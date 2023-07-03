Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bear Season 2With two seasons in the books, The Bear continues to be one of the most unique and compelling shows around. The series, created by Christopher Storer​​​​​​, is fast-paced and rough around the edges, much like its Chicago setting and loud characters. The series continually puts our protagonists in the most stress-inducing scenarios imaginable, sparking countless shouting matches with one another, but no one on the show is more abrasive than Richie Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)

Affectionately referred to as “Cousin,” Richie was best friends with Mikey (Jon Bernthal) before his passing and has remained close with the Berzatto family ever since. When Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) comes back to Chicago to resurrect The Beef, he reunites with Richie and the two begin to pick up the pieces left in Mikey’s wake. While we got to know Richie over the course of the first season, it wasn’t until Season 2 that he really got the chance to show his unexpected soft side. Combining moments from the past and present, we learn that Richie, while still maintaining his stubborn and hotheaded demeanor, is also a compassionate and considerate person with one of the biggest hearts in all of Chicago.

'The Bear' Season 2 Gives Us a Brief Glimpse Into Who Richie Used To Be

Halfway through the season, we pause on the progress of The Bear and go back in time to visit the Berzattos during Christmas. Set five years in the past, the Berzatto house somehow manages to be even more chaotic than the restaurant as family matriarch Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis) destroys her kitchen (and anyone who gets in her way) to prepare Christmas dinner. As Donna is going through yet another fit of rage amidst dinging timers covered in marinara and stoves boiling over, we meet Tiff (Gillian Jacobs), Richie's then-wife. Tiff is noticeably pregnant and in the midst of an onslaught of morning sickness. Outfitted in a Taylor Swift shirt (a small detail that bears much larger weight later), she attempts to navigate Donna’s war zone before being sent to lie down for a bit.

Richie goes up to check in on her and for a rare moment on The Bear, we get a touching moment of calm. The happily married couple have a tender conversation about their future. Richie asks Tiff if she thinks their daughter will like them, and they agree that as long as they’re better parents than their own, they’ll be off to a good start. We get to see Richie not as a “cousin” or best friend, but as a husband and caretaker. He’s concerned for Tiff, but also evidently giddy about the prospect of being a father. As Richie shares a tender moment with Tiff in the past, it adds a layer of pain and empathy to our perspective of present-day Richie who still wears his wedding ring on his finger amidst his divorce.

Richie Finds a Sense of Purpose in 'The Bear' Season 2

The restaurant Carmy sends Richie to stage at could easily be considered a character itself: sterile and uniform, the establishment is a stark juxtaposition to Richie’s messy, rambunctious self. Covering his go-to T-shirt with a more formal chef’s jacket, Richie is outraged by the idea of spending his week waking up at the crack of dawn just to polish forks. Richie is under the impression that Carmy is punishing him for his behavior during the stressful renovation, but soon learns how sorely mistaken he is. After an outburst over the mundanity of nine-hour fork polishing, Richie is told he needs to learn respect. The concept of respect seems to resonate with him as he becomes increasingly more attentive in the following days.

After graduating from fork duty, Richie advances to trailing which means a change of uniform is required. Now outfitted in a sleek suit, Richie tells his chaperon, Garrett (Andrew Lopez), that it “feels like armor.” It’s a humorous line but also one of the show’s deepest as it shows a change in Richie’s mindset. With the suit on, he feels a sense of professionalism, and the armor, as he calls it, amplifies and demands his sense of respect — respect not only for others but himself as well, something Richie has always struggled with. From this point on in Season 2, Richie continues to show up in a suit, proving just how impactful his time staging was.

Richie marvels at the efficiency of the wait staff and their ability to accommodate and account for any and all contingencies. More importantly, he seems to have a knack for it as he is able to find the pattern among a sea of highlighted names and other various Sharpie markings. He learns how the wait staff operate in a three Michelin-star environment, by passing notes and following instructions to a T, and brings the same concepts back to be implemented at The Bear, similar to Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) trying to set up a French Brigade back in Season 1.

The final lesson Richie learns during his week staging is thanks to a chance encounter with Head Chef Terry (Olivia Colman). He stumbles upon her peeling mushrooms, which perplexes him as it seems like such a trivial task for such an important person to be doing. Richie asks Chef Terry why she couldn’t simply assign a slew of stages to the task. It’s here he learns something he will never forget: Any task, no matter how trivial or small, is worth it as long as it is time well spent. The two bond over their fathers who both served in the army, and Terry shares the story of how she wound up with the restaurant, detailing the highs and lows she went through to get to where she is now. It’s a sweet scene that allows us to see Richie’s compassionate side as well as how talented he is at connecting with people.

