Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bear Season 2Season 2 of The Bear has no shortage of memorable performances from the talented cast, particularly the show’s supporting characters, from Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s moving performance as Richie, whose surprisingly wholesome arc makes him the heart of the season, to Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, whose transformation into The Bear's sous chef is so uplifting that it can’t be overlooked. But once again, there’s Jon Bernthal, whom, as he accomplished in under 5 minutes in Season 1, gives a standout performance as Mikey Berzatto in just one episode.

Having trained at the Russian theater, Bernthal is no stranger to the notion that there is “no such thing as small parts, just small actors.” During a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Bernthal discussed his affinity for character roles:

“The size absolutely does not matter to me at all. Just as somebody who loves film, I love it when I see a character come onscreen for a scene or two, and you know that they have this whole life, that you could watch a movie about them—and that when they leave, you wonder where they are going. It’s a huge part of the magic of film for me. . . I think about my experiences on Wind River and Sicario, to come in, do my thing, and get out. I come from the Russian theater, that’s where I trained. They coined the expression, ‘There’s no such thing as small parts, just small actors.’”

Bernthal’s work on The Bear is one of the best examples of this. Season 2 increased Bernthal’s screen time, with Mikey busting Carmy’s balls and throwing forks at Bob Odenkirk in the panic-inducing, cameo-packed Episode 6, “Fishes” — certainly a welcome upgrade from Season 1’s three-minute cameo. But that’s not to say that Bernthal doesn’t make the absolute most out of those three minutes. Before he even makes his appearance, Michael is something of a force to be reckoned with, acting as the catalyst that pushes the entire plot into action. He is simultaneously everywhere and nowhere, the shadow of his influence reflected in Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) unhealthy commitment to saving Mikey’s shithole of a restaurant to Richie’s obstinacy to keep everything the same. You almost expect Mikey to bust through the door, his latest story that he’s no doubt rehearsed to a science on the tip of his tongue, a box of 28 oz tomato sauce cans in his hands.

Jon Bernthal Makes a Big Impact With His Limited Screen Time on ‘The Bear’

The stakes were high for whoever would play Mikey. The role had to go to someone who could dominate the screen in just under 4 minutes in a deceptively simple, but crucial flashback. Whoever stepped into the role had to be someone who could capture a character who had already become larger than life without ever even stepping foot on screen. Bernthal does that — within three minutes, Mikey is everything we envisioned him to be. He’s loud, charismatic, and not surprisingly, funny (“We’re not fucking doing raisins!”). Most importantly, Bernthal manages to capture Mikey’s magnetism without taking all the attention away from White and Moss-Bachrach. Instead, they play off of each other so well that within three minutes, we learn all we need to know about Mikey’s influence on the people around him.

Richie is still obnoxious, but he’s happy. Unlike present time, he clearly feels a sense of belonging with Mikey. Then, of course, there’s Carmy, who is so different from the protagonist we’ve gotten to know — he’s lighter, and he seems to cook with love rather than with an unhealthy compulsion. And it’s all because of Mikey, whom Carmy looks at with such clear adoration. There’s no doubt that Carmy would follow him wherever he asked. Unlike the anxiety-inducing chaos in the back of The Beef, there is joy among the chaos in the Berzatto kitchen while Mikey shreds a brick of Parmesan on pieces of meat, him and Richie absolutely ecstatic over their encounter with Bill Murray. As Mikey turns and smiles over at Carmy by the sink, it’s hard to believe that this is the same man who would soon take his life on the State Street Bridge. And that’s what makes this short flashback hit so much harder.

Mikey’s appearance in Season 2 couldn’t be more different. Bernthal’s performance in “Fishes” hammers home Mikey’s magnetic ability to command the room, but this time, that magnetism isn’t charming — it’s uncomfortable, ugly even. Make no mistake, there’s nothing I love more in this world than Jon Bernthal strolling into a show or film to stir up some chaos, cry for five minutes, and leave destruction in his wake before strolling back out. But that being said, even I was begging Mikey not to throw that fork across the table at Uncle Lee’s (Odenkirk) face, no matter how smug it may be. And that’s what Bernthal brings to the scene: that same attention-commanding presence you can’t look away from, but in this case, you really wish you could.

The tension at the dinner table is only that much more unbearable by Bernthal’s performance. Mikey anxiously rolls the fork through his fingers, eyes twitching as he smiles over at Lee with unbridled hatred — but underneath it all, not for Lee, but rather, for himself. With Bernthal’s brief appearances in Seasons 1 and 2, he captures both sides of Mikey — the full-of-life brother, friend, and chef, and a broken man whose life ended in unspeakable tragedy.

Many of Jon Bernthal’s Best Roles Are Brief

Some of Bernthal’s most memorable roles are in films where he appears very briefly, such as Sicario, Wind River, and The Wolf of Wall Street, the latter of which gives us a rare showcase into Bernthal’s natural comedic ability (“Hey, Ma, we got chicken or what? MA!”). It’s certainly not to say that Bernthal can’t play a lead — his vulnerable, brutal performance in The Punisher is widely considered the best portrayal of Marvel’s complicated anti-hero. His acclaimed performance as Wayne Jenkins in We Own This City is a reminder that even when he is playing an absolute monster, he is too damn good that you don’t feel guilty for soaking up every ounce of screen time devoted to a scumbag. Even with Showtime’s American Gigolo, one wonders if the canceled show could have saved itself if it had relied more on Bernthal’s untapped potential as a romantic lead with a traumatic past rather than on needless flashbacks and B-plots. The story of Julian Kaye, the protagonist of American Gigolo, is a tragedy — certainly, one that Bernthal, well-known for playing emotionally turbulent characters, would have absolutely thrived at portraying if given the chance.

And yet, despite the fact that Bernthal can absolutely kill it as a lead, what’s so compelling about him is that he doesn’t need to. His roles where he appears for just a handful of scenes — or in the case of some films, just one — are where he does his best work. As Bernthal explained in his Vanity Fair interview, he loves the challenge of drawing an audience in with such a short amount of time to do it:

“I remember seeing productions of The Seagull or The Cherry Orchard at the Moscow Art Theatre. You would see these folks who’d just be onstage and they had so much life. They didn’t even have lines sometimes, but you’re like, Who is that? What is that person about? It’s such a unique challenge.”

For many small roles in television or film, a character who only appears for a short period of time runs the risk of serving as a plot device to move the action forward, or as a foil to reveal more about the characters around them rather than reveal anything of their own identity themselves. But with Bernthal, this is never a problem. He takes these characters — Ted in Sicario, Matt in Wind River, Brad in Wolf of Wall Street, and so on — and makes them more than a mere plot device, but a character you want to know more about and wish they had stuck around a bit longer.

It is no small feat to give a standout performance in such a small role, but Bernthal’s work on The Bear is perhaps his best example of this. The fact that Bernthal is also ridiculously pleasant in real life — a father, a pitbull lover, and an advocate for social justice in his Real Ones podcast — makes his transformation into such dark, often tragic, characters that much more impressive. As much as we’d love to see more of Michael Berzatto in future seasons of The Bear, Bernthal has proven repeatedly throughout his career that he doesn’t need much time to steal a spotlight. Give him an hour, or give him three minutes — Bernthal is there to deliver.

