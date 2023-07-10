In Season 2 of The Bear, characters are finally moving on from all the tension of Season 1 and allowing themselves to feel more positive things. As Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) prepare for the opening of their new restaurant, even hope and love start showing their faces, but while many viewers may want the two main characters to end together, the series should be setting up Sydney with a different and, all respect to Carmy, a much cooler contender for her heart: Marcus (Lionel Boyce). The pastry chef has one of the best arcs in the season, and his courtship of Sydney left us hopeful for a bright future for them both, be it together or apart — preferably together, though.

Why Marcus Is Such a Great Guy in 'The Bear'

Image via FX

Truth be told, it seems impossible not to love Marcus. He's cool, balanced, sensitive, creative, and eager to learn. His corner of the kitchen was also usually an island of calm and reassuring in the sea of chaos that was The Beef, and now in The Bear, it seems like the rest of the space has finally caught up to him. He's always working on new ideas for desserts and, even when something is beyond his area of expertise, he tries his best to provide some insightful remarks, even if just to say something reassuring in a complicated time.

In Season 2, Carmy sees Marcus' eagerness to improve and make a whole new dessert menu for The Bear and sends him to stage in Denmark, at the same place where he himself did his apprenticeship years earlier. A whole episode is dedicated to following Marcus and his journey in Copenhagen, from the amazement of staying on a boat, to helping an elderly man who was stuck on a fence after falling from his bike. These moments are evidence of his kind nature, but it's his work at the restaurant with Chef Luca (Will Poulter) that really establishes him as one of the best side characters in the series.

When Marcus starts staging with Luca, things may seem like they will grow tense at first, with Luca repeatedly telling him to try again when decorating a dish. We're prepared to see Marcus go through hell, but things take a turn for the best as they start learning more about one another. Then we understand Luca's whole teaching philosophy, as he shares his own personal experience to set the ground for Marcus' learning. They set a very good example of healthy dynamics between men in the workplace, always based on horizontal exchange, and they make for one of the best duos in the whole show.

The only duo that's even better than Marcus and Luca are — you guessed it — Marcus and Sydney. One of the coolest things about Marcus is how he manages to stay close to the people he loves even half the world away. He calls his hospitalized mom, not to mention keeps in touch with the people at The Bear, and, most of all, with Sydney. What's interesting, though, is that they do try to talk work, but it flows naturally into a lighthearted banter, which is always a sign that both parties are enjoying the conversation and are not necessarily there for the talk, but for comfort.

What Can Marcus Add to Sydney’s Life at This Point?

Like everyone who works at The Bear (and everyone who doesn't, either, let's face it), Sydney has been under a lot of stress. At the end of Season 1, her decision to become business partners with Carmy is a huge step forward in her career, working closely with a chef she had admired for a long time. Everyone should jump at an opportunity like that, and she does, knowing full well that, although he is a great professional, Carmy also comes with a lot of emotional baggage and mental issues.

That's why Sydney takes it upon herself to learn what Carmy can't teach her, like leadership. She starts studying the subject by reading a book from former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, while all the other staff members also do something for their own self-growth. Some people may mistake Sydney's reaction to the news that Carmy has started dating Claire (Molly Gordon) as jealousy, but it really is far from it. As partners, trust is essential between Sydney and Carmy, and she understands the kind of positive impact someone like Claire can have on his life.

On a personal level, though, what Sydney is really looking for isn't trust, like the kind she needs to establish with Carmy, but the freedom and security she can't get in the kitchen of The Bear. When she talks to Marcus, it's like a whole new side of her comes out. We know she likes to make jokes, but this is a whole different thing, including cornier humor, which she doesn't initiate with Carmy. Marcus has always been a safe space for her — and for most of us watching at home, really. He's thoughtful and serene in a way no one else in the series is, and it's interesting to see how Sydney is naturally drawn to this as a way of compensating for the excess of rules and stress at the most common parts of work.

Marcus Knows What’s Up; What About Sydney?

Image via FX

Love sure works in mysterious ways — so mysterious, in fact, that one may not even realize what's going on, and that's exactly where Sydney finds herself right now. Her conversations with Marcus have never been flirtatious; they just enjoy each other's company, but there's a lot of subtext going on there, as we've seen. While Marcus understands what's going on beneath all that, Sydney is still not at that point yet, as she's worried about her new leadership position at The Bear and growing as a chef. In this sense, she's indeed similar to Carmy, who's also more work-oriented, but she'll eventually learn there's more than enough space for everything in life. When Marcus asks her out, she doesn't realize what's going on, until she does and proceeds to silently freak out and ignore him, even when it's about something work-related.

Sydney's clearly caught by surprise in the wake of Marcus' invitation for them to hang out in that capacity, probably because she has too much going on in her life to pay attention to what was happening on a personal level. That's OK, she just needs time to figure things out. It's still strange seeing Marcus get angry over her decision to ignore him during The Bear's family-and-friends night, especially because he's always so chill. Come Season 3, these two will certainly have the time and space to figure out exactly who they are to each other. Who knows? Maybe we're the ones misreading the situation, but we're really hoping that's not the case.

All episodes of The Bear are now available to stream on Hulu.