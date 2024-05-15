The Big Picture The Bear's intense Season 2 calls for a switch to weekly releases, allowing for more meaningful discussions and buzz around individual episodes.

The show's dark emotions and heavy storylines require viewers to process each episode before moving on, making binge-watching overwhelming.

The Bear's brilliant trajectory would benefit from a slower pace with weekly releases, allowing viewers to savor and celebrate every episode.

The first two seasons of The Bear have proven themselves to be bingeworthy treats. After the first eight episodes premiered on June 23, 2022, fans were immediately drawn into the chaotic and dysfunctional world of The Original Beef of Chicagoland restaurant. The series catapulted the careers of Jeremy Allen White (who plays head chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto), Ayo Edebiri (as dedicated sous chef Sydney Adamu), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (who steals scenes as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich). Then The Bear swept at the 2023 Emmys with 10 total wins, including Best Comedy Series and nabs in acting categories for White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach. Season 2 was no less impressive, earning the series some of its best reviews and clearly proving it wouldn't be a victim of the dreaded sophomore slump. However, is now the time for The Bear to embrace something a little different heading into its third season (set to premiere on June 27)?

For its first two seasons, Hulu released episodes of The Bear all at once (all eight episodes for Season 1 and all ten episodes for Season 2). But since Season 2 aired, some viewers have been calling for the show to switch to a more palatable weekly release schedule. Different streaming services prefer one format over another (Netflix tends to stick to binge drops, while services such as Apple TV+ and Prime Video often feature weekly releases). There are many reasons why these different scheduling options might work for one show over another. But now that The Bear is pretty far along in its plot development and is a well-established hit, the series would benefit much more from a weekly release, rather than a binge drop.

The Bear A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop. Release Date June 23, 2023 Creator Christopher Storer Cast Jeremy Allen White , Ayo Edebiri , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

'The Bear' Is Often Too Intense for a Binge Watch

For Season 1 of the dramedy, a binge drop worked just fine. The audience was just getting introduced to the characters and learning their backgrounds and the dynamics between them. A binge format was effective in letting viewers follow along with Carmy as he tried to take over his deceased brother's restaurant and experimented with everything from marketing techniques to a new kitchen computer system (all of which only added to the chaos). It was easy for audiences to binge all the episodes at once and follow Carmy's progress (which definitely didn't always happen linearly). The binge-drop format wasn't completely necessary for Season 2, but there were still some benefits to watching every episode in close succession, as Carmy and his crew rushed to open a brand-new restaurant that would be named The Bear.

However, some elements in the second season only proved why The Bear needed to switch to a weekly release. Season 2 was a lot more intense than the first, with many difficult aspects (including more exploration around Carmy's mental health and his brother's addiction and death) creating a much heavier tone for the show overall. One Season 2 episode in particular, "Fishes," which some consider a turning point for the series, contains a flashback to a prior Berzatto holiday dinner that served as a window into what makes this family so dysfunctional. Although it features a slew of insanely talented guest stars (including Jamie Lee Curtis as the Berzatto matriarch), the episode is almost painful to watch at times. The heightened emotions of each character and the build-up to their inevitable and explosive expressions of anger and resentment serve as the perfect example of why the show would benefit from a break in between airing new episodes. Many viewers felt bogged down by the heavy storyline and needed more time to process the episode before watching the next installment. Some traditional comedies are better suited to a binge drop, since there's no need to take a pause between laugh-filled episodes. Since The Bear leans much more into darker emotions, it can be too overpowering to watch multiple episodes in one or two sittings.

A Weekly Release Would Create More Watercooler Moments for 'The Bear'

Close

One of the best parts about weekly releases is that they allow more opportunities for people to discuss specific moments of the show that they've just watched. Binge drops can create some watercooler chats, but these discussions happen over a shorter period and are much less detailed (since they often revolve around the show as a whole versus individual episodes). If every episode of Season 2 had been released individually, fans could have dissected the nuances of well-crafted episodes like "Forks," where Richie interns at a fancy restaurant (allowing Moss-Bachrach to secure that second Emmy nomination). Or viewers could have broken down the panic-inducing scene when Carmy was locked inside the walk-in fridge during the finale, and how that event will likely result in major changes for his character going into Season 3. Instead, because of the binge-drop format, these and even smaller moments may have been forgotten when the second season was being discussed.

Weekly releases also offer more opportunities to build buzz about each season of a show. Because there are so many series to choose from, when a show is binge-able, it's often talked about instantly before the audience moves right on to the next show and the one after that. The Bear deserves to grow an even larger audience, which would be accomplished more seamlessly if viewers could talk about each episode individually. Plus, the first two seasons of the show have had a clear trajectory that crescendos dramatically from the beginning of the season until the end; allowing this pace to be drawn out more would create an interesting dynamic for all upcoming seasons.

At the end of the day, The Bear is a brilliant show, no matter how Hulu decides to release it. But, just like one of Carmy's dishes, the series deserves to be enjoyed in small bites that allow each and every flavor to come out and be celebrated. The show's writers have demonstrated that they don't mind switching up the rules at any time (whether it's the setting of the restaurant or the characters' relationships with each other). In that same vein, The Bear could easily change how it serves up episodes in order to better accommodate the audience's palate. With a switch to weekly episodes, rather than a binge drop, viewers would surely be saying, "Yes, chef!"

Season 1 and 2 of The Bear are available to stream now on Hulu, with Season 3 set to premiere in its entirety on June 27.

