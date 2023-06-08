Carmy is getting a little help before Season 2 of The Bear. A new teaser for FX's hit restaurant dramedy has the brilliant yet troubled head chef played by Jeremy Allen White attending a group therapy session to prepare him for the chaos that's about to unfold in the upcoming episodes. Following the events of Season 1, Carmy and his team, including talented sous chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), are opening a new restaurant to fulfill their culinary dreams. It turns out, however, that establishing a new eatery is even harder than maintaining an old one, and they'll have to band together in order to get things up and running.

Coming into Season 2, Carmen is still processing the death of his brother Michael and is still wrestling with an unhealthy work/life balance that's only going to get worse as the crew gets The Bear ready for its grand opening. He reminds himself to breathe as the footage takes viewers back into the high-stress kitchen where the magic happens. He has to keep telling himself not to panic and not to dread the proverbial other shoe dropping even as scenes of the signs falling and shoes flying at his head attempt to prove him otherwise. No matter how much he tries to convince himself, there is always another shoe illustrated perfectly by Syd falling through a wall, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) tearing things apart, and Neil (Matty Matheson) discovering mold.

The Bear Season 2 will bring plenty of changes to the team as Carmy and Sydney look to build a new legacy for their restaurant and decide which direction to take it in. That means juggling not just renovations, but the insane bureaucracy of it all and the brainstorming that comes with developing a new menu. A new team will also have to be assembled with cast members Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, José Cervantes, and Richard Esteras all set to rejoin the kitchen brigade. Abby Elliot, Chris Whitaske, and Oliver Platt are also among those lined up for Season 2.

When Does The Bear Season 2 Premiere?

It's a tall order to fill for The Bear when it comes to matching the heights of Season 1 of Christopher Storer's series. One of FX's most-watched series to date, the heartfelt story nabbed its fair share of awards including a Critic's Choice Award win for White and plenty of recognition for its breakout star Edebiri. The return to the kitchen looks to build upon its endearing cast of cooks with higher stress than ever before, and it'll even include a new face with Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk guest starring.

All episodes of The Bear Season 2 will hit Hulu's menu soon on June 22. Check out the new teaser below.