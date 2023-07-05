Instead of focusing solely on Carmy (Jeremy Allen-White), Season 2 of The Bear spends time meaningfully developing members of its supporting cast like Ritchie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), and Carmy's sister Natalie aka Sugar (Abby Elliott). Season 1 only gives us brief flashbacks of the Berzatto family prior to Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) death, but Season 2 offers an entire hour-long flashback episode that contextualizes Carmy’s complicated relationship with his family, and how Nat fits into the picture. As the eldest (and only) daughter, Nat bears the brunt of their mother’s rage in Episode 6 and after their brother’s death is the only family member left to provide Carmy with stability and support.

Who Is Natalie Berzatto?

Nat is Carmy and Mikey’s older sister who reluctantly takes on the role of project manager in Season 2 as The Beef transforms from a rundown sandwich spot to The Bear, a prestige restaurant. In Season 1 she appears sporadically in an attempt to support Carmy as they both grieve their brother Mikey's death, recommending he go Al-Anon meetings to process his grief and better understand his brother's mental health struggles prior to his death by suicide. Legally tied to The Beef as co-owner, Nat was the one reminding Carmy how bad of a financial situation the restaurant was in during Season 1, and in Season 2 handles the logistical and financial side of The Beef's transformation into The Bear.

Season 2 also finds Nat pregnant and trying to keep it a secret from the rest of the staff, but she is unable to do so. With significantly more screen time in Season 2, Nat admits she used to avoid going to The Beef since it reminded her of Mikey, but now enjoys working there and trying her hand at something new. She grows closer to Sydney throughout Season 2 but, despite becoming an integral part of The Beef's transformation, is still seen as the buzzkill of the staff, referred to as "mom" by Ritchie and Fak (Matty Matheson) even before they find out she's pregnant. She has the thankless job of keeping the chaotic staff in check, reminding Carmy of their budgetary limitations, and dealing with contractors, inspectors, and the maddening bureaucratic process of opening a completely new restaurant.

What the Christmas Episode Tells Us About Nat

Image via FX

Though Season 1 offered small glimpses into Carmy's life when his brother Mikey was still alive, Episode 6 "Fishes" provides a deeper look into the Berzatto family via a chaotic and ultimately violent Christmas dinner. Five years before the opening of The Bear, Carmy reluctantly returns home from Copenhagen to spend Christmas with his family, but his emotionally volatile mother Donna (Jamie Lee-Curtis) has created utter chaos in the Berzatto household as she prepares a Christmas dinner of seven fishes. Though all three siblings are worried about her, Carmy tries to follow her orders in the kitchen, Mikey deals with the rest of the family, and Nat gets yelled at every time she tries to help Donna, and especially when she asks if she's okay.

Episode 6 helps us understand why Carmy and Nat are the way that they are, in large part due to their mother, making her appearance in the season finale all the more impactful. Though Donna tells Carmy she's upset that he doesn't want to visit his family, she saves the brunt of her wrath for her daughter, screaming for help with the food and banishing her from the kitchen in the same breath. This is also when we find out how she earned the nickname "Sugar," when she once accidentally added a cup of sugar instead of a cup of salt while making gravy, leaving it too sweet and inedible. It's a simple mistake her mother won't ever let her forget which turned into a lifelong nickname that she finally starts to shed as Sydney only refers to her by her real name.

Image via FX

Donna is clearly mentally unwell and drinking excessively, to the point where Nat starts emptying liquor bottles in the kitchen when her mother isn't looking. The dinner culminates with Donna crashing her car into the side of their house, leaving viewers unclear as to their relationship following the incident, but it's clear neither Carmy nor Nat remain particularly close to her. Carmy reacts negatively when Nat reveals she invited their mother to The Bear's family and friends night, not wanting her to get her hopes up and rightfully assuming she wouldn't show. Nat's husband Pete (Chris Witaske) also doubts Donna will come, but is later surprised to see her lurking outside the restaurant. Despite his pleading, Donna doesn't want to ruin the night for their children, refusing to go inside, and Pete accidentally lets slip that Nat is pregnant, unaware his wife had never told her.

As her mother's eldest and only daughter, Nat faces harsher treatment from Donna than her brothers and unsurprisingly carries anxieties about motherhood as a result. She never told her mother she was pregnant but, in spite of herself, hoped she would show up to family and friends night, maybe intending to tell her the news then. Though disappointed her mother never showed, Nat found her groove in Season 2, successfully getting The Bear to opening night despite its many setbacks. With a supportive husband, a baby on the way, and her new role in front of house, Nat ends the season on a relative high note, and hopefully we'll get to know more about her, her relationship with Carmy, and how she fares as The Bear opens to the public.