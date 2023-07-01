Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bear Season 2.Fans of FX's The Bear are already well familiar with the many tats scattered across the arms and hands of chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White). However, not many were aware that his business and cooking partner, chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), also has some ink of her own. In Episode 8 of the series' second season, it was revealed that Sydney has at least one tattoo on her back. As she's changing out of her clothes after a particularly tough day at the restaurant, the camera lingers on her right shoulder blade, giving us a good look at a drawing of a heart pierced by three swords. The art is pretty cool on its own, but it is also interesting because of everything it means to the show and to Sydney's character. As it turns out, Sydney's tattoo isn't just a regular, old tattoo, it is also an encapsulation of her arc over the course of The Bear Season 2, and maybe even of her entire life.

The drawing in Sydney's shoulder blade is actually of the Three of Swords card as represented in the Rider-Waite Tarot. Created by mystic A.E. Waite, illustrated by Pamela Colman Smith, and published by the Rider Company in 1909, the Rider-Waite is one of the most popular tarot decks in the world. Its version of the Three of Swords depicts a heart pierced by three blades against a rainy backdrop. It's a fitting image considering the card's meaning: the Three of Swords represents heartbreak, sorrow, emotional pain, grief, and hurt. At least, that's what it means in an upright position. Turned upside-down, the minor arcana can also stand for optimism, pain release, and forgiveness. And, when we take into consideration the events of The Bear Season 2, all of these aspects of the Three of Swords fit perfectly into Sydney's character arc.

Season 2 Sydney Is Still in Mourning for Her Failed Catering Service

Image via FX

One could argue, of course, that Sydney's entire life is marked by sorrow and grief. Having lost her mother at only 4 years old, she might claim that growing up without one parent is no big deal, but it's pretty clear that this is not the case. Moments such as the anniversary dinner in Episode 2 make it clear that her life has been deeply marked by this absence. Sydney has grown up listening to the stories her father (Robert Townsend) tells her about her mother, clinging to whatever memory she still has of a woman she met for only a few years.

But, in the context of The Bear Season 2, it is not the absence of Sydney's mother that matters most when it comes to interpreting her tattoo. As she gets ready to open up the revamped Beef with Carmy, Sydney is sent back in time to when she first tried and failed to have a business of her own. Early in Season 1, when we first meet Sydney, we learn that, not long ago, she owned a catering service named Sheridan Road. After the nascent business went bankrupt, she was forced to move back in with her father and look for work in the restaurant industry. That's how she ended up working with Carmy in the first place.

This failure was a big deal for Sydney. It represented the end of a dream that she only felt comfortable picking up again when Carmy came up with the idea for The Bear. Still, Season 2 makes it clear to us that it isn't without hesitation that Sydney has gotten back on the business-owning horse. Throughout the ten-episode run, Sydney is frequently taken by memories of her previous business, to the point that it is pretty clear that she is still in mourning for her failed dream. Most of all, she's afraid that her previous fiasco is a sign that her new enterprise will also amount to nothing more than heartbreak and debts.

Image Via FX on Hulu

This fear is all the more present in Episode 8, in which the restaurant crew is trying for the third time to pass their fire suppression exam. Failing would mean having to leave it all behind, as the restaurant would not be able to open on time. During the exam, all staff members are reminded of all the things that got them there, as well as everything they have at stake. Sydney's memory immediately takes her back to the Sheridan Road Catering boxes stacked at her apartment. It is, thus, with great emotional pain that she waits for the fire department technician to finish his countdown, well aware that if that balloon pops, her dreams will once again be killed.

Thankfully, though, the balloon doesn't pop, and all of The Bear's staff members experience a moment of great pain release. Infused with a new sense of optimism, as if the Three of Swords card had just been turned upside-down, they move to the next phase of their project: getting the restaurant ready for friends and family night.

The Three of Swords Also Represents Sydney's Complicated Relationship with Carmy

Image via FX

But it isn't just Sydney's grief for her deceased catering service that the Three of Swords represents in the context of The Bear Season 2. The tarot card also has a lot to do with Sydney's relationship with Carmy this season, and we mean that in more ways than one. First and foremost, of course, there is the partnership that is shaken as Carmy begins to make decisions for the restaurant without consulting Sydney. Then, there's his neglect for Bear-related issues after the beginning of his ill-fated romantic relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon).

In Episode 8, in particular, Sydney is hurt to learn that he has been discussing his menu with his girlfriend - or, rather, a girl that is his friend - instead of with her. She's also extremely annoyed when she learns that Carmy has failed to get in touch with their fridge guy because of all the time he has been spending with Claire. For Sydney, none of this is unimportant, especially considering how adamant her chef friends were in saying that it's important to have a present and trustworthy partner in this industry. Sydney was confident that Carmy was that guy, so seeing him put the restaurant in second place is a great cause of heartbreak for her.

Image via FX

However, this isn't the whole story. For Sydney, seeing Carmy going out with another woman also seems to be a great cause for heartbreak. Season 2 had Sydney shoot down Marcus' (Lionel Boyce) romantic expectations towards her, all but drowning the ship. And, particularly after that extremely charged conversation under the table, The Bear has made it pretty clear that it is setting up a Sydney and Carmy romance. Whether said romance is a good idea is another matter entirely, but it's hard to deny that it is most likely coming our way. Through Edebiri's extremely delicate and meticulous performance, Sydney has also shown some signs of jealousy towards Claire, such as shifting uncomfortably when introduced to her. Even though she tries to hide it, it's safe to say that Carmy and Claire's relationship is a source of emotional pain to her.

Once again, though, the inverted Three of Swords comes to the rescue. Sure, Sydney's emotional turmoil regarding Carmy and Claire remains unsolved, but there is a lot of forgiveness involved in how the two partners eventually learn to conduct their business. As a matter of fact, forgiveness plays a huge role in Sydney and Carmy's relationship in The Bear Season 2, with the two even finding their own way of apologizing to one another without having to say they're sorry. Even though Carmy still messes up a lot, Sydney finds countless ways to forgive, for she understands that this is essential to keeping their operation afloat. By all accounts, it worked: by the end of the season, the restaurant passed its initial test with flying colors. And, considering that Sydney is one of the few people that Carmy has managed not to offend in The Bear's season finale, maybe Sydney's forgiving heart will carry its way to Season 3. Or maybe she'll get another tattoo by then, one with a more damning symbolism.