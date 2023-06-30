About a week after The Bear premiered its second season, Hulu dropped news about this season's initial viewership. Per this streamer, The Bear Season 2 had 70% better viewership than the first season compared to their respective first few days of release. As usual in a world where Netflix has normalized streamers keeping concrete data about TV show viewership under wraps, Hulu was very vague about just how many eyeballs were watching the show. All streamers now just announce that their newest shows have “the biggest viewership ever” without ever clarifying what that means or offering specific data that the general public can use to discern what programs are resonating with people.

Still, the popularity of The Bear after its sleeper-hit first season makes it quite believable that this new season was also a major hit and a must-watch for viewers. Unfortunately, that doesn’t negate some key problems plaguing all TV shows in the entertainment industry, including outstanding dramas like The Bear. The television industry, including streaming platforms, is making endless piles of loot over major modern TV shows while the writers and other creatives tasked with realizing these programs receive none of the riches. A program about working-class people like The Bear only benefits the bourgeoisie, not the proletariat. Those viewership numbers only reinforce the inequality informing the ongoing writers strike.

RELATED: 'The Bear' Season 2 Is FX's Most-Watched Debut Ever on Hulu

The Dire Financial Realities of Being a Modern Television Writer

In April 2023, Alex O'Keefe, a writer for The Bear, spoke to The New Yorker (via Insider) just days before the writers strike commenced. He noted that he was in dire financial straits while working on the show and that even award-season glory didn't inspire the wealthy studio heads to give him a raise. When he attended the Writers Guild of America Awards on behalf of The Bear, O'Keefe had a negative bank account and was wearing clothes that he got on credit. The eighth episode of The Bear's first season, a towering piece of work that offered Jeremy Allen White an opportunity to deliver some of his greatest work as an actor, was something O'Keefe was forced to write from a Brooklyn library.

O’Keefe’s financial struggles are abominable in any context, but they’re especially egregious considering the corporation in charge of financing The Bear. The Bear is realized through FX Productions, a division of The Walt Disney Company. It’s no industry secret to say that Disney has lots and lots of money to burn. Despite being widely despised in his time at the top of the company, Bob Chapek still took home $24 million in 2022 as the CEO of Disney. Meanwhile, Christine McCarthy made $20.2 million in 2022 while even "smaller" compensation for other executives included Horacio E. Gutierrez scoring $15.1 million. It’s impossible to imagine anyone needing an annual salary that large under any circumstances, let alone when employees hired by the company like Alex O’Keefe are struggling to keep the lights on.

Both O’Keefe’s experiences as a modern TV writer and the financial inequality at Disney are emblematic of chilling trends in the greater TV industry. Throw a stone, and you’ll hit an anecdote penned by a writer for a Netflix show talking about the minimal pay they received for working on one of this streamer’s biggest programs on a freelance basis. Meanwhile, Netflix executives rake in massive bonuses that could be spread across its writers and other below-the-line workers. Even Netflix shareholders voted to reject executive pay packages up to $40 million. All of these developments and examples of economic inequality are underlining the writers strike... but so is the way modern streaming viewership is calculated, or rather, not calculated in a tangible fashion.

How Modern Ratings Measurements Screw Over TV Writers

Image via FX

TV companies and network executives are always looking to line up their own pockets before the pockets of those who actually make small-screen programming. This has unfortunately always been true, as seen by a lengthy lawsuit between the Seinfeld cast and Castle Rock Television over royalties related to Seinfeld DVD royalties. If a company was willing to skimp a few bucks when it came to the cast of the biggest sitcom in history, is it any shock that modern corporations, bigger than ever thanks to relaxed laws on corporate monopolies, are now looking to deprive even more vulnerable artists?

The modern way companies and streamers do this is by depriving concrete viewership information on streaming programming. In the past, there was concrete data on how many people were watching broadcast and cable programs. It made it a lot easier to tell what was catching on with the public and what other shows were doomed to be canceled very quickly. These solid measurements also helped to give writers, actors, and other creatives involved in a show some leverage for raises if a show got an especially high viewership. TV’s past wasn’t a utopia for wages and still had tons of instances of corporations screwing over the little guy, but at least there was more public information for working-class people to work and bargain with. Nowadays, streamers curb the potentiality for upward economic mobility for writers right in the bud by just not reporting TV viewership period.

This practice began in 2013 when Netflix started airing major original programming like House of Cards, with the streamer sending shockwaves throughout the industry by not reporting how many people were watching it. Netflix would eventually deliver its own controversial metrics for how many "hours" a program was viewed. Ironically, FX chief John Landgraf openly criticized this practice back in February 2019 (a month before FX and other 20th Century Fox entertainment brands were absorbed in Disney) by noting that Netflix was withholding data to try and make its show appear more popular than they actually were. Now, Landgraf's FX delivers shows to Hulu that engage in the same practice of concealing viewership.

All the streamers try to get their cake and eat it too by generating publicity through generic announcements of a new TV show being “the most-watched program ever for [insert streaming service here]” without offering solid verifiable evidence for this truth that can then be used to justify higher salaries for writers. It’s a disturbing approach that puts a lot of power in the hands of corporations, whom you can “always” trust to be truthful. It’s also just one of the many initially unprecedented practices for streaming television that have now become industry standards, like the use of mini rooms and just deleting entire programs off streaming platforms. Uniting all these methods is that they provide endless extra hurdles for writers and their humble goals of just securing a consistent living.

‘The Bear’ Is Emblematic of a Wider Problem

Image via FX

Television as we know it is broken. This isn’t to say good programming is nonexistent anymore or that shows like The Bear are innately devoid of any artistic merit because of shady practices toward writers. If anything, the high quality of programs like The Bear should be a reminder of the talented writers in charge of your favorite shows and how they deserve livable wages too. While corporations like Disney trumpet vague statements about “big viewership numbers,” they won’t provide anywhere near as much attention to the needs of the writers who make their beloved shows in the first place. The disrespect towards the people who make the entertainment industry exist at all is maddening.

It's no wonder the Writer’s Strike is ongoing and keeps on trumpeting the need for writers to be properly compensated. Artists like Alex O’Keefe shouldn’t have to grapple with poverty while writing on a show made by a corporation that has executives making excessive $10+ million salaries each. The inequality in the entertainment industry is staggering, and the contempt these institutions have for writers is epitomized by the lack of concrete data on streaming viewership. It's time for information. It’s time for working-class people to get respect and proper wages. It’s time for companies to realize that their entire industries are built on the very people they keep short-changing at every turn.