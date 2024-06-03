The Big Picture "Dogs" provides a comedic break in The Bear's intense storyline, allowing secondary characters to shine.

This past awards season, the series that dominated the comedy categories was a surprising candidate, not because it lacked artistic merit, but because the laughs were quite sparse. Since its release on FX in 2022, television audiences have been debating the same question: Is The Bear really a comedy? Despite running as a comedy in all awards bodies and labeling itself as a comedy-drama, humor rarely takes center stage when reacting to Christopher Storer's series, as it is an unflinching examination of psychological trauma, the hellish milieu of the hospitality industry, and a fractured family. While its drama is resonant, disregarding The Bear's pitch-black sense of humor dismisses a crucial element of the show, and Season 1, Episode 4, "Dogs," proves that it can be as funny as any show on a streaming library without needing to confine itself to the norms of traditional comedic television.

"Dogs" Puts a Comedic Spin on 'The Bear's Dramatic Tension

In Season 1 of The Bear, fine-dining chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) returns to The Beef, his family-run sandwich shop in Chicago, after the tragic death of his brother, Michael. It seems like everything is working against Carmy, once a Michelin-starred chef, as he deals with a run-down kitchen, unresolved debts, and an unruly staff, notably manager and family friend Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). In "Dogs," to help repay debts owed to another family friend, Jimmy, or "Uncle Cicero" (Oliver Platt), Carmy and Richie cater the food for a children's birthday party Cicero is hosting. Meanwhile, newly hired chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) holds the fort at The Beef while vying to earn the respect of her co-workers. As these dynamics unfold, Marcus (Lionel Boyce) hones his craft and passion for making pastries.

"Dogs" features a refreshing side story that strays from the main plot concerning Carmy's transition to Chicago and the state of the restaurant. Most of all, without the head chef's looming presence, Sydney is allowed to grow as an independent character. Her arc throughout the season tracks her proving her culinary and leadership credibility with The Beef's staff, notably Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas), the veteran line cook. The seeds of Sydney being Carmy's most talented chef and trusted confidant are planted in this episode. With most of the story has been confined to the restaurant up to this point, placing the main plot in a new setting breathes new life into the series.

Carmy, Richie, and Sydney are Fish Out of Water in "Dogs"

The episode operates as a fish-out-of-water scenario for Carmy and Richie. This device is a comedy staple — creating tension and awkwardness for the characters. Intense emotions and awkward mishaps drive The Bear as a black comedy. Naturally, placing Carmy and Richie, two hostile and vulgar people, against the backdrop of a kids' birthday party is ripe for humor. Their haphazard attempt to get into the spirit of the party by bringing an inflatable balloon in the design of a hot dog mascot is a perfect touch. Viewers hold their breath throughout the 30-minute runtime of "Dogs" for the impending moment when Carmy explodes in rage or Richie creates a disturbance in the makeshift kitchen at the party. The Bear, a series that delivers on providing chaos and psychological vigor, does not pull punches in Episode 4. The highlight of the episode is when Carmy's homemade Ecto cooler, inspired by Ghostbusters and filled with juice, is inadvertently spiked with Richie's Xanax pills. In no time, the young partygoers are knocked unconscious, as all the kids sleep together in the backyard, creating an eerie peacefulness uncommonly found in the series.

Carmy, intensely focused on preparing hot dogs, is only alerted to the ominous sight when his widely disrespected brother-in-law, Pete (Chris Witaske), makes a note of it. They are also distracted by Cicero regaling partygoers with old stories about the family, much to Carmy's dismay. Already on thin ice financially, confronting Cicero about the punch being spiked with prescription drugs could just be the end for him and Richie. Once he's assured that the kids are not dead, Cicero calmly states, "Actually, I'm kind of into it." At this point, Bear viewers are trained to expect outbursts and visceral arguments between beloved friends and family members. This anti-climactic resignation from Cicero doesn't just subvert expectations, it also signifies the twisted nature of this family. If drugging children is what it takes to finally receive peace, they're not going to protest.

'The Bear's Pitch-Black Sense of Humor is Realized in "Dogs"

The episode contains an array of moments perfectly calibrated to The Bear's dark sense of humor. Due to the circumstances surrounding the tragic suicide of his brother, family occasions are mentally taxing for Carmy. Because Carmy left the family business and pursued greater ambitions in New York City, he generally feels disconnected from his uncles and cousins. The partygoers patronize him by engaging in mindless chit-chat about the restaurant business, with some even ridiculing him for his career. Leading prep while Carmy is away, Sydney is also in an uphill situation. While the restaurant is devoid of frantic movement and hostile energy, her day is emotionally exhausting, as no one bothers to listen to her. Tina, in particular, is aggressively combatant with Sydney, who refuses to hear recommendations from a kitchen rookie. When Sydney tries to relate to her from a feminist perspective, Tina dismisses her magnanimous attitude. The heartfelt bond that Sydney and Tina share later in the series feels well-earned after these tense verbal spars.

"Dogs" is rounded out by a plethora of sharp lines of dialogue and indelible exchanges between characters. Richie, defending his rationale for not coming prepared with ketchup, asks, "What kind of asshole is going to put ketchup on a hot dog?" Carmy pipes back with, "A child, Richie." One interaction with an old relative shows The Bear's knack for morbidly dark humor. As Carmy's prepping, a stunned old man remarks, "I thought you'd killed yourself?!" Carmy, keeping the friendly rapport, must remind him that he's confusing him for his brother. Another exchange between the two chefs eloquently crystalizes the tone of The Bear, as well as the weary mindset of many young people in America today. "I suffer from anxiety and dread," Richie tells Carmy, regarding his need for Xanax pills. "Who doesn't?" Carmy asks. From his point of view, the world is like living inside an oven: unkept, tight, and fueled with intense heat. Dealing with stress through prescribed medication is futile, according to Carmy. Throughout the series, we watch him live through a constant cycle of angst and dread, and at any moment, we expect him to undergo his breaking point.

Season 1, Episode 4 of The Bear, relative to its intense emotional stakes and consequential character dynamics, is more light-hearted. However, it distills the essence of the series: finding perverse comedy in uncomfortable and tense scenarios. In hindsight, with Season 3 premiering this June, it's fraught to debate whether The Bear is a comedy or drama. Few shows balance these contrasting elements of comedy and drama this seamlessly, even if the dramatic weight outweighs the hilarity.

