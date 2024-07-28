The Big Picture Richie and Carmy lack communication, resulting in explosive confrontations with hurtful words.

Season 2's fallout exposes selfish behaviors and toxic habits in both characters, affecting the restaurant.

Richie's hurtful words to Carmy catalyze his descent into toxic behavior resembling his mother in Season 3.

I’m a little late to the party. I just started The Bear about two weeks ago with my mom, and we managed to burn through it in a few days. We found a lot of joy in the show; we both loved the way Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) seemed to find the best in each and every person in his kitchen, and we shared a favorite character in Marcus (Lionel Boyce), due to his commitment to his craft and big heart. We even cheered when Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) stepped up to the plate in the second season as a leader to the front-of-house staff, despite being driven mad by his antics in Season 1.

However, my excitement about Richie’s Season 2 glow-up was short-lived, as the finale brought forth a line that has stuck with me for the rest of the series, and the words were right from Richie’s mouth as he argued with Carmy through the broken door of the walk-in. In fact, it was the line that really spurred the argument to begin with: “Yeah, I’ll get you out of there, Donna.” I honestly haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. It’s such a harsh dig, especially from Richie, who knows what Carmy’s mother is like, and it ends up being the driving force behind their relationship — and Carmy’s character — going into Season 3.

The Bear Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+ Release Date June 23, 2022 Story By Christopher Storer Writers Christopher Storer Network FX Directors Christopher Storer Showrunner Christopher Storer Expand

Richie and Carmy Don’t Communicate in 'The Bear's Season 2 Finale; They Explode

From the beginning of The Bear, Richie and Carmy have had their share of issues with each other. At first, Richie doesn’t like what Carmy is doing to The Beef, and though he’s not very tactful about it, his feelings are justified. Just as Carmy has lost a brother, so has Richie; he and Michael (Jon Bernthal) were close, they had handled the restaurant together, and Richie feels snubbed after finding out that Michael left the restaurant to Carmy. He finds Carmy uppity and doesn’t understand why he wants to change everything, from the way the kitchen is run to what food they make. This consistently causes tension between the two men, but it’s never actually discussed.

They’re both truly awful to each other during their fight in Season 2, with Carmy calling Richie a loser and a leech and Richie comparing Carmy to his mother (though, he starts simply yelling “I love you” as the fight fizzles out). At the start, Carmy isn’t purposely hurtful. He’s stressed, he’s angry, and he’s realized that Claire (Molly Gordon) has heard him say that his relationship with her was a waste of time. Richie sees Claire crying and automatically asks Carmy what he did to her, even as Carmy asks to be let out and is clearly distressed. Carmy escalates as soon as Richie calls him “Donna,” which isn’t surprising. It kind of felt like a slap to the face the first time I heard it, so much so that I had to rewind it to make sure I'd heard right. I felt for Carmy and really hated Richie in that moment; I understand Carmy's struggle with his mother, especially as someone who has a similar relationship with my biological mom. If someone called me by my biological mother's name during a fight, it honestly would be grounds for a severe burning of bridges. But it seems that Carmy and Richie can work it out if they try. Everything is a little easier in TV Land, right?

However, going into Season 3, neither of them attempt to talk it out beyond long strings of “f--- you”s and constant digs at each other, and they both go out of their way to sabotage, with Richie out for Carmy and Carmy out for himself. Carmy apologizes throughout the third season, but each time Carmy begs the question “What about what you said to me?" Richie only responds with “What? That I love you?” without acknowledging the comparison to his mother or the mention of him not being at Michael’s funeral. This honestly burned me up more than anything else. Saying something so purposely hurtful to Carmy in the heat of the moment was one thing, but refusing to acknowledge it or own up to it was worse. There really can't be any true reconciliation until Richie admits that what he said was wrong, especially when it really made Carmy spiral throughout Season 3.

Richie and Carmy's Season 2’s Blow-Up and Fallout Highlights Their Bad Habits

Close

It’s not just Carmy hurting people — or the restaurant — throughout the third season. After the argument in the Season 2 finale, there’s no talking; instead, the two men decide to simply turn to hurting each other and themselves. Richie, despite having a real turnaround just episodes earlier, begins questioning Carmy at every turn and doing things simply to spite Carmy because he’s angry and hurt, which ruins the collaboration between the front-of-house staff and the kitchen. Carmy, on the other hand, takes it out on himself, at least in his eyes. His list of non-negotiables is borderline unachievable, but he sees them as a way to hold himself to his standard of perfection while not noticing how it weighs on the rest of the staff.

