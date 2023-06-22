When The Bear first dropped Season 1, it took a while for people to catch on that it was one of the best shows of 2022. With its fast-paced editing, stellar cast, and thoughtful approach to grief and trauma, it took an industry that people were already infatuated by and gave it the dramatization that had everyone hooked once they started it. It's clear that Hollywood caught on to the success of Season 1, because everyone from Bob Odenkirk to Sarah Paulson to Olivia Colman has a cameo in the new season — and that's not even including the Chicago native shoutouts to restaurants like Kasama and Avec. Now, with a successful season under its belt, the question is: Can The Bear recapture lightning in a bottle with Season 2?

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear follows the story of a young chef named Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) who leaves the world of fine dining to come home to Chicago to run the family restaurant in the wake of his brother Michael's (Jon Bernthal) death. The restaurant, originally called The Beef, is riddled with issues. The place is drowning in debt, it's falling apart, and its staff is chock-full of colorful characters. It's through sheer force of will that Carmy manages to pull the disparate parts together to move his life forward. Season 1 ended with the closing of The Beef and the announcement that the restaurant would get a new name: The Bear.

'The Bear' Season 2 Focuses on a New Restaurant

Season 2 shifts the gears of the story and, for the first half of the season, the pacing is slowed down. Gone are the anxious days working in the kitchen, the sound of chopping, arguing, and pots clanging. This is a different beast, pun intended. Keeping an old restaurant alive is different from creating a whole new restaurant, especially one that embraces fine dining and is even chasing after a coveted Michelin star. If you're used to the anxiety-inducing chaos of Season 1, Season 2 might feel off-kilter at first. There is a bit more setup as the staff starts fitting into their new roles, but once the season gets going, it is firing on all cylinders.

Like another prestige show (though one that elicits far less stress when watching its episodes), there are aspects to The Bear Season 2 that are reminiscent of Ted Lasso. No, not that disjointed third season, but rather the way it shifted gears in Season 2. It's not just about getting everyone together anymore, as the team is assembled, but how does the team evolve? This season sees major changes and deeper character development which is bolstered by the fantastic writing of Storer and writers like Joanna Calo, Kelly Galuska, Alex Russell, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, and more. The season takes place over six months, which frequently makes your sense of time confusing, but the story makes up for it on the narrative front.

Certain episodes highlight one specific character and their pivotal moment in the story. Specifically, Episode 4, "Honeydew," which focuses on Marcus (Lionel Boyce) on a trip to Copenhagen, or Episode 6, "Forks," which focuses on Richie's (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) experience in a fine dining restaurant, showcase just how strong the series is even without Jeremy Allen White or Ayo Edebiri's Sydney. Bottle episodes like Episode 6, "Fishes," which places the story in a star-studded cameo flashback, demonstrate the series' willingness to get into the weeds of the Berzatto family and offer an unflinching look at the tensions of a family gathering.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Is the Standout Performance of 'The Bear' Season 2

While Season 1's standout performances were undoubtedly White as Carmy and Edebiri as Sydney, Season 2 allows Ebon Moss-Bachrach to shine, making him one of the standout performances of the season. Whether he's lighting up a scene with his distinct Chicagoan humor or making our hearts break as he struggles to find a true north in a rudderless life, Richie is often the best part of every scene he's in. On top of that, Season 2 brings Carmy and Michael's sister Sugar (Abby Elliott) to the forefront through her difficult past with her family as she takes on the responsibility of helping to run The Bear.

A New Romantic Storyline in 'The Bear' Season 2 Impacts Its More Interesting Relationships

What doesn't work in Season 2, unfortunately, impacts what made its predecessor so great. The burgeoning friendship and partnership between Carmy and Sydney are oftentimes pushed to the side in favor of a tiring romantic plot with a new character named Claire (Molly Gordon). Given her history with the Berattos and the other staff like Richie and Fak (Matty Matheson), Claire swoops in as the pretty girl next door that Carmy has always had a bit of a crush on. While there's no reason a show like The Bear shouldn't include romance and all the baggage and anxiety that comes with it, Carmy and Claire's scenes are often the least interesting part of the season. We care about The Bear and its staff, not this superficial new relationship.

It's disappointing because the time spent on Carmy and Claire could have gone to more interesting character moments. Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) gets a promotion and a new lease on life from her time as a line cook this season, and while she swims, Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) sinks. Seeing the parallels explored between these two characters is one of the most interesting subplots in Season 2, but it gets pushed aside as the show barrels toward the finale. Considering that The Bear has other employees like Angel (José Cervantes) or Seeps (Corey Hendrix), giving Carmy this new storyline feels extraneous — especially when Claire becomes painfully underdeveloped and relegated simply to the role of "girlfriend."

Aside from the pace-halting romantic plot, The Bear manages to somehow improve on its previous formula. Although it gets off to a slow start, Season 2 showcases the intense dedication, schooling, sacrifice, and single-mindedness that is required to work in the unforgiving hospitality industry. There's a recurring motto that comes up time and time again of making every second count, and while it stumbles once or twice, The Bear Season 2 utilizes every second — even when the scene is slower and less chaotic. This is a newer, polished season. It is one that, like the eponymous new restaurant, has evolved past its rougher beginnings to turn out another course that leaves us hungry for more.

Rating: A-

All episodes of The Bear Season 2 are available on Hulu now.