The Big Picture The popular comedy-drama series The Bear has been renewed for a third season at Hulu.

Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be returning alongside Jeremy Allen White for the upcoming season.

The Bear has previously featured guest appearances from notable stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Bob Odenkirk.

It looks like the kitchen will remain open for business, with FX President, Nick Grad, announcing that The Bear has been renewed for a third season at Hulu. The critically acclaimed drama about a broken family running a popular restaurant concluded its second installment earlier in the summer, with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) trapped inside a walk-in refrigerator in a sequence that culminated with him ruining his relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon). It looks like the couple will have plenty of time to talk about their problems or to disappear from each other's life, now that the show will be returning with new episodes at some point in 2024—hopefully.

Other returning cast members for the upcoming third season of The Bear will be Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Edebiri has been enjoying the most successful year of her career, starring in projects such as Bottoms and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. On the other hand, Moss-Bachrach was recently seen in No Hard Feelings, one of the most acclaimed comedies of 2023, and in the first season of Andor, where he went up against Diego Luna's titular character as Arvel Skeen. Carmy,

Richie (Moss-Bachrach) and Sydney (Edebiri) will have plenty of problems on their plate once they return to television. Problems for Carmy's family began when his brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal), took his own life four months before the events of the series began. Since Mikey used to handle a restaurant with Richie, the situation became extremely tense when Carmy tried to take over his brother's role. Through many discussions and complicated moments, the pair began to get along well, working together to provide Chicago with the best culinary experience they could come up with. When it was time to hire new faces in the business, Sydney was introduced as a young star with plenty of potential.

Who Will Guest Star in Season 3 of 'The Bear'?

While it's too early to know which stars will drop by the set of The Bear for a guest role, the series has counted plenty of unexpected appearances throughout its first two seasons. Jamie Lee Curtis, Molly Ringwald, and Bob Odenkirk have been some of the performers who have been present to compliment Carmy, Richie, and Sydney's story in some form or another, leaving the door wide open for more actors to join the drama as it becomes increasingly popular over time. More information will be revealed when the third season of The Bear premieres on Hulu in 2024.

The first two seasons of The Bear are currently streaming on Hulu in the U.S.