Your new favorite sandwich shop will stay open for at least one more year.

FX announced today that fans of freshman series The Bear can already celebrate: Season 2 is a go. The series' renewal comes in the heels of its universal acclaim – it is currently considered one of 2022’s must-watch shows and will certainly make best-of-the-year lists in the coming months. The story centers around a young chef who moves to Chicago to run the family’s sandwich shop after his brother’s suicide. Season 1 premiered in late June.

The Bear currently sits at an 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes. As he announced that the acclaimed show is coming back for Season 2, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier revealed that Season 1 of the series was a win in every sense of the word, and that he’s more than excited to start working on the sophomore run:

“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations. We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-Showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season 2.”

Image via FX Networks

RELATED: 'The Bear': How the FX Show Cooks Up a Fitting Commentary on Grief

As Schrier mentioned, the series is created by Christopher Storer, in his TV series writing debut. He co-showruns along with three-time Emmy nominee Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, The Babysitters’ Club). The duo of showrunners also released an official statement celebrating the success of their series, the payoff of the difficult production schedule, and suggested the show returns as early as next year:

“We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023.

You can stream all eight episodes of The Bear on FX on Hulu:

youtube.com/watch?v=IgWhWRCF1EA

Check out the official synopsis of the series here: