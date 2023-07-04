The Bear Season 2 not only provides a more detailed look at the Berzatto family before Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) death, but also spends time developing its supporting characters, particularly Ritchie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), and Marcus (Lionel Boyce). While its great to see these characters undergo personal growth individually before reuniting for the grand re-opening of The Bear (formerly The Beef), doing so unfortunately left less screen time for Carmy (Jeremy Allen-White) and Sydney’s (Ayo Edebiri) solo interactions, largely sidelining one of the most compelling relationships of the series.

Carmy and Sydney’s Shaky Partnership

Season 2 picks up as Carmy and Sydney lead the staff in a complete overhaul of The Beef from a rundown sandwich spot to a prestige restaurant aiming for a Michelin star. They are partners in this endeavor, but while Sydney is laser-focused on every last detail, Carmy finds himself distracted by all the hoops they have to jump through to get there, and by his burgeoning relationship with childhood friend Claire (Molly Gordon). When Sydney spends the day combing Chicago for inspiration, she meets with former colleagues who advise her on the importance of having a reliable business partner, leaving her anxious and frustrated when Carmy makes decisions without consulting her.

Though they hit bumps in the road, Sydney and Carmy are able to forge an unmistakable bond due of their similar backgrounds in the culinary industry and strong worth ethic. Sydney was initially drawn to work at The Beef because of Carmy’s reputation as one of the best chefs de cuisine in the world before he was forced to return to Chicago to run his brother’s restaurant after his death. Sydney also had to return home when she found herself unable to keep up with the success of her catering business, forced to abandon the venture and move back in with her dad, ruining her credit in the process.

Fans have been shipping Carmy and Sydney and speculating on their possible slow-burn romance following the release of Season 2, despite Allen-White recently insisting their relationship is strictly platonic. Though there does seem to be some romantic/sexual tension between them in their moments alone, much of their relationship is left open to interpretation. When Carmy reconnects with and begins dating Claire, Sydney makes fun of him for referring to Claire as his "friend who's a girl", and wonders why Carmy is running decisions about The Bear by Claire first instead of her. Some read this as jealousy due to her feelings for Carmy, but it can also be read as Sydney being concerned by Carmy's lack of focus, splitting his attention between The Bear and Claire. He starts shirking responsibilities and not answering his phone while with Claire, leaving Sydney to fear whether he will end up screwing her over as her former colleagues warned her about.

Carmy and Sydney Are Two of a Kind

Despite their tiffs, Carmy and Sydney are united by their intense passion for food and cooking as an art form and a way of bringing people together. Carmy worked at one of the most prestigious restaurants in New York City in a high-pressure environment that demanded perfectionism, but in returning to The Beef was forced to work in a run-down kitchen with a largely apathetic staff. Carmy had personal history with the kitchen staff who had all worked with and cared about his brother, so newcomer Sydney was a breath of fresh air. She’s organized, committed to the craft, and unafraid to stand up to Ritchie and Tina who were less than friendly to her when she first started working there Above all, she wants to make good food, and Carmy recognizes this sense of ambition and wants to work with her. Though she was a bit of a fish out of water in Season 1, Sydney becomes part of The Beef’s mess of a family in Season 2, growing closer to Nat (Abby Elliott) and Marcus, and starting to open up to Carmy.

The few scenes Carmy and Sydney do have together are definite highlights of the season. In the second episode, as they're coming up with the chaos menu in Carmy's apartment, she asks what it felt like finding out his restaurant had received three Michelin stars, something she's ostensibly only dreamed of herself. He teaches her the American Sign Language sign for "I'm sorry", a gesture he used in his former kitchens to communicate with his staff to defuse situations of frustration or anger, which later comes into play in the season finale as things start to go wrong during family and friends night. Their final solo interaction in episode 10 reminds us how similar they are and how much they need each other. Both have staked everything on The Bear and are terrified of failure, promising to be there for each other as they realize the dream they've worked so hard towards.

Whether it turns into romance or remains friendly and professional, Carmy and Sydney's relationship is essential to The Bear's formula, leaving much room for exploration in potential future seasons.