This fallout highlights the similar but different selfishness in each of these characters. Carmy is only concerned about his own goals and form of atonement. By making the restaurant perfect, he feels like he will be absolved of his guilt for what happened during the friends and family service, but doesn’t even seem to consider how his pursuit only further damages the people around him. Richie is only concerned about how much Carmy hurt him, and doesn’t seem to consider that when he wastes time causing a scene in the kitchen during service, or he tosses snide digs and picks fights, he is only hurting the restaurant and its employees. At their core, they are each just hurt and angry at each other, and that fuels their respective forms of punishment.

I believe that Richie is especially hurt by Carmy calling him a loser, especially as he struggles with the thought that his daughter might be better off without him. Richie sees the Berzatto family as his own, and he thinks highly of them, even if it doesn't always show. This really fuels the tension between Richie and Carmy. He cares about Carmy, but I think he sees a lot of the negative Berzatto traits in him and wants to try to nip them in the bud so he doesn't end up like his mother or brother. So, maybe that's why he said what he did to Carmy, but I believe had he not said it, the fight wouldn't have escalated so much, and maybe Richie wouldn't be struggling with someone he loves calling him a loser and a leech. However, this moment also spotlights other terrible habits. Both the fight and the fallout show Carmy’s more toxic nature as a perfectionist and his ignorance of the feelings of others, especially in his pursuit of greatness. They also demonstrate Richie’s petty and somewhat vindictive nature, with his words and actions being extremely pointed and meant to maximize the damage and his reluctance to admit to his words.

Richie’s Words Are the Catalyst for Carmy’s Behavior in 'The Bear' Season 3

Image via Hulu

Richie’s denial of his words is especially frustrating as we watch Carmy slip further and further into his neurosis in the third season. We begin to see Carmy act more like his mother with each episode; he becomes extremely controlling and struggles to find the strength to apologize for his behavior, and it almost feels like a self-fulfilling prophecy after Richie calls Carmy by his mother’s name in the Season 2 finale.

It was natural that Richie’s words would hit Carmy hard. In Season 2’s “Fishes,” we find out that his (and his siblings’) relationship with his mother is toxic. She is prone to fits of rage and depression, and she often seems to take this out on her children. The way she cooks a meal in the episode isn’t unlike what we see in The Bear’s kitchen; as she becomes more and more stressed, she becomes mean to the people around her and angry with perceived imperfections. It’s shown that Carmy moved to New York to get away from her, but the pressure under Chef David (Joel McHale) traumatizes Carmy, and only seems to mingle with his upbringing to pull out the worst parts of Carmy: controlling, vicious, obsessive — not unlike Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis). And with the possibility of Donna showing up at The Bear’s friends and family service — though Carmy says he doesn’t care if she does — coupled with Carmy’s want for success, Richie’s dig is the perfect spark to ignite it all. It’s at that moment that Carmy flies off the handle entirely, and he lashes out at Richie, and his guilt from that fuels his obsession with perfection in the third season, which in turn just hurts everyone else.

That's why Richie's "yeah, I'll get you out of there, Donna" has sat with me since hearing it. It's low and hurtful to compare Carmy to the person who hurt him throughout his childhood, the person he tried so hard to get away from, especially as he's reeling with guilt over what he said to Claire and realizing his mistakes. Richie's tough love could have been exactly what Carmy needed, but instead, it's the very thing that destroyed him. It hurts to see this kind of fallout after Richie seemed to have found his stride and purpose, especially when it's revealed that Carmy believed in his ability so much that he sent him to stage at a top restaurant. Season 3 could have been so different had Richie just taken a step back to think before speaking. Yes, Carmy was in the wrong, but he's melting down, and when he needed a big brother the most, Richie wasn't there. Maybe, their refusal to talk really stems from the fact that they both didn't get what they needed, and they continued to take it out on each other throughout Season 3.

“Yeah, I’ll get you out of there, Donna” is one of those lines that hits like a sack of bricks. It encapsulates Season 2 and puts The Bear Season 3 in motion in eight simple words by showing one of Carmy’s deepest fears and one of Richie’s greatest flaws, but it also just hurts after seeing Donna in action in the second season and seeing the lengths Carmy went to in escaping her and building his career, especially in the first episode of Season 3. Carmy wasn’t in the right during the walk-in fight with Richie — far from it, even — but Richie didn’t have to swing that low, and these two definitely didn’t have to have childish spat after childish spat instead of just talking it out like adults. But this is The Bear, and what would this show be without constant underlying dysfunction?

All three seasons of The Bear are currently available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu