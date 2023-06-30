Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Bear Season 2.Are you one of the millions of Taylor Swift fans who fought the great war over Eras Tour tickets? According to Hulu’s hit series The Bear, all you had to do was call up your very rich and influential “uncle” to secure a coveted seat at one of the concerts. That’s exactly what Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) did. Like the great dad that every father wants to be, he used his best connections to get his daughter what she wanted. Richie is the perfect candidate for father of the year, in addition to being The Bear’s most beloved character this season.

While he might have won over his daughter’s heart, Richie also won over the audience’s affection through his dramatic character arc this season. He went from a rough, disgruntled storefront worker to a refined gentleman working the restaurant floor. Moss-Bachrach exudes charisma as the blue-collar everyman, and he never loses his charm even in a slick, black suit. What makes Richie even more relatable is his ability to embrace his inner teenage girl, belting out the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” while cruising through city streets full of instant serotonin. In fact, as he revealed to Variety, Moss-Bachrach even put in the work to learn the lyrics to the classic pop ballad. Even if you aren’t a Swiftie, the opening strings of the song are instantly recognizable, and it is the perfect song that captures the sentiment of Moss-Bachrach’s scene-stealing performance as Richie. However, the song also foreshadows the season’s more tragic love stories.

Cousin Richie Comes Out as a Swiftie in 'The Bear' Season 2

One of the best additions to The Bear in Season 2 is the expanded cast that makes up the characters’ respective family members. Among them are Richie’s daughter Eva and ex-wife Tiffany, played by Gillian Jacobs. In Episode 3, when Richie is dropping his daughter off from school, he learns that her mother is doing pretty well for herself, getting a promotion and going out with her recent boyfriend Frank. Richie tells Eva how he is also proud of Tiffany and turns it into a lesson about working hard for oneself, which foreshadows Richie’s overall journey throughout Season 2. Before Eva walks away from him, Richie assures her, “I love Taylor Swift, too. I just needed a break.” — setting up one of the most gratifying needle drops later on in the season.

Apart from his own culinary soul-searching, Richie is on another journey: a quest for Taylor Swift tickets for Eva. In Episode 5, when Uncle Jimmy Cicero (Oliver Platt) comes to inspect The Bear’s construction (for which he’s contributed a fortune), Richie intrusively asks, “Is now a good time to talk about those Taylor Swift tickets?” Of course, in the middle of an active construction site is probably not the best time, so Uncle Jimmy quickly dismisses Richie. Later, in Episode 7, entitled “Forks,” which is entirely dedicated to Richie, we find out that Uncle Jimmy came through. “I got those Taylor Swift tix,” he tells Tiffany over the phone.

But what makes “Forks” such a great episode is how it shows Richie’s gradual transformation and maturation. Since the beginning of Season 2, Richie has struggled to find his purpose in the new restaurant. With Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) leading the new venture, Richie doesn’t know how he fits in — but when Carmy sends him to an upscale Chicago restaurant, things begin to change. With the help of the restaurant's general manager, played by Andrew Lopez, Richie learns the importance of service and the gratification of making people feel good about their food. He makes his way up the restaurant ladder, from cleaning forks to working the floor. At the same time, Richie’s home life is beginning to improve as well. Cue Swift’s “Love Story,” the perfect soundtrack to Richie’s forward momentum. As he drives through Chicago, he screams out the lyrics, “Romeo save me, I’ve been feeling so alone…” As he speeds through Chicago’s streets, the song goes into full blast. In this montage of his success, Richie’s relationship with Taylor Swift through his daughter also pays off. Set up in the previous episodes, Swift’s music isn’t a needle drop just for the sake of one. The adrenaline rush conjured by Richie’s rendition of the song is rooted in story and character, which is why it reaches maximum impact. It is a triumphant moment for Richie, a character who's won us over since Season 1 and who we’ve been rooting for all along.

Season 2 of 'The Bear' Is Full of Tragic Love Stories

The inclusion of “Love Story” also foreshadows the end of multiple relationships throughout the season. While the song is seemingly a joyful celebration of youthful love, let’s not forget how Romeo and Juliet actually ended up in William Shakespeare’s original play — dead. While the couples in The Bear aren’t dead (fingers crossed for Season 3), their various relationships are. Starting with Richie, his relationship with Tiffany isn’t looking too good. Although we got a small glimpse into his relationship with Tiffany five years before in “Fishes,” we, unfortunately, know where that relationship ends up. In the present, Richie’s ex-wife is already betrothed to another man, Frank, which is why she — as kindly as she probably could — declines Richie’s offer to join them at the Taylor Swift concert. Even if Tiffany admits she loves Richie, it’s the kind of love that would not save their marriage.

Carmy also has his own love story throughout Season 2 in reuniting with a childhood friend, Claire (Molly Gordon). She is the one who shows signs of affection first, while Carmy is hesitant, understandably so. Carmy is preoccupied with preparing to open the new restaurant, but with the encouragement of the rest of the crew, Carmy works up the courage to admit that Claire is, in fact, his girlfriend. And for a time, it seems the relationship can actually work. But when the opening night of The Bear leads to him getting stuck in a walk-in fridge, Carmy blames himself for being distracted with Claire. His focus has been on her rather than calling the proper handyman to fix the door to the walk-in which, as Fak (Matty Matheson) appropriately coins, gets him Han Solo’d. While he is stuck in the fridge, he thinks he is speaking to Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) about how his relationship with Claire led to this moment. Unbeknownst to him, Claire is on the other side of the door. In the end, Claire leaves him.

Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” is a more than appropriate song for The Bear’s Season 2. Not only is it a gratifying payoff for Richie’s journey throughout the series, but it also captures the tragic love stories at the heart of the show. In addition to Richie and Tiffany, as well as Carmy and Claire, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Marcus (Lionel Boyce) also have a wavering, will-they/won’t-they relationship that doesn’t end on the best of terms. The Bear suggests that in order to work at a successful restaurant, one can’t love food and a significant other at the same time. In a cutthroat setting like fine dining, sometimes it means cutting those closest to you out. Still, there’s hope for love — perhaps with Carmy and Sydney, who share the same passion for food and know each other all too well, but we’ll have to wait until Season 3 to see if they really are the endgame.

