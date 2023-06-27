After a year-long wait that felt like a lifetime, FX's hit restaurant dramedy The Bear returned to our screens for its sophomore season last Thursday. With a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and a unanimous rave reception from critics, Season 2 was already a certified success. However, we're now learning that the second season is not done cooking up its success, as Hulu reveals that the Season 2 premiere has racked up the highest viewership number ever recorded for an FX show in the platform's history.

According to the Disney-backed streamer, The Bear's Season 2 premiere experienced a significant surge in total hours streamed during the initial four days following its full season release on June 22. Compared to the streaming statistics of the comedy series' first season during the same time frame, there was a remarkable 70% increase. FX and Hulu did not disclose specific streaming numbers, but they did confirm that the Season 2 premiere garnered the highest viewership for any FX series premiere on Hulu. Season 1 of The Bear made history by becoming the most-watched single season of a comedy series in FX history and by all indications, Season 2 looks set to beat that record.

Picking up from where Season 1 left off, The Bear Season 2 cleverly avoided the dreaded sophomore slump building upon the momentum that established it last year as a standout series. In Season 2, we witness the trio of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) embark on the ambitious task of revamping their dilapidated sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they begin an extensive renovation process, the trio finds themselves undergoing transformative personal journeys. Each character is compelled to confront their past and come to terms with their aspirations for the future, leading to profound self-reflection and growth.

The Bear Season 2 Is Chock-full of High-Profile Cameos

The Bear already had good storytelling and brilliant writing going for it and including several A-listers in guest and cameo capacities for the second season obviously added to the allure. Some of these notable personalities made appearances primarily in a flashback episode while others had a more significant role that proved crucial to the arc of its main characters. Some of the notable guest stars include Bob Odenkirk, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, and Olivia Colman, among others. Season 2 also saw the return of the rest of the kitchen crew including Lionel Boyce as pastry chef Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Corey Hendrix. José Cervantes and Richard Esteras also return as Angel and Manny, the dishwashers.

All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 2 are available to stream on Hulu. Check out the trailer for Season 2 below: