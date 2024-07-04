Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Bear.

The Big Picture The Bear Season 3 focuses on supporting characters' personal struggles and backstories, specifically Sugar and Tina's.

Ebra is a relatable and down-to-earth character and he stands out among the main cast as one of the more soft-spoken characters.

Ebra's unique background and potential for growth make him a great candidate to get his own story in The Bear Season 4.

Look alive Bearitos, The Bear is back with Season 3, and Christopher Storer's culinary series is serving up even more intense storylines with its most recent outing. The show's newest season doubles down on its commitment to The Bear's supporting cast, continuing the series' longstanding trend of dedicating standalone episodes to side characters by highlighting the personal struggles of staff members like Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) and Sugar (Abby Elliot). The series' thorough exploration of these characters' backstories and relationships underscores The Bear's commitment to showcasing human stories outside the kitchen, and with news that Season 4 has already started filming, the show has a chance to dive deeper into one of its most underrated team members, Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson).

While not as vocal as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) or assertive as Syd (Ayo Edebiri), Ebra, played by actor Edwin Lee Gibson, carves out a wholesome place for himself in The Bear regardless. A Somali immigrant who works at the Original Beef of Chicagoland with Michael (Jon Bernthal) before Carmy turns the restaurant into a fine dining establishment, Ebra is a veteran line cook during The Bear Season 1. After struggling to adjust to Carmy's changes, Ebra later goes on to operate the sandwich window at the new restaurant in Seasons 2 and 3, balancing the Beef's legacy with the Bear's new management. Throughout this process, Gibson also presents audiences with a uniquely sympathetic and refreshing portrayal, demonstrating why his character deserves his own solo episode in Season 4.

Ebra’s Restaurant Journey Is Realistic and Relatable in ‘The Bear’

As a series that strives to showcase the nerve-wracking reality behind working in a professional kitchen, authenticity is undeniably a crucial component of The Bear's success. The show frequently garners praise for how accurately it depicts the mental strain of high-stakes work environments, with The Bear ultimately doing better at portraying the tumultuous balance between personal welfare and career success than any other show on television. What often goes unappreciated, however, is how The Bear manages to represent this struggle in its supporting cast. While Carmy's sanity always seems to be teetering on the edge of his most recent, brilliant dish, Ebra's own difficulties adjusting to Carmy's vision throughout Seasons 2 and 3 feel more grounded in comparison.

Unlike Tina and Marcus (Lionel Boyce), who use the new restaurant as an opportunity to develop their skills and uncover new sources of inspiration, Ebra falls behind with the times. When Carmy arranges for the character to attend a culinary school with Tina in Season 2, Ebra isn't able to keep up with the other students and eventually drops out. This failure contrasts with Tina's success at the school and Marcus's many lessons with Will Poulter's Chef Luca, but it also emphasizes Ebra's more realistic personality. While most of the Original Beef's staff manages to transition to a new level of professionalism quickly, Ebra's inability to immediately adapt to change makes him feel more relatable to an audience with largely no culinary expertise, allowing him to stand out as one of the few chefs to resemble an everyday viewer of the series.

Ebra continues struggling in The Bear Season 3, becoming quickly overwhelmed by the sheer volume of orders coming in at the window, and his need for new hires to assist him further illustrates the character's more down-to-earth personality. As one of the oldest members of the restaurant, it wouldn't make sense for Ebra to have the energy to do everything himself, just like it wouldn't have made sense for The Bear's old-timer to succeed in a new professional landscape overnight. By allowing Ebra to make mistakes as his honest self, Storer's series introduces a level of vulnerability to the character that juxtaposes the consistent innovation of chefs like The Bear's Marcus, Carmy, and Syd, setting the stage for a solo episode that could be the most endearing and relatable in the series.

Ebra's Character Offers a Compelling Contrast to 'The Bear's Main Cast

To say the main cast of The Bear is outspoken would almost be as much of an understatement as saying that the show's main characters sometimes like to curse, but a potential Ebra solo episode could take advantage of how much the character stands out from the rest of The Bear's other chefs. As someone far more reserved than Carmy yet as eager to please as Tina, Ebra often feels like the show's gentle giant, someone who hovers in the background of Season 1 while also delivering an emotional gut punch when he loses his way during Season 2. This mixture of sincere effort and understated calm gives Ebra a unique presence in The Bear, one whose quiet demeanor and unclear backstory reinforce the main themes of the series.

While Ebra's modest personality offers a refreshing departure from The Bear's hectic kitchens and obsessive chefs, the same struggles that make the character relatable also provide Ebra with the opportunity to improve in Season 4. Just as how Richie's short-lived tenure at Ever in Season 2 illustrates The Bear's dedication to watching its most hardened characters grow, a solo episode for Ebra can see the character come to appreciate his unique place in The Bear after struggling to keep up in his diminished role. By allowing Ebra to pursue his own standard of excellence, the series would offer one of its sweetest characters another chance at redemption, proving that not all great chefs have to come from high-end restaurants and cooking schools.

Likewise, Ebra's unique backstory hints at several potential links to some of the more prominent conflicts depicted in The Bear. While the series hasn't delved too deeply into the specifics of how Ebra ended up at the Original Beef, evidence from earlier seasons suggests that Ebra was involved in the political landscape of Somalia. He talks at length about the domestic turmoil of the nation while patching up Richie's stab wound at the end of Season 1, while also making an off-hand comment about having once been a part of a military brigade earlier that season. Both affiliations hint at a character who has seen his share of violence in life, with his prolonged exposure to a traumatic environment tying Ebra directly to the same sort of mental health struggles experienced by The Bear's main characters, like Carmy.

These connections would enrich the storytelling potential of The Bear Season 4, but Ebra's engaging contributions to past seasons already illustrate why it's time for the series to give one of its less vocal characters a closer look. Ebra's ability to fail and struggle without regressing into the immature rage showcased by Carmy and Richie makes him feel approachable, while the character's blend of unique traits gives Ebra the potential to enhance The Bear's next season in unexpected ways. As a chef in The Bear's kitchen who has only caught a glimpse of what it means to grow with the times, Ebra is uniquely positioned to learn from his mistakes, and he could make an even greater impact on Season 4 with just a little more screentime.

