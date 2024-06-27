The Bear quickly became one of the most popular comedy television series within the first few episodes of Season 1. Although many people disagree with the categorization of “comedy,” because while the show can be hilarious at times, it can also be very emotionally intense and dramatic as you learn more about each character and their individual motivations to do what they do. Those who have worked in kitchens themselves can’t help but appreciate the small details that make The Bear so realistic and authentic, down to the cursing, chain-smoking, and drinking water out of quart-sized plastic soup containers in the back alley. Season 2 of The Bear ended on a relatively high note, but not without a few loose ends that must be addressed in the third season.

The comedic, yet high-intensity show earned the title of the most-watched comedy series on FX in the history of the network during its first season and continued to break records throughout the second season. The third season has been plated and is ready to be served, so if you haven’t had a chance to rewatch the first two seasons as a refresher course, this handy guide will get you up to speed on who’s who. Heard, chef!

The Bear Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Release Date June 23, 2022 Creator Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Rating Seasons 3 Expand

Jeremy Allen White

Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto - Owner and Head Chef

In the first season, we are introduced to Carmy, who previously worked in high-end, Michelin-star restaurants before the unexpected death of his brother, Mikey. When he returns to his hometown in Chicago to take over Mikey’s struggling restaurant, “The Beef,” he also inherits a rag-tag team of kitchen staff and is determined to whip them all into shape. Despite his best efforts to implement more efficient techniques and practices, the existing crew he is working with pushes back against his harsh expectations, causing more issues along the way. In addition to managing The Beef, now re-named “The Bear,”, Carmy also struggles with dealing with the death of his brother and how it has impacted his career, his relationships with friends and family, and his romantic interest, Claire.

Carmy is played by Jeremy Allen White, who most recently starred in the A24 biopic drama, The Iron Claw. He first made his claim to fame as Lip Gallagher in Shameless, which is also set in Chicago. He’s been nominated for 13 awards for his performance in The Bear, and has won 9 of them so far, including an Emmy for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series,” a Golden Globe for “Best Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical,” and a SAG award for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.”

Ayo Edibiri

Sydney Adamu - Sous Chef

Sydney is hired by Carmy in the first season to help him get The Beef into ship-shape. At first, she is ostracized by the rest of the kitchen staff, who see her as a “try-hard” and “teacher’s pet.” She quickly earns their respect as she implements and maintains her methods while getting to know each member of the team on a more personal level. She was promoted to the title of Sous Chef, thanks to her culinary prowess, quick-thinking, and problem-solving abilities. At the end of Season 2, she took the reins as Head Chef because Carmy was accidentally locked inside the walk-in refrigerator (due to an oversight on his end). She is ambitious and extremely serious about progressing her career after a failed attempt to run her own business, but is mostly motivated to return The Bear to its former glory because it was once her father’s favorite restaurant.

Sydney is played by Ayo Edibiri, who most recently voiced Envy in Pixar’s Inside Out 2. In addition to Inside Out 2, she has also done extensive voice acting in Big Mouth, Clone High, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Edibiri will also be starring in the upcoming horror drama, Opus, along with John Malkovich and Murray Bartlett.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Richard “Richie” Jerimovich - Manager