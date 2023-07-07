In restaurants, staff can quickly become a work family. When The Bear series first opens, we see a barely functioning family that can barely meet daily sandwich orders. Their leader, Mikey (Jon Bernthal), is dead and no one is quite sure exactly how to move on with their lives or their restaurant. Then Carmen “Carmy” (Jeremy Allen White) comes in to shake up everything they know and make struggling restaurant flourish. But the show isn’t just about the transformation of the restaurant, but of the staff as well.

Season 1 opens with veteran line cook, Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), being a bit of a one-note character. She was too angry to stay at The Original Beef of Chicagoland, but she was too broke (or stubborn) to quit. She resents all the new changes and new staff and is unsure of how to handle her grief coupled with the newness all around her. She comes off as mean and bitter and unwilling to do her job differently. Yet, by the end of the season, she starts to come around. By the second season, she is flourishing as a character and as a chef. She becomes confident in her skills and is a leader that all at The Bear can rely on.

RELATED: The Best Part of 'The Bear' Season 2 Isn't What You Think

Tina Goes Beyond the Call of Duty

Image via FX

A discussion over pots and pans proves that Tina wants The Bear to be great. She also takes the time herself to clean them to be as presentable as they can be until they can get some “good good” ones. Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) is not convinced that Tina will want to be her sous chef after their tumultuous history together. After all, as sous chef, Tina would report directly to Sydney. But Tina is thrilled. She will have to go to culinary school. She is excited to do so. She will have to run the kitchen line staff. She wants to do it. But more importantly, she is finally being recognized for her hard work and talent.

When changes began happening at The Beef, Tina feels as though she would quickly and easily be replaced. She felt especially threatened by Sydney: young, eager, and fresh out of culinary school, ready to begin her career. Yet, through all the madness, Sydney stays. Or perhaps more accurately, she comes back. She tries to be empathetic to what the original employees were feeling while still making the changes. When Tina finally understands, she can move past her feelings. And when Tina realizes that she is appreciated, she can grow as a person and within her career.

Tina Thrives in Culinary School

Image via FX Networks

Tina feels a rush of excitement when she arrives at culinary school. This likely seems like a pipe dream realized for her. She proudly unwraps the knife that Carmy gave her and hangs on her teacher’s every word. But it is a different world from The Beef. Everything is dazzling and clean and there is so much to learn that it is overwhelming. Then, her friend and tie to the restaurant, Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson), quits. At first, she feels lost. She is older and has less experience than many of the other students. She knows focusing on that won’t get her anywhere, however. She came to do a job, and she does it. She has to push herself out of her comfort zone, but she does so to soaring results. She hones her skills and herself.

Quickly, she earns accolades from her teacher and gains the respect of the other students. When her fellow students invite her out to a bar after class, she hesitates. She feels as though they were only inviting her out of pity or diplomacy. She doesn’t know anyone and she feels a bit out of place. Yet, after she sings karaoke to Freddy Fender’s “Before the Next Teardrop Falls”, the students are all impressed by her and take notice. She works hard. She feels supported by her classmates, teacher, and by Syd and Carmy back at The Bear. After culinary school, she is able to take on more responsibilities at the restaurant, but she also is granted the confidence to continue to be the self that she was before Mikey’s death. A leader. But the kind of leader that can tailor herself to the roles she needs to be in.

Tina Takes Care of Others at The Bear

Image via FX

Tina quickly gets to work on making the restaurant ready to open while still caring for her work family. She brings Ebraheim back to work on the take-out window, knowing that the job is better suited to him than the fast-paced kitchen. She even jokingly insists that they need a “stubborn, childish, immature, pain-in-the-ass with arthritis to run this thing during the day” so that he knows that while he is family, and she will care for him, she will push him to be more.

After all, she has learned that a restaurant is more than just slinging sandwiches. It is about the work family. It is working as a team to provide an experience for diners. For chefs and restaurant staff, food, and the experiencing of the food, is a love language. Preparing food is a service of honor and an expression of respect and gratitude. Serving the food is more than just placing it on a table, it is the anticipation of people having fun and feeling love and appreciation through those bites of food.

Tina Was the True MVP of Friends and Family Night at the Bear

Image via FX

Friends and Family night is hectic and looks like it could spell disaster. One of the cooks is missing. Tina is running two stations in his absence. She cooks a T-bone steak to Carmy’s instructions, but Sydney doesn’t like it. She tells Tina to do it again, but Tina insists it is fine and that doing it Sydney’s way will only set them back. But she ultimately does as she is asked, knowing it is for the best. She doubles down on arguing with Sydney about the steak to work better as a team and support her chef. They give each other the “I’m sorry” sign in solidarity. Then, Carmy gets stuck in the walk-in.

Tina talks Carmy down when he is stuck in the refrigerator, reassuring them that he hasn’t failed them, and they are all doing well. She calls him by his pet nickname, Jeffrey, and lets him know they are working together and all is well otherwise. She was able to anticipate that those words were what Chef needed to hear at that moment, and she couldn’t let him down. She stays with him until she has to watch the kitchen while Sydney has to leave for a few minutes.

Season 2’s Tina is not a bitter woman jaded by change. She embraces the new ways of the restaurant and herself and is excited about the opportunities this new adventure may bring. She knows deep down it may not work out, but has grown to be adaptable and confident in her own abilities enough to not let the fear of failure stop her. It isn’t an annoyance to call everyone “chef” when she is one herself.