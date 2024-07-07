Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Bear Season 3.

The Big Picture The Bear, a dark comedy turned drama, has shifted focus from humor to intense themes and emotions.

The show's genre label as a comedy may have hindered its recognition at the Emmys.

Switching to a drama label would provide clearer expectations for viewers and allow for more genre flexibility.

When The Bear first arrived in June 2022, viewers didn't really know what to expect. There weren't a ton of big-name actors attached to the project or a lot of buzz prior to airing, but it was clear that it was being billed as a dark comedy. The first season features Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he inherits his brother's failing sandwich shop, The Beef, in Chicago. His ragtag group of employees quickly become like family to him, and they form a complicated, but loving, group. Word of mouth quickly spread that the series wasn't a traditional comedy; although each episode runs around 30 minutes, it has never really fit the tone of what one can expect from a typical comedy. There are many heart-wrenching scenes with some funny moments tossed in, but it would never be described as a laugh riot.

It wasn't just the audience who sang The Bear's praises during that first season; critics also lauded it as a major success, earning it a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When Emmy season arrived, the series was nominated for 13 awards, and on the big night, managed to snag 10 total wins, including one for Best Comedy (as well as awards for White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri). But despite all of its massive success, many were scratching their heads over the show's designated genre. Although there is some humor, the series mainly deals with pretty intense and dark themes. And now each subsequent season has leaned even more into dramatic territory. Season 3 just premiered last week, and it has become even clearer: The Bear shouldn't be deemed a comedy any longer.

'The Bear' Isn't Bringing the Laughs Anymore

Besides all of Carmy's struggles at the restaurant, much of the underlying agony he experiences has to do with grieving the loss of his brother, Mikey (Jon Bernthal). It drives Carmy to push for success, first at The Beef, and now at his fine dining restaurant, The Bear. Season 1 deals with Carmy trying to find his place at The Beef, but then Season 2 increases the pressure even more as Carmy and his crew work to open The Bear. As countless things go wrong, it feels as though there are fewer and fewer jokes. Episode 6, in particular, features a flashback to a Berzatto family Christmas where the dysfunction and tension are so great that it feels almost suffocating to watch the action unfold. It is perhaps one of the most anxiety-inducing episodes of television ever. This episode also signifies that The Bear is most successful when it leans into these painful and extreme emotions (which are simply not comedic at all).

Now in Season 3, the laughs are few and far between. Carmy's mental health is suffering immensely, Sydney has a difficult decision to make about her future at The Bear, and Richie is still trying to find his place at the restaurant and within his family unit. Unless the Fak brothers are featured, there is very little humor to be found. Two of the season's best episodes, "Napkins" and "Ice Chips," showcase some incredibly tough themes, such as the difficulty of finding purpose in one's life and what it means to be a good parent. These episodes (and the rest of the episodes in the season) are incredibly powerful, and feature some amazing acting from the cast. But they are very far from what most people would consider humorous. Of course, there are some funny lines, and bits of humor can be found in the situations the characters find themselves in. Life is often a blend of these ups and downs, but anyone who tunes into The Bear for the first time expecting a laugh a minute would be seriously confused.

Can 'The Bear' Switch Genres Now?

There were likely several reasons that The Bear was billed as a comedy right out of the gate. The 30-minute episodes made it tricky for it to be labeled a drama, and there were tons of big heavy-hitters in the Drama category at the Emmys that the series probably didn't want to go up against (such as Succession). By submitting The Bear as a comedy, it had a much better chance of success (especially competing against other more traditional comedies with generic formats). Now that the series has already won a bunch of Emmys, they are sort of locked into this genre. It would be pretty unheard of for a show to switch categories in the middle of its run.

However, there are many benefits to making the switch now that it is even more evident that The Bear isn't supplying much humor. The show (and its incredible cast) has already proven itself and could definitely compete against other dramas. The show already has a built-in audience and viewers know what to expect, which would make it easier for it to continue to earn Emmy voters' respect. It would also give other comedies the chance to win in a category that is designated for humor-based shows. But the most important reason to change genres is that new viewers would have clearer expectations about what they will find when they watch the show. Tuning in to watch The Bear doesn't mean that viewers will be cracking up, so they should know that they're in for a much more serious ride than a comedy label would indicate.

At the end of the day, true fans of The Bear are going to love it no matter what specific category it's in. They find value in it because of everything it brings to the table. But there would be a lot more synergy and clear assumptions about the series if it were labeled a drama. That doesn't mean that the more lighthearted aspects of the show can't continue; it would just be more realistic to deem the series a drama going forward. In the future, it would be smart if the Emmys created a dramedy category; that way, the best of both worlds could be combined. A series like The Bear that doesn't fit into one specific mold would thrive within this type of distinction. But until that happens, the team behind The Bear would be well served to switch things up and declare the show a drama for good.

