The second season of The Bear is quickly approaching its summer release date, marking the return of the broken characters who are trying to make their kitchen the best in Chicago. However, there's one character in particular who's had a very rough journey do far, and one might even question why he bothers to stay in the restaurant in the first place. During a recent interview with Deadline, Ebon Moss-Bachrach explained why Richie, the character he plays in the successful series, decides to stay in his kitchen, even if the odds are stacked against him time after time:

I don’t know. It’s like your grandma’s pot. The soup’s gotta be cooked in that pot, you know? Otherwise, it’s not gonna taste the same. At the same time, you’re like, what the hell? What’s going on with this big pot? It’s ugly and it takes up a lot of room in the kitchen. Richie is very much the soul of the restaurant. He’s the front-facing part. He knows everybody’s name. He’s like community relations.

In the acclaimed show, Richie was Michael's best friend before his tragic passing, setting the events of the plot in motion. After the death of his friend, the restaurant needed someone to become the new leader of the kitchen and, much to the discomfort of the crew, Michael's brother happened to be a very skilled chef. Carmen (Jeremy Allen-White) came to change things up in the kitchen, establishing new methods to prepare the dishes that went against everything his brother had taught the people who worked there. Some of them would express their feelings, creating tension at the work environment.

Added to that, Richie never felt comfortable with Carmen's new strategy for the kitchen, often feeling frustrated by having to do things in a different way. The character already suffered from anger issues, and losing his best friend while his business rapidly changes only made him feel worse. The culmination of his process was an outburst he had at the conclusion of the first season, where he violently lashed out at a client of the establishment. Since the person didn't die as a consequence of the attack, Richie was given a lighter sentence than the one he was expecting.

What Will Happen in the Second Season of The Bear?

After the surprising success of the first installment, audiences are eagerly waiting for The Bear to return to Hulu. On June 22, all of the episodes from the second season will available to stream on the platform, instead of being ready for viewing in a weekly manner. In the upcoming episodes, Carmen will be in the process of selecting a new team for the restaurant he's trying to open up, which will prove to be a tougher challenge than he thought. On the other hand, Sydney (Ayo Debiri) will keep looking for ways of leaving her mark in the history of an establishment that has an emotional meaning for her.

You can check out the trailer for the second season of The Bear below, before the show returns on June 23: