We've been fighting to get motion capture acting recognized by the Academy for so long that we've given up fighting for our animal brethren. We're still getting great live-action animal performances to this day, and yet the Academy still hasn't budged an inch, which is a real shame since they almost did it at the very inception of their ceremony. That's not to say there were never genuine efforts to show four-legged friends some love, as a surprise hit from 1988 called The Bear saw critics and audiences alike proclaim that a literal bear named Bart should be in contention for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar race of 1989.

What is 'The Bear' About?

The Bear follows a young cub who is left stranded on its own after its parent is tragically killed in a rockslide. It wanders the forest landscape, scrounging for whatever food and shelter it can, braving nightmares about the animals it encounters, with no direction home. Luckily, it encounters a very large guardian angel in an injured Kodiak bear (Bart), who is initially untrusting and defiant against the cub's efforts to stick around. Only after the cub tends to the Kodiak bear's bleeding wounds, when the Kodiak bear can't defend itself, do the two form an alliance and travel together. They need each other to survive the two human hunters who have been chasing the Kodiak bear, the ones responsible for the Kodiak's bleeding injuries, in a story of bear solidarity long before Disney's forgotten attempt. The Bear rests in a harmonious middle-ground between full fiction and documentary authenticity, telling a scripted narrative where the bears are coaxed into trained actions yet gaining a special thrill from capturing real animals engaging in behaviors that are authentic to their sensibilities. This is best personified in Bart's performance as the Kodiak bear, arguably stealing the show.

Bart the Bear Creates a Multi-Dimensional Character

Bart does have his work cut out for him, as he gets to try on a number of different hats throughout his time on-screen. Most of his time is spent being a genuinely imposing threat, using his massive size and lumbering gait to prove that he isn't to be messed with before he even lashes out at anyone. But that size is also inverted for moments of levity and silliness, like rubbing his back against a tree and getting bonked on the head by an acorn. The Kodiak's genuine parental care for the cub makes us want to be on its side and not see it as a monstrous creature. He even gets to show off his sex appeal by having a scene devoted to him with a female bear while Youk observes with much confusion. Of course, Bart inevitably bares his teeth and shows who's boss to the hunters, and it's terrifying watching him get up on two legs and bellow right to the camera. Thanks to Jean-Jacques Annaud's direction, it creates the illusion that Bart is not just a simple bear but a three-dimensional character who makes us feel both endeared to him and afraid of him, always hoping that he'll come through on the side of the good of the cub. It was so effective on audiences that it led to a crazy proposition that had an unexpected payoff.

'The Bear' Launched Bart Into a Life-long Hollywood Career

When released, The Bear received modest critical praise, most of it directed at the magic of watching two real-life bears being treated as full characters in a nondocumentary film. Publications like the Chicago Tribune proclaimed that the bears' performances were "Oscar-quality," and the Telegraph alleged that there was a full-fledged Oscar campaign for Bart the Bear, specifically. Sadly, that didn't happen, as the Oscars, as usual for the 1980s, were huge fun-killers and put that notion to bed. In fairness, Bart got spared a beating, as he would have been up against Kevin Kline's performance in A Fish Called Wanda, performance in A Fish Called Wanda, and nobody was beating that. Nevertheless, Bart did eventually get his Oscar moment, as in 1998, the Academy decided to give him a consolation prize by having him present the Sound Effects Editing Oscar with Mike Myers, who looked absolutely terrified to be anywhere near him. I don't blame him.

More importantly, The Bear served as an important milestone for Bart, as it effectively launched him into a career as one of the most prominent animal actors in Hollywood throughout the 1990s. His appearances ranged from family films like White Fang and Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, dramas like Legends of the Fall and The Edge, and whatever the hell On Deadly Ground was. All those roles let Bart display the full range he first showed in The Bear, always good for shocks and screams but even occasional laughs. Bart's career was short-lived (or long-lived, depending on how long bears live), as he died at 23 years old, but he died a near-trailblazer who could have been a pioneer for animals being recognized by the Academy. Bart's snub is yet another reason for the Academy to be ashamed.

The Bear Release Date October 21, 1988 Director Jean-Jacques Annaud Cast Tchéky Karyo , Jack Wallace , André Lacombe , Bart the Bear , Youk the Bear Runtime 94 Minutes Studio(s) Renn Productions , Price

