It's a tough job being a leader, and that's Sydney's (Ayo Edebiri) greatest challenge in The Bear Season 2. For most of the season, we see her either reading or carrying around Leading with the Heart: Coach K's Successful Strategies for Basketball, Business, and Life, a book by legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski - aka Coach K. - and it has helped her navigate her new position as a business partner to Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and manage the kitchen at their new restaurant, The Bear.

The book was gifted to Sydney by her father, Emmanuel Adamu (Robert Townsend), as he sees the pressure her daughter is facing and, most of all, putting upon her own shoulder - which makes him a serious contender for Father of the Year. We see her doing her research and pondering what makes other restaurants in Chicago fail, and Coach K's teachings are essential not only for her to build her own confidence, but also to allow the kitchen to operate like a true team. In the season finale, we see her leading her own "greatest comeback of all time" as her team hustles through five minutes to catch up to the demand of their soft opening night. So what's so special about Coach K. and his leadership lessons?

RELATED: 'The Bear': Will Carmy Ever Be Happy After That Fridge Scene? Here's Molly Gordon's Take

Why Coach K. Is the Right Role Model for Sydney

Image via FX

Coach K. is arguably one of the best basketball coaches ever, widely known for his achievements in leading Duke University in college basketball and for winning three Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball. More important, though, is how everyone who sees Sydney with Leading with the Heart talks to her about him and knows about his achievements. An ever-present trope of The Bear is how much of what the characters do, even unknowingly, is a deep cut related to Chicago itself. That's the case with Coach K., a native of the Windy City and a local legend.

And his philosophy is exactly what Sydney needs. She's young and started working at the restaurant back in Season 1 when it was still The Beef. She always admired Carmy for the renowned chef he is, but when they started working together, she understood that, beneath his professional success, there's a lot of personal struggle. So when they decided on starting a new restaurant from scratch, she knew she'd have to deal with more than just cooking, as it's natural when going into business with another person. She'd have to make decisions, reorganize the kitchen team and lead them most of the time, skills that she still needed to develop as a professional chef.

It may seem strange how basketball and cuisine have so much in common, but most of Sydney's challenges are not that different from a coach. For example, one of her first acts as the new co-head of The Bear is promoting Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) to her sous chef, even though they fought all the time in Season 1. Tina would probably be overlooked by any other person in Sydney's place, but she knows her team and how Tina is a key player in it, with a lot of potential and room to grow. She and Carmy also make the decision to send Marcus to stage in Denmark with Chef Luca (Will Poulter) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) to stage with Chef Terry (Olivia Colman).

Using Coach K. as the role model for Sydney is a smart move by The Bear creator and writer Christopher Storer because it boils down everything that's important for the character, from appreciating local culture to the actual leadership lessons. For example, in Episode 3, "Sundae", Sydney is taking a tour of Chicago's restaurants to try and figure out the dishes for the new menu, and a waiter approaches her with one of Coach K.'s core values: "Courage and confidence lead to decision-making." While that's not the actual quote, the idea remains, and, from that moment on, it's like the city itself is pushing one of its daughters toward success.

How Coach K. Helped Sydney Lead Her Own ‘Greatest Comeback’

Image via FX

What's fun about Sydney's Coach K. plot in Season 2 is how it develops in the background of her other plot lines. We see her doing her thing with the team, doing research for the new menu and bantering with Marcus, and all that happens in the overlapping context of her developing her leadership skills. Coach K. himself doesn't appear in the series apart from snippets of interviews and a few historical game moments Sydney's watching, because it's not about him, it's about her.

The culmination of this plot happens in the season finale when Carmy accidentally locks himself in the walk-in fridge, and it's up to Sydney to manage the kitchen in his loudly-screaming absence. They are way behind with the orders in their friends-and-family night and have only five minutes to catch up to everything. Up to that point, Sydney had been trying to lead the team herself and delegate the actual cooking for the line chefs, but with that big of a backlog her cooking talents were needed more than her leadership ones. So she delegates that to Richie, who had his own arc about leading and serving. Turns out one of the key aspects of a leader is also knowing who's good at doing what and allowing them their space, at that moment, Richie was the right person to take over, so Sydney could be the extra pair of hands in the kitchen.

Despite Carmy's absence, the team worked like clockwork and made every second count, which is yet another plot that's tied up at this moment. Their drilling in the kitchen is a direct reference to an epic Coach K. moment in real life: back in 2001, Duke was 10 points behind Maryland in the semifinals of college basketball, with one minute left of play. All of a sudden, Duke turned it around in epic fashion, with Jay Wilson taking the lead much like Richie did in the kitchen. They took the game to overtime and beat Maryland. All thanks to Coach K.'s teachings, which Sydney herself wisely applies at that moment in the kitchen, too. By the way, overtime in college basketball lasts 5 minutes, the exact amount of time the team in the kitchen had to catch up to the orders that kept piling up.

This game is referenced in Episode 4, "Honeydew," when Sydney and Marcus (Lionel Boyce) are talking about Coach K. "The greatest comeback of all time," says Marcus, to which Sydney replies that everyone seems to know about that. The secret to understanding what happened at that basketball game is the same as to what happened in the kitchen in the season finale, as Marcus says best: "They kept drilling." There was no other option for Duke other than winning, and no other option for the kitchen team other than to catch up with the orders. Somehow, Coach K. made his players assimilate that they were going to win despite the advantage, but, for that, every second had to count. Same thing in the kitchen, with the exact same amount of time. And every second counted.