Richie Is a Bonafide Swiftie

Remember that Taylor Swift T-shirt Tiff was wearing in the Christmas episode? While we don’t get a flashback of Tiff and Richie raising Eva (Annabelle Toomey), it seems that she has inherited her mother’s love for the singer-songwriter as evidenced by Richie's reassurance that, "I love Taylor Swift, too. I just needed a break," after dropping Eva back off at home. Richie is even on a mission to secure tickets to her concert for Eva.

Little does Eva know that not only is her dad attempting to lock down tickets via “Uncle” Jimmy’s (Oliver Platt) mysterious connections, but he’s also a fledgling Swiftie himself. During a montage set to the Swift song, “Love Story,” we see Richie clean up his apartment, celebrate after correctly answering quiz questions on the different dishes, and read a book called Unreasonable Hospitality: The Power of Giving People More Than They Expect, all building up to the chorus of the song, which Richie belts out as he drives home from another fulfilling day of staging. It's an unexpectedly wholesome and hopeful moment for Richie, who has entered into the most transformative moment of his arc thus far.

But while Richie eventually does succeed in getting three of the coveted tickets, the moment is bittersweet. When Tiff calls him later in the episode, Richie is quick to inform her about his triumph, stating, “I got those Taylor Swift tix." He then proceeds to invite her along. After a long, uncomfortable pause, Tiff admits that she has news — she’s just gotten engaged to her new boyfriend, Frank. If it wasn’t glaring before, it is now impossible to ignore the wedding ring still on Richie’s finger as he holds the phone to his ear, trying to be happy for her. The news of Tiff's engagement shows that even though Richie has taken a major step forward toward growth, he will need to continue down that path as he still has plenty of emotional challenges ahead of him.

Richie Tells Carmy He Loves Him in 'The Bear' Season 2 Finale

During The Bear’s friends and family night in the final episode of Season 2, everyone is equal parts eager and nervous to open the doors to the restaurant they’ve worked so hard to open. Succeed or fail, no one is more prepared than Richie. Dressed in his crisp black suit, Richie is prepared to put what he learned during his time staging to the ultimate test. Notes are passed in triumphant silence, and they are burning through orders in record time thanks to Richie’s prolific coordination. Everything is going great — until Carmy gets locked in the fridge. What happens next is more Carmen’s story, but the event also reveals a lot about Richie and how much he has grown. Richie's conversation with Carmy, while aggressive, proves Richie is the heart of the season and the linchpin holding The Bear and company together.

Having accidentally broken up with his new girlfriend Claire (Molly Gordon) through a very unfortunate miscommunication, Carmy realizes it is possible to feel even more trapped than he already does. Seeing Claire near the brink of tears prompts Richie to interrogate Carmy over the situation. This, of course, leads to one of the aforementioned shouting matches as the two yell increasingly louder obscenities at the other.

Make no mistake, this isn’t one of Richie’s softer moments — it's actually one of his brashest. He makes some very hurtful jabs to Carmy about his family that are swiftly reciprocated. But at some point during their scream-off, something clicks inside Richie, and instead of continuing to degrade his friend, he comforts Carmy and probably himself as well in the most emotionally charged scene of the season as he shouts, “I fuckin’ love you, I fuckin’ love you” in rampant succession. It is only for a moment before he leaves Carmy in anger, but it speaks volumes. The armor cracks, and we see just how vulnerable Richie is. Still mourning the loss of Mikey and reeling with the news that the woman he loves found someone new to spend her life with, Carmy means the world to him, and this is his way of expressing it.

What makes Richie’s development over the course of the season feel so genuine and earned is that it isn’t a complete overhaul of the character. Moss-Bachrach still plays the same indignant chain-smoking hot-head who has yet to renew his driver’s license, but instead of protesting Sydney’s ideas or belittling Sugar (Abby Elliot) over the smallest discrepancy simply for kicks, he learns to respect them and their boundaries while gaining a sense of how they can best collaborate with one another. Because even before he started wearing suits, making the most of every second, and singing along to Taylor Swift, Richie was passionate. Passionate about Mikey and The Original Beef of Chicagoland, about his daughter, about Carmy, and now with a newfound sense of purpose, passionate about The Bear.