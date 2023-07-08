It's been almost a month since Season 2 of The Bear was released, and already it feels like it's part of the past. Most of us dashed through this new batch of 10 episodes so quickly, they didn't even last a whole weekend — it barely even got here, and is already over. The decision of releasing it following a binge model makes a certain sense mainly because Season 1 of the Hulu hit series was released the same way, and while this has certainly satisfied our demands for more of the show, it quickly sent us back to that state of wanting more and not knowing when we'll get it.

Why Did 'The Bear's Binge Model Work for Season 1, but Not for Season 2?

As great a show as it is, The Bear is not an easy watch. Its episodes are usually shorter than other series and don't even have a fixed duration, which is good for the streaming environment, but that doesn't mean it makes them easier to digest once watched. And they need to be digested because the main plot of the show is dense, and each episode has its own string of impactful moments and events. We're talking about family relations and mental health issues put together, and this is never an easy combo to deal with it.

Season 1 was also not an easy watch, to be honest, but it did have something else going on that Season 2 doesn't anymore: the fact that it's a new show. Back then, the binge model served the series completely differently, even though the major plot was also very dense. It was a story about grief and dealing with loss, as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) had taken over the family business left to him by his dead brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal). It was a struggle for him to endure and for us to see him through as it's a very relatable plot, but The Bear did it in a way no one else was doing it, with fast-paced dialogue set in the anxiety-inducing world of cuisine, all that depicted in a very creative way (remember that 17-minute long single-take episode?).

Not that Season 2 wasn't creative, quite the contrary. Somehow, the series managed to pull off coming back bigger and better. It pulled us head-first into the Berzatto family with a cameo-packed Christmas episode and sprinkled a series of other incredible cameos throughout the season, but it can make for a rather crowded ensemble. Season 2 feels much more like an ensemble series than ever before, by the way. This is certainly positive, as it means a more complex and compelling main plot with so many threads to pull, but it can also make it more difficult for the average viewer to keep track of everything.

Releasing a Full Season of 'The Bear' All at Once Feels Like an Anxiety Attack

"You know, with love come strange currencies," sings Michael Stipe of R.E.M. in one of The Bear's best soundtrack songs, "Strange Currencies." Season 2 shows us Carmy steadily moving on from grieving for his brother to the point of him actually getting a girlfriend, the awesome Claire (Molly Gordon). Love is never an easy thing to deal with, but if you have a mental illness, it's extra difficult to deal with its strange currencies, and Carmy felt that all the time. It may be overwhelming. In the end, his anxiety attack at the walk-in fridge could very well have been ours, because everything happened so fast from one episode to the next, the whole thing was indeed demanding.

If in Season 1 the binge model helped catch our attention for The Bear thanks to word of mouth, for Season 2 it feels closer to an anxiety attack. One of the best things about the shorter episodes in a drama series such as The Bear is how they end up mirroring how life itself happens. Important events and moments take place all of a sudden, and sometimes we let something pass us by and end up stuck inside a walk-in fridge, too. But now we know what caused this feeling of life to pass us by in the series: this is a story about anxiety, and different facets of it come out in each episode. Self-esteem, self-doubt, feelings of not deserving happiness, it's all there. So why release it all at once — much like an anxiety attack — instead of having a slow burn and allowing viewers the time to absorb and discuss it?

Experiencing Season 2 week after week would've made a huge difference because we watch it according to the number of weeks that are left before the new restaurant opening. Each episode has a new challenge for Carmy and his team both personally and professionally, and it would've allowed us to experience it with them, as if we were part of the same team, working at that restaurant. Of course, The Bear is so well-written, we still get this feeling, but it could've been much more real for us to wonder every week how Carmy is balancing his professional and personal life, how Sydney's (Ayo Edebiri) research for the menu is going, if Natalie (Abby Elliott) had any breakthrough working the account for the new restaurant, how Richie's (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Marcus' (Lionel Boyce) apprenticeships were coming along...

The Binge Model Meant Focusing the Conversation About Season 2 on Form, Not Content

If a series has the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman, Bob Odenkirk, and more in its cast, of course, we're going to want to talk about it. And when most of these cameos come all at once, as they did in the Christmas episode, well, that's enough stuff to monopolize the conversation about any series for weeks. That's great, but talking about all these people and their awesome work so much also means taking away some of the spotlight other characters deserve, some of them who we see every week, like Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson).

It's understandable that Hulu may have just wanted to continue with its model from Season 1, but we're talking about one of the most successful shows around. We're still talking about it for a few weeks, but it could've been months with a weekly release schedule. Hulu understands the difference and the impact of each model, as they have shows with different release schedules, but it's not just about keeping people engaged or securing subscribers; it also impacts how we see and remember the story. The Christmas episode, for example, is superb, but it's all we've been talking about since it came out, especially the cameos, while we could have been talking about the positive examples of self-growth Season 2 has. We could have been talking about the causes and effects of anxiety in people as gifted as Carmy.

Instead, we're discussing the form instead of the content, talking about cameos and not the plot. This is something Hulu should definitely rethink for Season 3, or at least give the partial binge-drop model a chance (three episodes all at once, followed by a weekly release of the rest) and see how it fits. Releasing the whole season at once sort of feels like an anxiety attack in itself and ends up betraying some of the morals of The Bear's story about mental health by asking us to consume all of it at once.

All episodes of The Bear are now available to stream on Hulu.