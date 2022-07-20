In a kind of underdog television success story, FX on Hulu’s drama, The Bear, is currently one of TV’s most-loved shows. One of the many things that makes The Bear so uniquely successful is many of its characters' enthusiasm, passion, and love for cooking, and the restaurant where they work, The Beef. The character that most refreshingly displays this passion is Marcus (Lionel Boyce). Marcus’s love for learning to make desserts is a vital component of the show’s balance. Not only does this make Marcus a unique and welcome character on television, but beyond that, the way the series portrays his passion is a huge breath of fresh air.

The Bear is fast-paced and rough. It throws viewers head first into its high-pressure environment. In doing so, the series sets out to show its audience the dark, difficult, and imperfect realities of working in a kitchen like this one. The environment is volatile and full of urgency and pressure. It’s clear to viewers that working in this restaurant is not for the faint of heart, and it’s taking its toll on the folks who work there.

While they’re certainly under their fair share of pressure, it’s clear why many of the kitchen staff are working at The Beef, and how it is that they got there. There’s something in these characters that makes it clear that they love what they do, no matter how trying the environment in which they do it may be. They are passionate in their own, unique ways. And, The Bear is particularly good at showing what its characters really care about and how they care about it. Watching their’ passion drive them juxtaposes a kind of wholesomeness and hopefulness against an otherwise gritty and hardened series.

Among these passionate characters is Marcus. Marcus’s passion for desserts and pastry-making is infectious. When watching the show. it’s hard not to love moments when Marcus appears while he’s asking questions of Carmine (Jeremy Allen White) as he’s eager to learn more, or when he’s matching Pantone colors to his doughnut sketches. Marcus is generally fairly reserved and more laid-back than others in the kitchen, but when he finds an opportunity to learn more about what he loves and get better at what he does, he eagerly seizes it.

It’s clear that Marcus is working at The Beef because he has a dream. To learn more about being a pastry chef and make something as simple a doughnut into its most perfect form, he places himself where the people around him share his interests and have things they can teach them. There are plenty of people who find themselves working at a place like The Beef to pay the bills. For Marcus, he’s giving himself an environment to thrive and learn about what he loves.

In a world where it often feels like we’re all being forced into jobs that drain us, seeing a character like this matters. Fans responded notoriously well to seeing Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) in Parks and Recreation have such immense love for her job and faith that she could accomplish something worthwhile by committing to what she does. It was both comedic and heartwarming that the job in question is one that people tend to associate with stagnancy, immorality, and bureaucratic red tape. Watching Leslie believe in something wholeheartedly and fight for it was comforting for people, and watching time and dedication prove her right was even more satisfying. As adults, seeing people feel passionate about something simple and committing to it is rare, and it’s even rarer to see it on TV. When we do see it, it feels soothingly hopeful. But, there’s something that puts Marcus's dedication and passion ahead of Leslie Knope's, and what it is lies in the nature of the series they’re a part of.

The Bear is steeped in realism in ways that are surprising and exciting to see on TV. For a drama that’s so naturalistic, one might expect to see a kitchen staff full of folks who are trudging through the day-to-day and feeling uninspired. And, of course, these stories are relatable and realistic, and therefore, they matter, too. But, watching a character like Marcus tune out the noise and focus on what brings him joy is so uniquely uplifting, it’s almost inspirational. When he presents his idea to make doughnuts a part of The Beef’s menu, Marcus isn’t held back or dissuaded by the immediate obstacles in his path; he just wants to learn to make the best doughnut he can. Amidst an intense, high-stakes drama that deals with suicide, addiction, and abuse among other heavy topics, the moments that give the series hopeful levity are refreshing and comforting. Seeing this kind of dedication exist in a naturalistic environment makes its impact much greater.

By design, The Bear doesn’t have a tendency to slow its hyper-speed pace or let little moments breathe. So, when a moment in the show is particularly quiet and unhurried, viewers automatically take notice. It’s in a moment like this when Marcus reminisces about a perfect doughnut that he remembers seeing as a child. He recalls the purple jelly inside it as clearly as how happy getting doughnuts used to make his family. In a notably realistic occurrence, a simple moment from Marcus’s childhood shaped his whole life. He has built a life out of chasing that uncomplicated joy. And, he doesn’t do this in a way that feels painfully nostalgic, disappointed, or longing. Rather, he does it in a way that’s hopeful and abundant. Marcus takes a simple moment from his childhood and is trying to perfect the world he’s building in an attempt to replicate it. He’s recalling a doughnut from his childhood and attempting to replicate it, but this time, he wants it to be even better.

With a second season locked in, The Bear is guaranteed to give fans a little more insight into the lives of its wonderful cast of characters, and in doing so, we’ll get to see them have more growth. Certainly, there will be more to learn about Marcus as he learns about the things he loves. And, for Marcus to continue bringing what he brings both to The Bear and to television, Season 2 should continue to let Marcus and his passion grow and flourish.