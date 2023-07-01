It's been a long wait, but Season 2 of The Bear is finally here with lots more of our favorite kitchen drama and, this time, romance, too! But while some may have been expecting to see Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) getting involved with one another, that's not really what we get. With the introduction of Claire (Molly Gordon), Carmy finally gets some happy moments before that great season finale, but, with Sydney, things are very well-defined as them being business partners and friends, and none of them even considered becoming more than that. That's great for the show, but some viewers may have expected something different.

Season 1 of The Bear ends with Carmy and Sydney establishing a business partnership and deciding to close The Beef, the scrappy old joint Carmy's older brother Mikey Berzatto (Jon Bernthal) left him, to open a new restaurant named The Bear. Shortly earlier, though, tensions were high between the two and the staff at the restaurant, which only settled after a letter left by Mikey to Carmy pointed him in the direction of the money he kept in tomato sauce cans. So, for Season 2, Carmy and Sydney were definitely bound to straighten up their bond, but that doesn't mean it should grow into anything romantic at all.

Carmy and Sydney’s Relationship Doesn’t Need To Be Romantic

While Season 1 of The Bear focused mostly on the reasons behind Carmy's grief, Season 2 began to explore how he could grow past it, and Sydney is one of the most important parts of his life in this sense. Every relationship and character in the series is fleshed out in Season 2, and theirs goes from being one of mentorship (if that's what it could even be called) to one of equal partnership, and the series doesn't make a single move in romantic directions, and this only makes both of them richer as characters.

Character relationships are what drive the story forward in The Bear and, them being the two main characters, it's only natural that Carmy and Sydney's relationship take center stage as the show goes on. From what we saw in Season 1, they have certainly taken it to the next level by opening a restaurant together, and that comes with a lot of positive changes. They are both attempting to grow closer to one another and establish a relationship of trust, openly asking personal questions, teasing, and cooking together. They even develop their own ways of communicating, with the "I'm sorry" gesture Carmy introduces as a way of letting each other know that their arguments are not personal, only professional.

That's the natural flow of things, especially because their line of work is a deeply personal one. Cooking for someone is one of the most personal gestures there is, and The Bear makes a point of using this to the max. For example, remember when Sydney makes an omelet for Sugar (Abby Elliott)? So if the dynamics between the owners of a restaurant are not good, this is going to reflect on the meals they serve much more than the products in any other business. It's not about being in sync in the kitchen, but rather about taking on a shared approach to leadership, something that requires them to be in sync with one another.

It's easy to think that having this kind of glimpse into another person's thoughts and feeling the way Carmy and Sydney do could lead to romance. Most of the time, it's not even wrong to assume that. But this is not what any of them displays towards each other. When Carmy takes Sydney to do the chaos menu in his apartment, for example, the look in her eyes has nothing more than a surprise at finding that a renowned chef such as him could be so messy (I mean, he uses his oven as drawers, come on). When they have their conversation under the table before the opening night of The Bear it's the same, they're being honest about who they are to each other and who they want to be. No romance, though.

Making Carmy and Sydney a Couple Would Be a Lazy Development

It's almost impossible not to root for Carmy by now. We've seen how much he struggled with Mikey's loss and all his effort in trying to keep The Beef afloat. We've also seen how much Sydney has changed his life for the better. They really are a good pair, and constantly push each other forward in ways that only they can. That's because they both want to grow, but they have completely different purposes, and making them a couple would betray that while also being a rather lazy development.

The Bear may take cooking as its setting, but that's still work, and it's just amazing how it manages to portray working relationships between men and women without necessarily making a move toward making them a couple, and that's not only with Carmy and Sydney. For example, Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson) go together to chef school, but there's no shipping from anyone. That's because the point being made here is that men and women can healthily coexist in any kind of environment, especially work, without there necessarily being second intentions. Of course, relationships at work can evolve into something romantic, and that's what could be happening with Sydney and Marcus (Lionel Boyce).

Furthermore, their individual journeys are nothing alike, and were it not for the restaurant, they probably would never have met. Carmy is a depressed but successful chef who's trying to put his life in order, while Sydney is a rising star in the field. It's not really about an age gap, but Carmy already has most of the experience Sydney is still developing, like leadership and knowledge, but he still lacks the balance and maturity she has. When Claire was introduced to the staff of the restaurant, everyone was curious to see how Sydney would react not because of jealousy or anything like that, but because Sydney is studying a lot and working a lot on building their business, and personal development such as getting a girlfriend can indeed impact on someone's focus at work in the beginning, and they were at a crucial stage.

Carmy and Sydney would probably never have met were it not for The Beef. Call it what you will, but that's not a sign of a star-crossed path. Making them a couple would betray the very principle of The Bear, which is to explore how people can move on after experiencing trauma, both individually and collectively. If somehow they do end up as a couple later on, it would require much more development than simply being two people who work together, and it shouldn't take away from most of their individual growth.