The Bear faced delays due to strikes last year, but Season 3 is still premiering sooner than expected.

The Bear's critical acclaim and awards prove its success.

FX and Hulu won’t be leaving audiences on an empty stomach for one second longer than they have to as the pair announced today that Season 3 of The Bear will become available three hours earlier than planned. This means that, for audiences in the U.S., the show will drop all 10 episodes at once on Wednesday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. PT. We’re sure that some fans on the East Coast were planning on calling in sick to work on Thursday to binge the entire season and, while that’s still a lovely option, hopefully, the change will give you a little more time to feast your eyes on the critically-acclaimed drama’s comeback.

Much like the unexpected late night rush less than an hour before closing down the restaurant for the night, The Bear has been known to keep its dedicated fanbase on their toes - just in a much more pleasant manner. Like many other productions, the show’s third season was majorly slowed down by the historic writers’ and actors’ strikes last year, leaving fans wondering when their order would be up. Then, at the beginning of May, it was revealed that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and the rest of the long-suffering characters of The Bear would be back sooner than we could have ever hoped, in late June.

With its first official poster dropping at the end of May, the marketing team behind The Bear has been keeping audiences largely in the dark about the upcoming season. Thanks to a few set images, we know that there will be plenty of grief befalling the main crew this season, and that series star, Ayo Edebiri will make her directorial debut in the next set of episodes. Along with White and Edebiri, we can also expect numerous familiar faces to return to the kitchen, including Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Fantastic Four), Will Poulter (Midsommar), Lionel Boyce (The Jellies), Abby Elliott (Indebted), Matty Matheson (Craig of the Creek), Liza Colón-Zayas (IF), and Oliver Platt (Fargo).

‘The Bear’s Critical Success Is a Win for Hulu

Over its two seasons on Hulu, not only has The Bear managed to capture the attention and love of audiences, but it’s also captivated the award circuit. Those who tuned in for this year’s Emmy Awards may have noticed that The Bear, along with Beef and Succession, was the night’s primary winner, taking home such categories as Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series (White), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Edebiri), and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Moss-Bachrach). With Season 3 on the way, you had better believe The Bear is out of hibernation and hungry for more critical praise where that came from.

Tune in to catch all the highs and lows of The Bear when Season 3 drops early on June 26.

The Bear A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop. Release Date June 23, 2023 Creator Christopher Storer Cast Jeremy Allen White , Ayo Edebiri , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

