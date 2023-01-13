FX has been busy cooking up Season 2 of their hit series The Bear, which will consist of two additional episodes for a total of 10. Season 1 of the culinary comedy, which premiered last June on Hulu (via FX), only contained eight episodes. Following in the steps of the first season, the comedy's second season will premiere in the early summer.

The Bear, created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), stars Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, an award-winning New York chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his older brother's (Jon Bernthal) sandwich shop, The Beef, in the wake of his suicide. Family antics and chaos ensue, with Carmy struggling to align his fine dining tastes with that of the restaurant and crew, among them his brother's friend Michael (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), the restaurant's new sous chef. The series has equal parts comedy and drama, with Carmy's struggle to cope with his feelings and re-align with the family a major theme.

At the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo spoke about what to expect in Season 2. The duo promised more guest stars, in addition to some exploration of the challenges the pandemic has brought upon small businesses (namely restaurants). The show's tone was also discussed, with Calo claiming Season 2 may be a bit lighter in comparison to Season 1, though they will lean into both comedic and dramatic tones in further seasons.

Alongside Allen White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach, The Bear also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Abby Elliott. Joel McHale, Amy Morton, Molly Ringwald, and Oliver Platt appeared in guest and recurring roles. In addition to creating the series, Storer also wrote and directed several episodes. Season 1 has gathered several major awards nominations, with Allen White winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. He was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, with the entire cast being nominated for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

From a story perspective, Season 2 of The Bear should be picking up right where the first left off, with the staff finding stacks of hundred-dollar bills left by Carmy's brother in cans of tomatoes. With the money, Carmy and the staff opt to shutter The Beef and begin work on a new restaurant, aptly titled The Bear. Carmy's dynamics with Sydney and Marcus (Boyce) will also likely be explored, with the two shortly leaving The Beef due to Carmy's outbursts.

All episodes of Season 1 are available to stream on Hulu.