Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Bear Season 3.

The Big Picture Claire's character lacks depth and connection to the fine-dining world in The Bear.

Claire's presence in the show is often distracting and undermines the core storyline.

The Bear can be compelling without a romantic subplot, and it's time to let Claire's character go.

The latest season of the FX series The Bear reaffirms its mastery over characterization and humanity, making us fall in love with each of its characters all over again. But with each season delivering riveting characters, it becomes obvious when someone falls short of what we have come to expect. As Season 2 took off, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) slowly began showcasing a softer side that desires "amusement and enjoyment," finding it in his relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon). Though we know his romance was doomed from the start, it is Carmy after all, it is unfortunate that this doom is translated to Claire's characterization as well.

Introduced in the second season in a grocery store, Claire gradually becomes Carmy's love interest and then, later, the personification of the vulnerabilities he deeply fears. Her character never really evolves further than that, as she lacks a substantial connection to the fine-dining world and even lacks substance as a character, ultimately rendering her slightly pointless after Carmy avoids her. In fact, her presence ends up distracting from the core storyline around Carmy's trauma, undermining the show's exalting pacing while further rendering her appearances frustrating. With Carmy's character development finally well and truly underway by the end of the third season, coupled with the show's proven ability to still be compelling without a romantic subplot, it may be time to say farewell to Claire.

Claire Isn't Connected to the Fine-Dining World in 'The Bear'

As her own character, Claire doesn't really make much sense in The Bear. The most obvious reason would be attributed to her residency at the hospital. Though both kitchens and hospitals are fast-paced and high-pressure environments, they are still worlds apart and don't necessarily run in the same professional or social circles. Claire is also a childhood friend of the Berzattos, but this connection to The Bear universe would most likely warrant a cameo from a notable actor, like Sarah Paulson's Michelle or Jamie Lee Curtis' Donna. As such, the only reason she becomes a character rather than a cameo is due to her relationship with Carmy. However, with that relationship on the rocks, it seems like The Bear is having a hard time figuring out where to place her, leaving her character adrift in Season 3.

The most recent season leaves Claire on the wayside as her appearances are primarily limited to Carmy's memories. Using this technique makes it feel like the show is trying to desperately slot her into the plot in the only feasible way. Each dream-like scene becomes a sporadic notification reminding us that she still exists, though only in his chaos-addled mind at the moment. She finally physically appears in a scene later in the season, although once again, this feels forced. While she is on a shift in the hospital, the main Fak duo (Matty Matheson's Neil and Ricky Staffieri's Theodore) approach Claire to convince her to give Carmy another chance. In true Fak fashion, Neil bumbles through his argument while Claire comforts yet chides him about coming to her place of work, leaving us with an endearing and amusing moment. While this may set up Claire potentially reaching out to Carmy first, the scene is really driven by comedic value rather than providing any meaningful narrative or thematic support. Once again, it's as if The Bear is trying to push this romance onto us, but fails due to the flaws in her character design.

Claire Only Symbolizes Carmy's Fears in 'The Bear'

What sealed Claire's fate was that her character was designed to only be a part of Carmy's story — she does not exist beyond that. Apart from having aspirations to become a doctor and having a crush on Carmy since she was young, we don't really know anything concrete about Claire. She is simply the girlfriend that takes too much of Carmy's valuable and limited time, while also supporting him through reclaiming cannolis or offering suggestions about menu items. Considering how thoughtfully and delicately the rest of the supporting characters were built, even the mercurial Donna who only appears in a handful of episodes, it is damning that Carmy's love interest doesn't exhibit any depth — especially one that incites such a visceral reaction from him.

It is difficult to even call Claire a character in The Bear. She is more akin to a symbol than anything. As her presence slowly distracts Carmy's incessant attention to the opening of his restaurant, Claire is gradually reduced to a symbol of vulnerability to Carmy. He is able to relax and open up around her, finally putting his emotional health over his ambitions. As such, when a series of errors lands him locked up in a walk-in freezer, he is ripped to shreds, recalling his previous insecurities and traumas, and subsequently rejecting that vulnerability in the form of Claire. Initially, she is quite compelling, as Gordon makes her presence comforting through an almost whimsical, lilting voice and a doe-eyed stare. But even Gordon's electrifying performance cannot save the one-dimensional character.

Does It Make Sense To Keep Claire in 'The Bear'?

While the relationship between Carmy and Claire did deliver us the high-impact sequences following Carmy locking himself in the freezer in Season 2, it completely did Carmy's character development a disservice in Season 3. The end of their relationship causes Carmy's past traumas to resurface, particularly regarding the "mean chef" David Fields (Joel McHale) that haunts his mind and decisions. Carmy gradually reaches the point of confronting said chef in the season finale, but the journey isn't without its obstacles.

Carmy's main obstacle is Claire herself; as his memories of her pervaded his mind, she became a distraction for him to truly discern what was bothering him. His character arc initially regresses back to a more severe version of himself from the pilot episode, then slowly drudges through the motions before he finally makes any adequate improvements. It completely drags the usually whirlwind pacing of the show that has been critically acclaimed, dizzying us with these recycled behaviors and making his plot seem lackluster.

Though Carmy reaches a milestone in the season finale, there are clearly multiple other layers of trauma for him to unpack, from growing up with his mother to even just how he views himself. It would be premature if he returned to Claire before healing, or at least accepted that he needed to heal. Moreover, the symbolic act of reuniting with the personification of his vulnerabilities is a notion that feels like a grander rendition of reclaiming the cannolis all over again. Not to mention that the reunion would render Claire into another gendered archetype: a trophy. Since she simply existed within the realm of his story, it doesn't make sense to continue with her character now that her narrative purpose has been fulfilled. With minimal connection to the fine-dining world and the future lack of value in Carmy's story, trying to flesh out her character now would seem like a last-ditch effort to force her into the show. It may be time to cut our losses and wrap up her character, though it will be painful to say goodbye to Gordon.

'The Bear' Doesn't Need a Romantic Subplot

The Bear has already proved that it can be compelling and addictive without a hint of romance -- so why force one now? The pace is intoxicating. The close-ups are seductive. The tension is ripe. The characters, main and supporting, all play with our hearts like putty in their hands. Considering this stunning effect was created without the crutch of a romantic subplot, it may be time for The Bear to go back to its roots. The chemistry between characters is palpable enough to warrant neglecting romance, and if you believe that a threadbare line separates hate and love, then there is already plenty of love to go around in the show.

In fact, the relationships between this work family are far more gripping than Carmy's one with Claire. Carmy spraying spittle in Richie's (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) face during a heated argument, carefully adjusting tables alongside Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), or dryly insisting that high costs come second to a changing menu to Natalie (Abby Elliott), are all moments that become more blood-boiling, heart-warming or amusing than any of the brief scenes with Claire. The Bear is evidently struggling to retain Claire as part of its beautifully constructed universe, so Season 4 may be the opportune time to admit defeat and part ways with the character for good.

All three seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

