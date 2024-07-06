The Big Picture The Bear features numerous celebrity cameos, including Jamie Lee Curtis, John Cena, and real-life chefs.

Christopher Zucchero, owner of the real-life Mr. Beef restaurant, has a cameo in the series, adding authenticity.

The show's popularity has boosted the real-life Mr. Beef restaurant, highlighting the struggles of running a business.

Hulu's smash hit, The Bear, is known for portraying the gritty, anxiety-inducing life of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he tries to make it in the fine dining industry. Aside from illustrating the harsh reality of working in a restaurant, the series never shies away from depicting the everyday struggles of each of its characters. But one of the most fun aspects of the show is the many cameos that have occurred throughout its first three seasons. Season 1 had a few surprise actors, including Oliver Platt (who would go on to have a much bigger role as Carmy's Uncle Jimmy and snag an Emmy nomination), Joel McHale (as the chef who torments Carmy in flashbacks), Molly Ringwald (as the leader of Carmy's Al-Anon support group), and Jon Bernthal (who also earned an Emmy nomination for his role as Carmy's brother, Mikey). But then Season 2 stepped things up in a major way.

Several big names appear in The Bear's second season, such as Will Poulter, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Gillian Jacobs, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman. The biggest buzz was around Jamie Lee Curtis, who is only in one episode in Season 2 as the Berzatto family matriarch. In just a few scenes, Curtis is able to create a huge amount of tension (and helps to clearly explain why the dysfunction runs so deep with Carmy and his siblings). Season 3 didn't drop the ball, with John Cena popping in as another Fak brother, and tons of famous real-life chefs (like Thomas Keller, Christina Tosi, and Wylie Dufresne) showing up in the finale episode. But there is one cameo that has slid under the radar that is every bit as notable.

The Bear 4 10 Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Release Date June 23, 2022 Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Seasons 3 Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+ Showrunner Christopher Storer Expand

The Restaurant in ‘The Bear’ Is Based on a Real Place

Even the most die-hard fans of the series wouldn't necessarily know who Christopher Zucchero is, but he's made a few appearances in The Bear so far. Although he's not an actor, the reason he's been brought into the show is a significant one. Zucchero is actually the owner of Mr. Beef, which is the real restaurant that the sandwich shop in The Bear was based on. Mr. Beef is an iconic restaurant that opened in Chicago in 1979, and was founded by Zucchero's father, Joe (who died in March 2023). It started out as a stand selling Italian beef sandwiches and later expanded to offer hamburgers and hot dogs too. The connection to The Bear originated because the show's creator, Christopher Storer, frequented the restaurant as a kid and was good friends with Zucchero.

A few years ago, Storer told Zucchero that he was going to write a show inspired by Mr. Beef (which was changed to The Beef in the series). Although the restaurant was a staple of the River North community for decades and had earned some celebrity fans (including Jay Leno, Joe Mantegna, and Paul Newman), Zucchero was skeptical about it being the basis for a television show. In an interview with CBS's Sunday Morning, Zucchero recalled, "He'd said to me: 'I'm starting to write this show, and I guarantee it's going to be based on this place.' And I did say condescendingly to him: 'Oh, I bet it'll be a big hit.'" Once the show became massively popular, along with winning 10 Emmys, Zucchero admitted, "Now, I'm eating my words."

Christopher Zucchero Makes a Cameo in 'The Bear'

Close

Storer wanted to include his friend in Season 1, so Zucchero actually pops up as a minor character who supplies Carmy with beef for the sandwich shop. Now that Carmy has opened his fine dining restaurant, The Bear, in Season 3, Zucchero has stepped back into his role as Chi-Chi by bringing Carmy micro-radishes and other ingredients he needs. In one special moment, Chi-Chi jokes around with Carmy, and says, "Isn't it funny that the two of us are in here again? Remember when we were kids, wiping tables? It felt like we could have done anything."

This is a wonderful scene for many reasons. First off, it provides an important reminder that the restaurant has always been a family business for the Berzatto's (just like it has been for the Zucchero family). Whatever success they obtain is because of the initial hard work done by the patriarchs of the family. And secondly, it pays homage to the real restaurant that Zucchero's family runs — without the tireless work to keep that restaurant going, The Bear would never have been possible. There is also a note of wistfulness here too; Carmy has been through so much since he was just a kid hanging around The Beef. It's a crucial nod to Carmy's history, that there was a time when his life was much less stressful and held a lot of promise. It is incredibly meaningful that Zucchero is the one who is able to provide that window into the past for this character.

Zucchero's cameo is also notable because it brings a heightened level of authenticity to a show that already prides itself on showcasing the truths about the restaurant industry and about the human experience. There are many scenes that show the high pressure environment of operating a restaurant (with everything from devising a menu to perfecting dinner service with the wait staff). But including Zucchero adds another element of reality to the series. Running a restaurant is a grind; even when it's successful, there is continuous pressure just to stay afloat. Just like the obstacles Carmy is up against, Mr. Beef faced its own financial struggles over the years, especially during the pandemic. But because the restaurant has been handed down to the next generation, the fight to keep the legacy alive is an ongoing one (for both Zucchero and for Carmy).

Despite Zucchero's initial skepticism over Storer's idea for The Bear, the series has breathed new life into the real restaurant. The sandwich shop already had its regulars, but after the show debuted in 2022, they went from selling around 300 sandwiches a day to 800 a day. In a nice synergy, Carmy's battles to become successful have helped the real-life Mr. Beef to remain a steady mainstay in its community. Because of the realness that Zucchero brings to The Bear, Storer will hopefully continue to insert his character into future seasons of the series. Zucchero proves that meaningful cameos don't necessarily have to come from Oscar winners; the most important one derives from the very location where Storer was most inspired to craft this moving story.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Seasons 1-3 of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu