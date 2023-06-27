Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Bear.

Well, it's official, Season 2 of The Bear not only didn't suffer from the "sophomore slump" but in fact improved on the first season. Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto's (Jeremy Allen White) gutsy decision to shut down his brother Michael's (John Bernthal) family Southside Chicago restaurant called The Original Beef and reopen a revamped upscale restaurant of his own called The Bear was television drama at its very best, and who would have thought we would find it in a kitchen of all places? All manner of things happened in the second season, and we need to nail down where everything and everyone stands on the cusp of a potential Season 3.

Carmy is not only in way over his head as a restaurateur, but he has started a relationship with a girl he grew up crushing on, Claire (Molly Gordon), that seems to be going pretty well — at least, until the season finale. Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) has turned over a new leaf. Sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edibiri) is back after quitting in Season 1, now Carmy's right-hand woman trying to maintain order in a kitchen full of conflicting personalities and agendas that threaten to ruin the friends and family soft opening of the new eatery. What's going on with the soft-spoken Marcus (Lionel Boyce) uncharacteristically shouting at Sydney? Not to mention that Jamie Lee Curtis is still making Sugar's (Abby Elliot) life difficult. There's so much to explain.

RELATED: ‘The Bear’ Season 2: Cast and Character Guide

Carmy Screws Up Big Time

Image via FX

Carmy is absolutely fired up and champing at the bit to get everything going and kick off the new restaurant. He loses his cool almost immediately with Sydney before accidentally getting locked in the walk-in refrigerator for the remaining duration of the episode. His negligence in getting the fridge door fixed throughout Season 2 ends up foreshadowing his predicament in the finale. The pressure is immediately shifted onto the shoulders of both Richie and Sydney as the head chef is not on the floor and there is no time to wait on a rescue mission. Carmy stays in the walk-in — where he begins to spiral, which gives way to some unhinged and probably misplaced anger that results in a heartbreaking exchange. Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas) engages Carmy to make sure he's okay, and he begins to unload everything he's done wrong in getting the restaurant up and running.

After spending the entire opening evening trapped, he is unable to say hello to Claire and she eventually finds out that he is trapped in the walk-in. Upon learning this, she goes back into the kitchen to check on him. Not knowing that Claire is on the other side of the door instead of Tina, Carmy begins to lament how his relationship with her has unnecessarily diverted his attention away from the restaurant and that he doesn't want to "provide amusement" for anything or anyone not related to the new restaurant. A teary-eyed Claire responds, "I'm sorry you feel that way, Carm." Shocked and flummoxed, Carmy cries out her name over and over, but Claire is already on her way out and Carmy may have ruined the best thing that has ever happened to him. He later discovers an older voicemail on his phone where Claire professes her love for him, and he's even more devastated at the rash and insensitive tantrum he threw earlier.

Sydney Finally Gets Validation From Her Father

Image via FX

Over the first two seasons, Sydney has been wrestling with whether she even belongs in the restaurant business and if she's truly got the stomach for the oftentimes tumultuous and fast-paced events that go on in the kitchen. After quitting in Season 1, she is coaxed into returning for the new venture with Carmy. She is probably the smartest person in the kitchen but has had to deal with a barrage of personality clashes with Richie, Tina, and Marcus because she is strong-willed and holds steady on her positions and beliefs.

Right away in the finale, she is under the gun because Carmy has gotten locked in the fridge. She responds very well and also delineates authority to Richie to call the line while she covers Carmy's station. It's a big moment for Sydney and Richie, as the two have consistently butted heads in the past. Ultimately, however, the pressure gets to her by the end of the shift, and she rushes out behind the building to vomit from all the pent-up apprehension and fear. But while relieving herself of everything she ate that day, she is met by her father Emmanuel (Robert Townsend) who praises both the food and the atmosphere of the restaurant. He tells her it's "the thing," meaning he believes that she has found what she is meant to do with her life and should pursue it one hundred percent. Sydney can't help but smile in the very last shot of Season 2.

Richie Finally Steps Up

Image via FX

During Season 1 and most of Season 2, Cousin Richie has been a fly in the ointment and a thorn in the side of just about everyone in the show. He was very close with Carmy's older brother Michael and is resentful of not only being passed over for Carmy as the new owner of The Beef, but also because he is reluctant to change what Michael had created. He wants to hold on to the old ways that he's both familiar and comfortable with. When things start to change under Carmy's modernized and radically different management style, Richie resists every chance he gets. Finally, after being sent to remedial school at one of Chicago's most upscale and by-the-book restaurants, where he is forced to clean forks and other menial tasks, he has an epiphany of sorts and begins to understand that if he wants to have a future at The Bear and in the restaurant industry in general, he's going to have to let go of his ego and the past and embrace the new system.

After Carmy winds up trapped, Richie, who is now wearing a suit and tie to work, has to step up and run the kitchen floor while Sydney covers for Carmy. He also starts to shine as a frontman who warmly interacts with the customers and even sends his nemesis Uncle Jimmy Cicero (Oliver Platt) a delectable chocolate banana dessert on-the-house to bury the hatchet with the restaurant's money man. After celebrating his successful turn as the head of the kitchen in typical Richie style, the final shot we see of him is a combination of pensiveness and a renewed sense of purpose as he smokes a cigarette outside.

Marcus Rides an Emotional Rollercoaster in the Finale

Image via FX

After a successful trip to Copenhagen to perfect his skills as a pastry chef, Marcus has an uncharacteristic moment early in the finale when he shouts at Sydney for what he perceives as her purposely ignoring him. It's clear that he has feelings for Sydney, and his outburst proves it — but the two quickly make peace just after he catches new chef Adam (Alex Moffat) behind the restaurant smoking meth. He asks her for permission to fire him on the spot, and she grants it.

By the end of the episode, Marcus appears to be in a great place, giggling at a note left for him by his best friend and roommate Chester (Carmen Christopher), but what he doesn't see is that he has missed several calls from the nurse taking care of his mother, which would seem to indicate that she has died. After all the ups and downs he goes through in the season finale, were left with an introspective Marcus taking a deep breath as he focuses on a sign that reads "Every Second Counts" and gets a sense of peace in his final shot of the season.

Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in 'The Bear's Season 2 Finale

Image via FX

The troubled matriarch of the dysfunctional Berzatto clan is played brilliantly by Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, who has been killing it in the past several years with roles in Halloween Ends, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, and now The Bear. She just seems to becoming a better actress with every part she is taking these days. In the show, however, she is a flaky and unsupportive mother prone to outbursts from anxiety and depression often breaking down in tears and feeling sorry for herself, as we see in the season's Christmas flashback episode "Fishes."

Nonetheless, Sugar is desperate for her mother's approval and invites her to the soft opening of The Bear. Eventually, Donna shows up but refuses to go in. She meets Natalie's husband Pete (Chris Witaske) on the front sidewalk and begs him to tell her it's okay not to go in and appreciate the efforts of both Natalie and Carmy. It's another terrific turn for Curtis, who hits a home run as the unstable and grieving mother who can't seem to get out of her own head, and it's had a negative impact on her kids for sure.

The Final Scenes, Explained

Image via FX

In the end, Carmy is in a bad way while being freed from the walk-in as he knows he really screwed the pooch with the very cool and loving Claire. Sydney is happy as a clam after getting confirmation from her father that she is on the right track. Richie discovers that he can keep going one day at a time and is satisfied with that for now. Marcus is also content with the opening night and his upward trajectory as a pastry chef. Natalie still hasn't gotten the validation she needs from her mother, but has a supportive husband in Pete. Cicero is impressed with the opening and is touched by Richie extending an olive branch. We'll see just how long things continue to be this rosy overall heading into a third season — because, in the restaurant business, there is always a fire to put out (literally and figuratively). We'll also likely catch up with handyman Fak (Matty Matheson), chef Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson), and jack of all trades Gary (Corey Hendrix), who combine to provide a formidable supporting cast moving forward.

All seasons of The Bear are now available to stream on Hulu.