The Big Picture Despite fans' hopes, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri have said there will be no romance between Carmy and Sydney on The Bear.

Season 3 will see Carmy and Sydney working closer together as business partners and facing the harsh reality of the restaurant industry.

All episodes of Season 3 will be released a bit earlier at 9 p.m. ET on June 26.

Stoves are heating up and the doors are about to open for The Bear Season 3, but one thing the show won't be cooking in its latest run is a romance between its leads. Fans have speculated and debated throughout the series' run about a slow-burn love story between Jeremy Allen White's troubled restauranteur Carmy Berzatto and his brilliant sous chef Sydney Adamu, played by Ayo Edebiri. The pair make excellent partners in the kitchen and, especially in the wake of Carmy's break-up with Claire (Molly Gordon) at the end of Season 2, the door appeared to be open for a deeper connection between the two. However, the stars wasted no time throwing cold water on that idea during a press conference for Season 3 on Monday.

Edebiri and White didn't beat around the bush when asked if The Bear's creative team had weighed adding a romantic angle to their story. Both responded with a quick and concise "no," with White further clarifying, "There is no talk in the rooms about any romantic implication." They're not the first to oppose such a development - co-showrunner Joanna Calo said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year that series creator Christopher Storer quickly shut down her early considerations about a Carmy and Syd hook-up - but their word seems especially final considering the direction The Bear Season 3 has opted to go barring a surprise.

While they won't be dating anytime soon, Carmy and Sydney will be working closer together this time around. The trailer shows Carmy offering her the opportunity to become his proper business partner in running The Bear, a massive new responsibility that will put their dynamic to the test. "Carmy is somebody that I think she’s really looked up to, but now is sort of in the thick of doing business with, and it’s, I think, a lot more chaotic than she might have idealized before they really started working together," Edebiri added during the press conference. It's going to be a bumpy ride ahead, as the pair and the rest of their team experience the harsh realities of the restaurant business.

'The Bear' Season 3 Will See Carmy Open Up More to Sydney

The staff of The Bear will be finding their feet together in Season 3 as Carmy pushes for the holy grail for a chef of his caliber - a Michelin Star. That's easier said than done given his lingering personal demons and tragedy looming for the team, but he's ready to redouble his efforts toward the restaurant. Although his people skills aren't great, White says that Carmy will try to open up a bit more to the people in his life. That especially includes Sydney thanks to the partnership agreement, as he said Carmy's "got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren’t always aware of exactly what’s going on. You’ll see, obviously, how that affects Carmen and Syd’s relationship, but I think Carmen’s trying to welcome her in a little bit was the point of the partnership agreement."

Doors will open on The Bear Season 3 a bit earlier than previously scheduled, with all episodes now set to arrive on Hulu on Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The main cast members from the show's acclaimed first two seasons are back in place, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Oliver Platt, Matty Matheson, and more returning. Additionally, fans can look forward to Edebiri's directorial debut in Episode 6, adding to the excitement for the upcoming season of stress, drama, and culinary goodness.

