It's only a matter of months till we're back in the kitchen for The Bear. Since its premiere on June 23, 2022, the FX series from show creator Christopher Storer (Ramy) found major popularity and acclaim for its soulful story set in a Chicago family restaurant. The show's cleverly paced writing, well-developed characters, and realistic portrayal of the hospitality industry made a perfect recipe for success as it was one of the most-watched comedy series in the FX network history. The series has gone on to receive significant award nominations from the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards, with the series lead star Jeremy Allen White winning Best Actor in the aforementioned ceremonies.

The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), an award-winning head chef who worked at fine dining restaurants in New York. However, he moves back to Chicago to help run his family's humble sandwich shop in the wake of his older brother's death. While dealing with the drastic change in work culture, Carmy also inherits the restaurant's debt and group of misfit cooks. On his journey to improve the place with his exemplary dining knowledge and experience, he hires an aspiring chef, Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), as his second-in-command. Yet, Carmy's honorable mission only hides his complex and unresolved issues regarding his relationship with his brother and his fragile mental health due to trauma. This helpful guide will have you saying "Yes, Chef!" to everything that we know so far about the upcoming second season of The Bear.

When Is The Bear Season 2 Coming Out, and How Can I Watch It?

The FX comedy drama will be exclusively streaming on Hulu on June 22, 2023, almost a year after its first season premiere. The show will be available on Disney+ for international audiences outside the US due to the partnership with Star, which also has exclusive access to Hulu content.

Watch the Trailer for The Bear Season 2

The first teaser trailer was dropped by surprise during the 95th Academy Awards broadcast on March 12. The short but sweet footage showed the crew in the midst of packing up and renovating The Beef. From Marcus (Lionel Boyce) clearing his dessert station to Sydney demolishing a wall with a sledgehammer, it's clear that significant changes are in motion for Carmy's vision for The Bear as a new restaurant. The teaser reveals more details about the show's anticipated return, which is set for June. It aligns with the previous announcements that noted that the series would return during the early summer of 2023.

In the first full trailer, Carmen worries about everything that needs to be done to open their restaurant after the previous installment. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one. The entire staff must come together if they're ever going to make this work.

We got a new teaser for The Bear Season 2 on June 7, 2023. The short video shows Carmy attending a group therapy session, juxtaposed with high energy scenes of the chaos to come. Check it out here:

What Is the Plot for The Bear Season 2?

Season 1 revolved around Carmy trying to pick up the pieces of his family's restaurant following the death of his brother, Michael. After confronting his professional and personal struggles, the second season will focus on Carmy's hopeful plans for his restaurant, The Bear, which will be the new successor to The Beef. He's set to open the restaurant with the same ragtag kitchen crew that has grown to welcome him and adapt to his improved management methods. Most importantly, Carmy shares his ambitious vision with Sydney, his trusted sous chef who helps navigate the restaurant through its rough patches.

As much as the ending for Season 1 was poignant and optimistic, Season 2 will most likely promise the same fast-paced chaos that will come with trying to manage the business and passion of a whole new restaurant. Carmy will need to rely on both his work family and blood family due to still working through his grief related to his brother and his unhealthy work-life balance. With Season 2's expanded episode order, more of the supporting characters from the ensemble, such as Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) or even Neil Fak (Matty Matheson), will possibly have their backstories further explored.

In a recent Variety interview, co-showrunner Joanna Calo shared the following about the new season:

Season 2 will home in on hospitality, taking care of others and making the cast’s lives a bit bigger. At the center, Carmy will still be reeling from his brother’s death and his own demons in the sophomore season, too.

Storer further added that:

Season 2 really is about the opportunity to start fresh and what does that mean. What does Carmen and Sydney’s dream restaurant look like? But also at the same time, what is a dream restaurant in 2023 look like? I think that’s the thing they’re sort of battling with.

Here is the official synopsis of Season 2.

Season two follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future. Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.

Who Are the Cast of The Bear Season 2?

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri will return as Carmy and Sydney Adamu, the dynamic duo with a special complementary bond as the head chef and sous chef. Both actors gained major momentum following the series as they have gone on to work on big studio films. White recently finished filming for the A24 movie The Iron Claw and the Apple TV+ film Fingernails. Meanwhile, Edebiri has three films that will be released this year, including the new animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and comedies Theater Camp and Bottoms.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach returns as Richie, the obnoxious but caring de facto manager who is also like family, akin to a cousin to Carmy. Besides The Bear, Moss-Bachrach appeared in several recent TV projects, including The Dropout and Andor. His next upcoming project is starring in Jennifer Lawrence's comedy film No Hard Feelings.

The rest of the kitchen crew will also be back, including Lionel Boyce (Loiter Squad) as pastry chef Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas (In Treatment), Edwin Lee Gibson (Unprisoned), and Corey Hendrix (The Chi) as line cooks Tina, Ebraheim, and Gary respectively. José Cervantes (Shining Girls) and Richard Esteras (When Jeff Tried to Save the World) return as Angel and Manny, the dishwashers.

In terms of family and relatives, Abby Elliot (Saturday Night Live) will be back as Carmy's sister, Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, along with real-life chef Matty Matheson's repairman Neil Fak. Chris Witaske (Love) will most likely appear again as Pete, Sugar's husband, and Carmy's brother-in-law. Additionally, Oliver Platt (Huff) will most likely return as Uncle Jimmy Cicero especially when he learns about Carmy's new business venture.

With all the returning players, many didn't expect the series to have two new characters joining the show. Bob Odenkirk (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will guest star in a currently undisclosed role. Odenkirk isn't the only new addition, Molly Gordon (Shiva Baby, Theater Camp) will be joining the cast in an unknown role as well.

When and Where Is Season 2 on The Bear Filming?

Filming returned to Chicago, Illinois, on February 21 earlier this year. Filming is scheduled to take place until April 28. The first season's filming schedule ran from February 2022 to March 31, 2022. However, the extended episode order going from 8 to 10 episodes in Season 2 means that a bit more time will be required to complete production.

Will There Be a Season 3 of The Bear?

There has been no official announcement yet on the series being renewed for a third season. However, there remains a strong possibility that the story for The Bear can go beyond two seasons since it was confirmed in the same Variety interview that:

The producers planned [Season 2 scripts] out at the same time they were planning Season 1. In fact, they have a roadmap for the entire series but aren’t sharing just yet how long they see the show going.

In the lead-up to the June premiere of Season 2, you can rewatch the entire first season of The Bear on Hulu or Disney+ [in international territories].