There's one character from The Bear who continuously has a big impact on the show, even if he only appears during flashback sequences or is casually mentioned during emotional moments. That would be Mikey Berzatto (Jon Bernthal), Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) brother. The events of the series were actually triggered by Mikey taking his own life after struggling with depression for quite some time. While he hasn't been physically present within the timeline of the show, the relationship he formed with the main characters feels tangible, with his legacy very much alive for everyone who knew him.

The second season of the Hulu original production has been firing on all cylinders when it comes to the celebrities that have made cameos in recent episodes. One of these stars turned out to be Bob Odenkirk, who was delighted to play Uncle Lee. As a recently introduced member of the family, Lee had an aggressive discussion with Mike during a flashback shown in the second season of the show. During a recent interview with Variety, Bernthal talked about what it was like for him to collaborate with Odenkirk on that heartbreaking sequence:

With Bob, I’m such a huge fan of his. I thought it was just such a perfect choice. He was so down to come at me, and vice versa! When you have an environment like that, everyone is willing to be a little bit dangerous, because there’s so much trust. There’s so much love and everybody’s so dedicated. The goal starts to then be, OK, how can I shock this person? How can I scare this person? How can I do something that they’ll never expect? How can I lose myself within this? When you create an atmosphere that’s that unbelievably creative and that unbelievably safe, danger is not a hard thing to find. It was really fun! It was like great theater work, and it’s really rare.

The current season of The Bear is taking its time to explore the characters in very intimate ways. After losing his restaurant during the final moments of the previous season, Carmy is preparing to work on the restoration process for the titular business. If he fails to deliver on the successful re-opening, he might lose the restaurant he's worked so hard for. Added to that, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) is adapting to her new role as the chef de cuisine after being introduced as an assistant during the previous season. As expected, nothing is ever simple for this small family or chefs, and drama is always waiting right around the corner.

What's Next for Jon Bernthal?

After delivering haunting flashbacks in The Bear, Bernthal is set to go back to a role he is very familiar with, as he will once again portray Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again. The character was introduced during the second season of Netflix's Daredevil adaptation, making the masked vigilante himself question the methods he used to bring criminals to justice. Just like Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) did when he was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Frank won't be quite the Punisher he was during his previous appearances. While some of his origin will remain intact, some details may be changed in order to adapt him better to the universe where the Avengers live.

