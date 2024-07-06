The Big Picture Season 1 of The Bear focuses on Carmy's grief and transformation, making it a complete story arc.

Season 2 expands the show's ensemble and shifts to a lighter, more comedic tone.

The Bear's Emmy win in the "Outstanding Comedy Series" category may have influenced the show's shift in tone and focus.

Nothing against The Bear’s great second season, but the show would have been stronger standing as a miniseries. The first season of the show follows chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as he takes over his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. It is a complete character arc for Carmy, as he confronts his grief over the loss of his brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal), and turns around the failing family sandwich shop in order to make it into his own restaurant.

The tone of The Bear Season 1 is generally more serious and dramatic, while Season 2 is lighter and more sprawling. The content of the latter season feels quite separate from the first season’s heavy central subject of grief. Season 3 feels like a different entity altogether, as it sprawls further, lacking a central focus. As Carmy’s story is neatly packaged in the first season, the following seasons need to add depth to the supporting characters, even beyond Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Elon Moss-Bachrach), further build out Carmy’s world and give us some lovable hijinks — but they don't wrap things up as neatly in a bow as Season 1 did.

‘The Bear’ Season 1 Is a Full Arc for Carmy

Season 1 of The Bear begins and ends with Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto. Storywise, Carmy takes over his brother Mikey’s sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, and tries to get to grips with how shambolically it’s run. He trains the staff to be up to his professional standards as he learns about his brother’s life and death. He’s grieving this entire time for his brother and for his own life, which he has sacrificed for the restaurant industry.

As he learns more about his brother, he also learns to accept his brother’s death and to develop some understanding and empathy for Mikey’s volatile best friend, Richie. He confronts the alcoholism that's rampant in his family and gives an iconic speech at an Al-Anon meeting. He reminisces about why food was so important in his family and how it was the common ground between him and Mikey, always featuring in their closest moments. Mikey was his driving force to forge a career in the restaurant industry and the reason he was so competitive and ruthless for it. His career sucked away his time, and he missed all of those years he could have actually had with his brother. For Carmy, fixing The Beef is a metaphor for fixing the tragedy that befell his brother and the relationship he had, or didn’t have, with him.

In the end, Carmy uses money from Mikey to turn around the sandwich shop by transforming the restaurant. Carmy transforms himself and finds his new familial connection with his restaurant coworkers. He closes The Beef, which has featured so heavily all season, and puts up a sign saying The Bear is coming in its place. This finale feels like it has come full circle to complete the story of Carmy and his journey through grief to emerge stronger as The Bear.

In a narrative way, The Bear Season 1 is satisfying as it tells one complete story, with a full character arc for its main protagonist. It feels as though the series was originally intended to be a standalone — until it found epic success, and therefore, further seasons had to be developed. Anything in Seasons 2 or 3 that actually relates to Carmy’s arc that is of importance, such as the infamous Berzatto family dinner, could have easily fit in the first season and perfected it to a greater extent.

In Season 2, Carmy’s mother Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis) becomes a living stand-in for Mikey, but some of the internal issues Carmy has are a re-treading of Season 1’s emotional arc. If anything, Carmy is regressing in the second season. In Season 3, the plot is merely in stasis with little progress. Carmy is still dealing with the same emotional issues as in Season 2 — the ones he seemed to mostly resolve in Season 1. Mikey also looms large in Season 3, in spite of feelings about him having been put to rest after the first season. Mikey's presence now feels totally redundant.

‘The Bear’ Seasons 2 & 3 Expand Beyond Carmy, Sydney, and Richie

Season 2 of The Bear branches out to further explore the other characters, and while Carmy is still at the center of the show, he no longer feels as important. Fan-favourites Sydney and Richie are given a more substantial amount of screen time and some proper character arcs of their own. Their worlds are also built out further, so we learn more about what makes them tick and what issues they’re trying to overcome.

Tthe other supporting cast members get more to do. They each have their own bigger journeys and arcs, with much more screen time to fill. Even previous minor characters such as Natalie Berzatto (Abby Elliott) and Neil Fak (Matty Matheson) have a larger presence, and the cast has now become more of an ensemble. There wasn't much left for Carmy to do emotionally, so the series had to be padded out to become an ensemble in order to continue. It may still make great, high-quality television, but it’s not the same show that it was in Season 1.

Season 3 relies heavily on flashbacks and montages because there is little left to mine for new story developments, especially when it comes to Carmy. Nothing new or insightful is really happening in the season, just the same old status quo for the characters of The Bear. The first episode of Season 3 sets the scene as an ambient montage of Carmy's life leading up to the present — a glorified artsy "previously on The Bear" sort of vibe. It sets the mood for Season 3 quite well in retrospect, as the entire season feels like it's just rehashing the same thing over and over again.

In Search of an Emmy... ‘The Bear’ Turns to Comedy

It was a surprising choice for Season 1 of The Bear to win the Outstanding Comedy Series category at the Emmy Awards. I don’t think anyone has considered the first season to be a comedy. Perhaps in a move to avoid competing with a juggernaut like Succession, the show categorized itself as a dramedy. So, when Season 2 came out, it made sense why The Bear was leaning into more comedic elements. Despite this, it's hard to really define something as anxiety-inducing as a comedy, especially Season 1. When seated alongside other comedies like Abbott Elementary or even Ted Lasso (which also deals with heavier themes), Season 1 was primarily a drama. In the following seasons, as The Bear moved away from the grief of the first season, it also morphed into somewhat of a dark comedy.

While the character shift from Season 1 to 2 of The Bear goes from a more lone protagonist focus to an ensemble piece, the tone also shifts from serious and dramatic, to a lighter feel. By the time Season 3 came around the tone shifted once again, and the show now feels like it has an identity crisis. The Fak brothers are actually now the sole comedic element in Season 3 and don't add anything to the story. Season 1 of The Bear was the show at its strongest, and its legacy would have been even stronger if it had stayed a single season.

