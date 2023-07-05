One of the finest hours of television in 2023 is certainly the Christmas episode in Season 2 of The Bear, "Fishes." We follow the misadventures of a tragic Christmas celebration of the Berzatto family five years before the events of Season 2, which means not only those who carry the last name but also everyone considered to be part of it, regardless of blood. It's a lot of people, and very easy to get lost between the quick scene transitions and, well, all the screaming, too. Some of them we know, while others are introduced to us in the most star-studded cast of the season, so let's see who's who in this very dramatic family.

The Core Berzatto Family

These are perhaps the most obvious people to identify. When we talk about "the Berzattos," there are four people who come to mind. First, The Bear's main character, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who's a workaholic, depressed, and anxious chef and also the youngest of three siblings. Then comes middle sister Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto (Abby Elliott), a sensitive, but sometimes clueless woman who takes on an overly careful approach towards everyone, even her mother. Finally, Michael "Mikey" Berzatto (Jon Bernthal) is the oldest of the siblings, who, despite his charming and confident attitude, has a complicated personality, which leads him into a drug problem and many failed business attempts.

The three Berzatto siblings all have complications mostly because of their upbringing. They were raised by their mother, Donna Berzatto (Jamie Lee Curtis), who had to do it mostly by herself because the kids' father (who we know nothing about) had no interest in them. She has a lot of self-esteem issues and, just like her youngest son, feels undeserving of the love and affection her children try to display toward her. This manifests in her unwillingness to allow people to get close to her even though they are constantly trying to help her. She also has a hard time forgiving people for their mistakes, which is one of the reasons Natalie has earned the nickname "Sugar," after a distraction at a previous Christmas dinner led to her adding "a cup of sugar instead of a cup of salt, and then the gravy tasted like Hawaiian Punch."

Due to Donna's mental health issues, the Berzatto siblings grew up relying mostly on each other and their friends, which is why the three of them are so close and the Berzatto house is so full around the holidays. Eventually, Carmy had enough of his family problems and decided to move to New York to become a proper chef, also traveling to Copenhagen for his apprenticeship with Luca (Will Poulter) and returning to Chicago only for Christmas, later returning for good when Mikey dies and leaves him The Beef.

"Cousin" Richie Jerimovich and Tiffany

It may come as a surprise to those unaware, but no, Richie Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) isn't a blood relative of the Berzattos. Instead, he was Mikey's best friend growing up, which led him to be admitted as part of the family, even confessing that Donna is like a mother to him. He always tagged along with Mikey for everything, but while Mikey had a talent for cooking, Richie had none whatsoever, and his temper often prevented him from learning anything. He only ever did when Carmy sent him to stage at a restaurant with chef Terry (Olivia Colman), where he finally learned, among other things, some discipline.

This drifter behavior eventually led him to lose his wife, Tiffany (Gillian Jacobs), whom we meet while pregnant with their daughter, Eva (Annabelle Toomey). They get divorced and Tiffany eventually accepts a proposal from her new boyfriend but seems to still love Richie in some way. They are also still in sync, as they all love Taylor Swift — Tiffany is wearing a 1989 T-shirt when we meet her, Eva wants to see her perform at The Eras Tour more than anything, and Richie blasts "Love Story" in his car after his apprenticeship ends.

A touching moment that consolidates Richie's maturing is the chocolate-covered banana he sends to "Uncle" Jimmy (Oliver Platt) in the season finale. This is a callback to when Jimmy told Tiffany back at the Christmas episode his story about the banana stand close to the Berzatto home, and how the only thing she could handle eating that day due to her constant throwing up because of her pregnancy is a banana. It's a thoughtful way of showing appreciation for all Jimmy has done for Richie and his family.

Uncle Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski

Another Berzatto blood relative is Jimmy "Cicero" Kalinowski. He's an uncle to the Berzatto trio, while Richie considers him an uncle in spite of not being blood relatives, and he does have a particularly close relationship with Donna. What's known for sure is that he used to help Mikey financially, loaning him money to keep The Beef afloat. He is level-headed and is usually who the kids turn to for advice, both financial and personal (but mostly financial). He loves the Berzatto kids and, despite Mikey never paying him back for the loans, trusts Carmy and invests in The Bear.

"Uncle" Lee Lane

Perhaps the most despicable person we meet in Season 2, Lee Lane (Bob Odenkirk) is also not a blood relative of the Berzattos but is seen as part of the family as an on-again off-again boyfriend of Donna's. He's the kind of person who likes to feel superior by talking down to people and stealing their thunder when they're having fun. This is what leads to his big fight with Mikey at the Christmas table, repeatedly saying he's "nothing" and talking about his substance abuse. What's worse, he kept Mikey close after five years, because he's identified as one of the people who loaned Mikey part of the money Carmy finds in the tomato cans at the end of Season 1 with the inscription "KBL". As Cicero explains in Episode 1 of Season 2: "Kalinowski, me. Berzatto, you. Lane, Lee."

Michelle Berzatto and Stevie

An actual cousin, Michelle (Sarah Paulson) is a restaurant owner who moved to New York. She's in a relationship with Stevie (John Mulaney), who the family thinks is actually gay because of his appeasing personality. He often also acts as the voice of reason in the family, despite the fact that no one takes him seriously (which also amuses him). Michelle, on the other hand, is sharp-tongued and quick-witted — a typical Berzatto.

At a crucial moment at the Christmas party, Michelle approaches Carmy to offer him a move to New York in order to work as a chef and to "get away from these people." Her intentions are certainly good, and she does hold a special place in her heart for Carmy, but their conversation serves to further sink Carmy into his workaholic mindset, to "keep his eyes on the motherf****ing prize."

The Faks

Another clan of non-blood relatives, the Faks are usually the comic relief amid all the chaos of the Berzatto Christmas. We know two of them, Neil (Matty Matheson) and his brother, Theodore (Ricky Staffieri). They are both childish and downright silly, but jolly and helpful. We know there are lots of other Faks out there, especially Francie Fak, whom Natalie refers two with a certain contempt.

Of the two, Neil is the recurring character, who used to be another o Mikey's best friends growing up and also a good friend of Carmy's. He's the handyman at The Beef, and takes on a more serious role at The Bear. Neil also loves the Berzattos as his actual family, and even set up Carmy with Claire (Molly Gordon) after he gave her a fake telephone number because he doesn't feel he deserves this kind of happiness.

Pete

Oh, Pete (Chris Witaske)... he's Sugar's husband, a beacon of positivity and politeness among the Berzatto chaos. He may be a bit overwhelming and want to be a little too nice, but he just wants to be liked by the family, and that's exactly why they don't take him seriously. He is an important part of it, though, and his scene with Donna at the season finale is one of the most touching parts of the whole season. He knows the Berzattos are good people and understands their tragedy, and that moment definitely earns him our respect.

Claire "Bear"

She may be even more unofficial than Richie and the Faks, but Claire is also part of the extended family. She's a childhood friend of Carmy's who became his girlfriend after decades of estrangement. Five years before, though, Mikey and Richie mentioned to Carmy that they met her again and tried to set the two of them up, but Carmy refused because he thought it was a prank. There's no way of knowing what the status of their relationship is right now, but the extended Berzatto family loves her and is rooting for them to be together. As Neil put it, she's the best and Carmy's the best. Hopefully, it can work out despite the way Season 2 ends.

All episodes of The Bear Season 2 are now available to stream on Hulu.