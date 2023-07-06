Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Bear.Everyone has a lot on their plates in Season 2 of the hit FX kitchen drama The Bear. The days are counting down to the family and friends opening of the revamped, upscale space and some are handling the pressure better than others. The most pressure is obviously on Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) as the operation's principal restaurateur and head chef — and things go sideways pretty quickly for the headstrong and eccentric Carmy as he accidentally finds himself locked in the walk-in refrigerator for most of the finale, where he starts to spiral into some very negative thoughts and says things that he may not be able to recover from on the cusp of Season 3.

But, should we really feel sorry for Carmy? There are signs throughout the 10-episode season that he's losing focus on things and falling asleep at the wheel in the process. As the number one guy at The Bear, he has far less margin for error than the other characters who were all able to find a comfort zone and return to help the new version of the restaurant run more smoothly.

Carmy Should Have Held Off On Pursuing a Romance

Image via FX

Sometimes it's easier said than done when you talk about how and when true love may come into your life. Carmy's childhood crush, Claire (Molly Gordon), seems like the perfect girl for him, and you can maybe understand how he would lose focus over her. That said, Uncle Jimmy Cicero (Oliver Platt) warns Carmy that now that he's decided to undertake such a Herculean endeavor of launching a new restaurant in place of his brother Michael's (Jon Bernthal) joint and completely changing the ambiance and the menu, it's going to be a 24-hour, 7-days-a-week job with no room for outside dalliances or disturbances.

For better or worse, Claire, being as great as she is, took Carmy's eye off the prize. The times that he should have spent keeping appointments with contractors and repairmen to make sure that he had dotted the i's and crossed the t's go overlooked. It's foreshadowed that something like getting stuck in the walk-in during the opening in the finale could happen — and it does. The fact that Carmy only makes things worse by spiraling into a rant about letting himself get so distracted is the cherry on top of a disastrous sundae.

Richie, Sydney, and Marcus Have a Luxury That Carmy Doesn't

Image via FX

For Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), a guy who was quickly becoming obsolete in the new modernized and professional kitchen, taking the time to go to the finest dining establishment in Chicago and start from scratch as a kitchen hand was revelatory. There, he learned just how serious you have to be and how much you have to want to serve people to make it in the highly competitive restaurant business. He came out on the other end reinvented and in a suit and tie and crushed the soft opening in the final episode. Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), as the sous chef, was able to tinker with new recipes and fall in love with the art of fine cuisine all over again after suffering burnout at the end of Season 1. She handled the melee of the opening with flying colors. Marcus (Lionel Boyce) took a sabbatical of sorts across the Atlantic Ocean to explore his true calling in dessert and pastry creation. He came back refreshed and reassured that he had found his niche not only at The Bear, but in life in general. Even Sugar (Abby Elliot) gets to come in with a clean slate in Season 2 and handle the books of the restaurant.

Meanwhile, Carmy is up to his eyeballs in balancing both a burgeoning romance with Claire and everything from making sure tables are level and napkins are ordered, as well as working with Sydney on the new menu. He's being pulled in a dozen different directions and loses sight of what he really needs to be focusing on, which is delegating the smaller tasks while using his considerable culinary prowess to make sure that the menu is top-notch and coordinating with Sydney as a business partner. While the supporting staff has the luxury of blending back into the new fold, Carmy loses focus of the end goal and ends up trapped in the walk-in on the most important night of his life.

In 'The Bear's Season 2 Finale, Carmy Breaks Down at the Worst Possible Time

Image via FX

Like we said, sometimes love comes out of nowhere and smacks you in the face when you're least expecting it, and even less prepared for it. Carmy's chance run-in with Claire is both good and bad — good in that everyone deserves to feel the emotions that come with finding someone special to enjoy your life with. Claire, to her credit, is nothing but cool and completely understanding of Carmy having a full plate with trying to overhaul The Beef into The Bear and reestablish the Berzatto family name within the Southside Chicago dining circles. She, after all, has a promising career ahead of her in the medical field, as well as a busy schedule of her own. Between their two hectic schedules, it always seemed like there was never going to be enough time to pursue a serious relationship — at least not while each was trying to become established in their chosen pursuits. But Carmy can't resist the charms of the easy-going girl next door and the two quickly become an item. It was a mistake, but one that is difficult to sidestep when you're in the middle of it.

What happens between the two at the walk-in towards the end of the finale seemed like a fait accompli of sorts in that Carmy was already drowning before he started a relationship with Claire, and his interest in her only serves to push his head farther underwater with respect to his responsibilities as the principal restaurateur and head chef of the new endeavor. It's hard to fault Carmy because Claire is just about everything that any young man would be looking for in a girlfriend, but the timing is just off. Sometimes it's just not in the cards, and by the time Carmy realizes this, he's locked in the walk-in and breaking Claire's heart in the process. When we say that Carmy is the worst character in The Bear Season 2, what we're really saying is that he is the one who really dropped the ball the most in the end.

All episodes of The Bear are now available to stream on Hulu.