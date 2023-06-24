The second season of FX on Hulu's The Bear is upon us, and things aren't getting any easier for our man Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his cousin Richie Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Carmy is a culinary wunderkind who has returned to Chicago's south side to run his late brother Michael's (Jon Bernthal) dive of a restaurant called The Original Beef of Chicagoland and was drowning in a kitchen full of clashing personalities, egos, and politics. His emotional and erratic right-hand man, cousin Richie, doesn't help matters with his fly-off-the-handle personality and drug issues. Sometimes the Italian subs get put on the back burner as Carmy sorts out all manner of different problems that seem to pop up like a nightmarish game of whack-a-mole. The ecosystem within a kitchen can be very delicate, and establishing homeostasis is not easy. Drama in the kitchen has made a bit of a return to the entertainment industry over the last year. The movie The Menu starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy about a homicidal chef did well in theaters in 2022. But there is also a movie available on Netflix called Hunger that shares a lot of similarities to the well-written and acted Hulu show, but it is also quite different in many ways. Either way, if you're enjoying The Bear, you will probably like the Netflix movie that debuted several months ago.

What is 'Hunger' About?

Image via Netflix

Similar to The Bear, Hunger is about a shooting star of a chef who is working in a family-owned and operated Thai noodle restaurant. But when Aoy (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying) gets a call from the most prestigious restaurant in all of Thailand, located in the cultural hub of Bangkok, she leaves the safety of her home and the familiar confines of her neighborhood in the Royal Quarter district to study under the renowned Chef Paul (Nopachai Chaiyanam) at Hunger. Chef Paul runs a very tight ship and doesn't put up with chefs who can't carry their own weight in the kitchen. He is intimidating, and he immediately is laser-focused on the new kid in town Aoy. He treats her like a drill sergeant would treat a new soldier during boot camp watching her every move and breathing down her neck, waiting for her to make a mistake so he can make an example of her and embarrass her in front of the other chefs in the kitchen. It's about as hostile working environment as you will find and is exactly like the way Carmy was treated when he was working in New York at a premier fine dining establishment. If you can't handle getting berated then you better not aspire to be a top chef. Or, if you can't handle the heat, get out of the kitchen, as they say. We know that Carmy was buckling under the pressure, but will Aoy have what it takes to make it to the top?

The Major Difference Between 'Hunger' and 'The Bear'

Image via Netflix

While both Hunger and The Bear are about the drama that goes on in and around a restaurant kitchen, there is a stark contrast between the Netflix movie and the FX television show. The two chefs are on completely different trajectories as culinary artists. While Carmen Berzatto is on his way down from the pinnacle of the world of cuisine, Aoy is just beginning a meteoric rise that will see her reach superstardom in culinary circles. Carmen had to return home to tend to the family restaurant after the tragic suicide of his brother. Aoy is getting to work with the man she has admired from afar for years and is learning the ropes from the very best. So even though they are headed in different directions and in different chapters of their careers, they both share a love and a unique talent for creating delicious food.

Aoy Becomes a Rival to Her Hero in 'Hunger'

Image via Netflix

Aoy quickly becomes the top chef at Hunger working closely with her mentor Chef Paul, and eventually decides to break out on her own. She opens a competing restaurant to Hunger called Flame and immediately is going toe to toe with Paul. The two are both called upon to cater a wealthy influencer's party and literally are competing for the favor of a social media queen and favorable public relations. Both are at the top of their game, but Aoy leaves the experience feeling unrewarded. Chef Paul leaves the gala in handcuffs as he is arrested for killing exotic Thai animals to serve at Hunger. Aoy realizes that reaching the top of Thai fine dining is not as rewarding as she anticipated. She longs for the warmth and love of her family back home. When she returns home she finds that her family restaurant has closed down and her parents didn't have the heart to tell her.

Both Chefs Open Their Own Family Restaurants

Image via FX

At the end of Season 1 of The Bear, we find out that Carmy has closed down The Beef and will be reopening a new venture of his own called The Bear, which will be entirely his creation. It also symbolizes a brand-new start free from the shadow of his larger-than-life brother Mike and getting his grieving family back together. In Hunger, Aoy does the very same thing. After finding out that her family's Thai noodle restaurant has closed, she decides she is going to create her own original menu and reopen the family restaurant with her brother and parents. The messages of both the show and the movie are expressly similar and take our main characters on an emotionally exhausting ride from the bottom of the culinary world to the top and back down to a happier place with the people they love most. They're both incredibly inspirational stories and The Bear still has a full Season 2 ahead, so the stress in the kitchen is only going to continue as Carmy begins his own startup venture where he brings in all the people he loves and respects including his estranged sister Natalie (Abby Elliott) from SNL fame and his Uncle Jimmy Cicero (Oliver Platt) who becomes a partner by providing $500,000 backing, and his trusted assistant sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri). In the end, Aoy realizes that professional success is worthless if you can't share it with the ones you love. Carmy looks like he's starting to figure that out too.