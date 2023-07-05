With Season 2 of FX’s hit workplace drama The Bear being dropped all at once, the temptation to binge the entire season was strong. Christopher Storer’s series has found a big fan base for its authenticity, well-crafted characters, and overall mix of humor and anxiety that permeates the various challenges Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the others all face in trying to get the restaurant off the ground. However, throughout the binging process, you may have missed some key details. One of which is a major motif throughout the second season, and it’s the one discussed here. Namely, clocks. Clocks and the time they tell are all over the second season and are much more significant than one might have gleaned upon initial viewing.

The Bear season 2 sees the staff from the first season scrambling to get the required permits, renovations, staffing, training, and menu completed in twelve weeks to open a new restaurant at the spot of the original Beef that Carmy’s brother Michael (Jon Bernthal) owned and operated. The stage for a frantic second season is set when Carmy makes a deal with his Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) that he will be able to generate his loan money with interest back to him in a span of 18 months. This creates time pressure as the initial six-month plan to open is cut down to three. Without even showing a clock face, the motif of time takes a prominent role in setting the tone of the show. As the season advances this idea is repeatedly returned to.

The Clocks Remind Us that Every Second Counts

Many of the kitchen shots throughout the season feature clocks. It’s not just inside what will become the new restaurant but also in the culinary school Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) attends, the kitchen in Copenhagen that Marcus (Lionel Boyce) stodges at, and the one Richie spends time at, the final timer after Carmy gets stuck in that walk-in cooler, and even the frenzy of kitchen timers during the Berzatto holiday party. These instances play into the frantic nature of a kitchen and the show's overall tone, which is on par with the same anxiety-induced environment of the kitchen. Each of the character’s individual storylines in this season sees these clocks as prominent because they are not only aware of their own urgency in their respective kitchens but also of the dwindling timeline to open where they need to be ready to perform. The stakes have never been higher in the show.

Not only do the clocks act as a constant reminder of the pressure surrounding the season, but it serves as a conduit for the nature of the mindset that Carmy and Sydney want to instill in their staff. They believe in the staff that they have and invest the precious time leading up to the opening in their staff to facilitate a reverence for how the kitchen needs to function. This is perhaps best expressed through Richie’s arc. He goes from lost to found in this season and gains a newfound respect for the workings of a high-volume restaurant. By the time he is done with his time away from the family restaurant, his entire perspective is changed and he acts accordingly. That final five-minute countdown timer to get the kitchen caught up on opening night shows a glimpse of what Richie has become capable of under the direction of Sydney and Carmy.

The Clocks Make Other Time Pressures Stand Out

The reminders about the time crunch via the clocks also act as a way to make other aspects of the season regarding time stand out. These include the auxiliary elements that happen around the characters and the restaurant such as Natalie’s (Abby Elliot) pregnancy, Marcus’ hospitalized mother, and the fire suppression test. The audience is teased and reminded about these background elements until they are thrown center stage. With each culmination of these subplot elements, the idea that every second counts also come out front to day the idea that each moment is something that matters extends beyond the kitchen. It moves the idea into a philosophical meditation rather than just a device to create drama.

This idea gains support from where the most impactful scenes arise. Of all the permits that the restaurant needed, the ten-second countdown of the fire suppression test was chosen as the one to lean the drama on, Natalie’s pregnancy comes to a head with her mother Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis) not knowing about it when she has the conversation with Pete outside the restaurant before walking away. Perhaps the most anxiety-inducing is the slew of missed calls and texts that are displayed on Marcus’ phone in one of the final frames of the season, alluding to the possibility of a medical emergency with his mother, or worse. In each of these instances the movements that the characters have, or don’t have, bolster the notion that every second counts in the lives of the characters.

One would think that a show revolving around a restaurant would have a sharp focus on the food itself. That took a backseat this season but in no way took away from the narrative. The use of clocks and time to usher in a season of enduring anxiety allowed viewers to be in the same state that the characters are in which works exceedingly well at solidifying the realism and emotional punch that the show was known for last season. It is the masterful use of motifs that elevate TV to acclaim by audiences and critics alike and The Bear hit the mark without so much as a smudge.