe this isn't quite the time for it.

7 "Honeydew"

Season 2, Episode 4 (2023)

Image via FX

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Lionel Boyce's Marcus stars in this episode as we follow him around Copenhagen, where he trains with Chef Luca, played by Will Poulter. Luca is a patient teacher who coaches Marcus through the finer details of pastry making.

RELATED:

'The Bear': Every Main Character, Ranked by Likability

It's a welcome respite from the stress of the grand opening back in Chicago. The pacing slows to a steady beat as we see him take the time to learn his craft, and it's ultimately a lovely character study of who Marcus is outside the restaurant, and how he started baking in the first place.

6 "Omelette"

Season 2, Episode 9 (2023)

Image via FX

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

The Bear's highly anticipated opening is fast approaching, and everyone rushes to finish up the final touches. Carmen and Sydney are starting to feel the pressure - Carmen's still reeling from his mentally ill family and his happiness with Claire, and Sydney insists that being a chef is "the thing" for her.

There's a tender scene near the end of the episode where they spend five uninterrupted minutes underneath a table confessing their deepest fears. The audience is reminded that they're two sides of the same coin, that they have a connection unlike anything they have with anyone else in their lives. "I wouldn't even wanna do this without you," Carmen tells her.

5 "Braciole"

Season 1, Episode 8 (2022)

Image via FX

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

In the season one finale, everything comes to a head. Carmen's mental state seems to have taken a turn for the worse when he has three separate breakdowns. Still, the episode ends on a hopeful note (literally) when Carmy discovers the thirty grand Uncle Jimmy loaned Mikey hidden in tomato cans and tacks a notice on the shop door that says, "The Bear is coming."

Carmen apologizes for his terrible behavior and gets Marcus and Sydney back. The season ends with a perfect depiction of what The Bear is all about, really - getting through some of the most emotionally challenging experiences in your life with your loved ones and eating delicious food.

4 "The Bear"

Season 2, Episode 10 (2023)

Image via FX

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

Of course, something was bound to go wrong. In the titular episode and season two finale, it's friends-and-family night at The Bear, and Carmen's stuck in the walk-in. Everyone else is forced to churn out orders with their leader indisposed and (spoiler alert) they manage it pretty well.

RELATED:

'The Bear' Season 2: Cast and Character Guide

It's here that we see that Carmy hasn't been getting better, not really. Everyone is calm, collected, and ultimately efficient at their job. It's not hard to imagine how differently things would have been otherwise, especially since we know how Carmen acts when he's in a high-stakes situation. In the end, friends-and-family night is a resounding success, but Carmy is at his lowest of the season.

3 "Review"

Season 1, Episode 7 (2022)

Image via FX

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

Speaking of the way Carmy acts in stressful situations - after a mix-up with the new to-go system, Carmen tries and fails to get all the orders out on time while simultaneously wrangling an unruly staff, which leads to a grueling, intense ten minutes shot in one long, continuous take.

All the characters are pushed to their breaking points in this episode - for some, even beyond. Besides brilliant needle drops and beautiful cooking sequences, The Bear is commonly lauded for its accurate depiction of life in a restaurant kitchen, and no episode showcases this intensity better than season one's penultimate episode.

2 "Fishes"

Season 2, Episode 6 (2023)

Image via FX

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

If season one's "Review" was a stress dream come to life, season two's "Fishes" is a stress nightmare. It boasts a star-studded cast at a traumatic Christmas dinner five years before the events of the show.

It's clear to the audience now that the Berzattos are a powder keg waiting to explode - and they do, in the form of an explosive fight in the middle of dinner and Mama Berzatto (played by Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis) crashing the car into the living room. Finally, we understand the demons haunting Carmen's past, and they provide insight as to why he is the way he is.

1 "Forks"

Season 2, Episode 7 (2023)

Image via FX

IMDb Rating: 9.7/10

Coming directly after the torment of episode six, "Forks" is a delightful reprieve as we follow Richie at an upscale Chicago restaurant to learn the essentials of serving, per Carmen's orders.

Richie's arc is arguably the best of the entire show. It's rewarding to see him discover his worth in this episode, especially after he spent the beginning of the season so lost and without purpose. Olivia Colman makes a guest appearance as Chef Terry, and Richie joins her in needlessly peeling potatoes, telling him that she thinks it's time well spent. "That's what it's all about, huh?"

NEXT:

10 Shows to Watch If You Love 'The Bear'