The Big Picture Don't miss the special marathon of The Bear on FX with two episodes each night starting June 2.

Season 1 of the critically acclaimed show features a talented cast including Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

The Bear has already raked in numerous awards and accolades, with a fourth season in the works before Season 3 drops.

FX and Hulu's The Bear has become one of the most popular shows on television, and now it's finally about to do something it never has before: actually air on FX. The critically acclaimed show about a beat-down Chicago restaurant will air its first season on the cable network with a special marathon beginning on June 2, according to Variety. This will occur less than a month before the highly anticipated Season 3 of the show is set to drop.

Each of the four nights of the marathon will consist of two episodes of Season 1, with the culinary extravaganza wrapping up with the penultimate episode and Season 1 finale on June 5. This marks a significant departure for the series, which, despite being an FX and Hulu collaboration, has exclusively been available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ up until now. This hasn't hurt the show's ratings, though, as Season 2 of The Bear became FX's top hit on Hulu when it was released last year, though it has since been topped by the smash-hit samurai series Shōgun.

The first season of the show starred Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a onetime acclaimed chef who takes over his brother's decript sandwhich shop after he dies. While there, he must deal with personal issues surrounding his "cousin" Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) while also mentoring the shop's fiery young sous chef, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri). Throughout Season 1, Carmy tried to turn his brother's shop into a success, and Season 2 continues the story as Carmy, Richie, and Sydney look to transform it into a fine-dining, upscale restaurant. Other cast members throughout the two seasons include Oliver Platt, Matty Matheson, Molly Gordon, Jon Bernthal, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

'The Bear' Has Recieved Critical Acclaim

Close

Upon its release in 2022, The Bear became one of the most lauded shows on television, with particular praise going toward White and Edebiri. Over its two seasons it has garnered 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, including accolades for White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach; it won all six regular Primetime Emmys it was nominated for, including Outstanding Comedy Series, in addition to four Primetime Creative Arts Emmys. It has additionally won a trio of Golden Globes and four SAG Awards. So it is no surprise that the series is already filming a fourth season, even before Season 3 has been released.

The Bear comes from FX Productions and was created by Christopher Storer, who also executive produces alongside co-showrunner and director Joanna Calo. Additional executive producers include Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Courtney Storer, Hiro Murai, and Matheson. Season 3 of The Bear is set to drop on Hulu on June 27. The first two seasons are available to stream now on Hulu.