It's time to go right back into the kitchen, as Hulu has released the first official trailer for the second season of The Bear. The gripping comedy-drama about a family trying to grief while keeping the lights on at their restaurant is coming back after an impressive debut season that earned several nominations at this year's Critic's Choice Awards. Just like in the last season, delicious food, overwhelming drama and a ton of fun can be expected from Christopher Storer's engaging story. The stage is set for The Bear to delight audiences when it returns on June 22.

In the trailer, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) is worried about everything that needs to be done in order to open their restaurant after the events of the previous installment. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.

The new season will also deal with the consequences of Richie's (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) actions, after he violently assaulted a client during the finale of the first season. Fortunately for him, he was charged with aggravated assault instead of manslaughter, ensuring the possible sentence to be considerably lighter than the alternative. In addition to that, Sydney (Ayo Debiri) will adapt to her new role at the restaurant, ensuring that the crew is hiring the right people to help them build a new legacy after The Beef closed its doors. A brighter future might in store for the crew of Chicago's loveliest place.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'The Bear' Season 2 Sets Summer Release Date

The Tragic Backstory Behind The Bear

The current administration of the restaurant came to be after Carmy's older brother, Michael, passed away. The relationship between the two siblings was never the best one, as Michael never allowed Carmy to work at The Beef. When the youngest brother arrived at the restaurant after Michael died, the crew at the business didn't like the new rules implemented by the chef, believing the system created by his brother to be better. After some time and a couple of complicated conversations, Carmen managed to earn the team's trust, but a complicated landscape for the main characters would sink them into more trouble.

You can check out the official trailer for the second season of The Bear below, before the show returns on June 22: