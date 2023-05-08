Yes, Chef! We’re all ready for more of the FX series The Bear. The critically acclaimed and award-winning comedy-drama was one of the biggest surprise hits of last year and left fans craving more. Luckily, the hunger is about to be fed as it has been announced that all ten episodes of the highly anticipated second season will premiere on Hulu on June 22.

The Bear follows Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a chef from the world of fine dining who returns home to Chicago to help run his family’s sandwich shop after a devastating death in his family. Season 2 will pick up with Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform the sandwich shop into something new. The crew must struggle with their own personal issues as they face all the obstacles that come from opening a new restaurant, including “the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors” and the “creative agony of menu planning.”

The Bear features a cast brimming with talent, and himself won the comedy acting awards from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, the entire cast got nominated by the Screen Actors Guild Awards for best ensemble in a comedy. White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach, will be joined in the second season by the returning cast of Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson, and Oliver Platt. Additionally, Season 2 will see Booksmart’s Molly Gordon join the cast in a recurring role while Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk will join as a guest star.

Image via FX

Who's the Team Behind The Bear?

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer. His previous works include executive producing series like Ramy and films like Eighth Grade. He also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, Josh Senior, and Matheson, while Tyson Bidner serves as a producer.

All ten episodes of The Bear Season 2 will be available to stream on Hulu on June 22. It will also be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories at a date that will be announced later.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the upcoming season. Check out a teaser for the series and the official synopsis for Season 2 below: