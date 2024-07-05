Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Bear Season 3.

The Big Picture The Bear's Season 3 finale leaves the restaurant's future uncertain due to a review and financial pressures.

Carmy confronts his kitchen trauma and receives advice from mentor Terry, while Sydney's commitment to the restaurant is questioned.

Richie's character arc comes full circle, and his interpretation of Ever's mantra sets him up for recovery if The Bear doesn't survive.

Ending on a wildly dramatic note is becoming a hallmark of FX's series The Bear, and Season 3 is no exception. However, it is the season where we leave with the most unanswered questions as the future of Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) restaurant hangs in the balance. From the pilot episode, financial troubles loomed over the restaurant, naturally dictating the characters' every decision. But with the 18-month loan period coming to an end and Carmy's regression in personality, the success and longevity of the restaurant hinges on the verdict of the review that's hinted at in the final moments. Even staff members fear for their positions in the restaurant, already seeking out other job offers. The season also puts a spotlight on Carmy's internal turmoil, culminating in a face-off with the man responsible for his kitchen-related trauma in the finale at Ever's funeral dinner service. With the foreboding review, Carmy's distractions, and staff looking in other directions, The Bear's future has never been so uncertain.

The Bear 4 10 Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a tragedy. As he navigates the chaotic environment of the small kitchen, Carmy must manage the struggles of turning around the failing business while dealing with his own grief and personal demons. The series dives deep into the intense world of culinary arts, highlighting the challenges of running a restaurant, the bonds formed among staff, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. Cast Oliver Platt Jeremy Allen White , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Ayo Edebiri , Lionel Boyce , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Seasons 3 Directors Christopher Storer Release Date June 23, 2022 Main Genre Drama Story By Christopher Storer Writers Christopher Storer Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Disney+ Showrunner Christopher Storer Expand

How Will the Review Impact 'The Bear?'

When Carmy inherited Mikey's (Jon Bernthal) restaurant, financial burden was delivered right beside it. Three seasons later, and Carmy has miraculously managed to keep them afloat by convincing Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) to invest in the business. While the opening night at the end of Season 2 instilled confidence in the kitchen chefs, Carmy's newfound determination to get a Michelin star and his step backwards into previous obsessive behaviors puts the restaurant in danger once again. By changing the menu every day and only indulging in the most exotic and prestigious items, Jimmy sees very little profit or return on his original investment. As such, when the news of the review from The Chicago Tribune breaks, Jimmy gives Carmy an ultimatum: if the review is bad, the restaurant closes down. These kinds of reviews from renowned food critics are already "make or break" for restaurants, especially ones vying for a Michelin star, but Jimmy's deal with Carmy adds another layer of pressure and doom to the experience.

The changing menu has already caused enough trouble in the kitchen, with everyone's nerves frayed from the toxic workplace culture that has been cultivated, and Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) trying to figure out which duck recipe the food critic had eaten so it could be photographed. But in the final moments, it does seem like it is the revolving menu that may cause the restaurant's downfall, as words like "confusing," "sloppy," and "disappointing" flash across the screen. However, "excellent," "innovative," "incredible," and "brilliant" are also littered among the previous descriptors — so does that signal a mixed review? Although Carmy's reaction did sound more heated rather than jubilant to us, he does set impossibly high standards for himself, so this may not necessarily be indicative of an extremely dismal review. While the answers to these questions will have to wait until Season 4, we can't help but wonder: did they at least choose the right duck recipe to photograph?

Carmy Confronts His Trauma in 'The Bear's Season 3 Finale

Close

This season of The Bear also largely focuses on Carmy's mental health, as the walk-in freezer mishap causes him to shut out all forms of vulnerability, including Claire (Molly Gordon), and become furiously focused on the restaurant. As such, his hospitality-related trauma that stems from his experiences with "mean chef" David Fields (Joel McHale), finally comes to a head this season. The finale sees Carmy, Sydney, and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) attend Ever's funeral dinner service, hosted by retiring chef and Camry's former mentor Terry (Olivia Colman). As Carmy sits beside Sydney and attempts to listen to his fellow chefs sharing stories about fostering healthy kitchen environments and reminiscing on their staging days, he is unable to tear his eyes away from David, sitting straight-backed with a suit and tie and a glass of champagne in his hand.

Though everyone advises him to let it go, Carmy eventually musters up enough rage to stride up to David and give him a piece of his mind. To his horror, he is met with an unrelenting, arrogant, and nonchalant brick wall who spews a couple of outrageous lines that amount to "I made you." With Carmy's show of vulnerability, as he admits he has had panic attacks and nightmares because of David, and David simply domineering over him and taking credit for Carmy's achievements in leadership, it becomes an overall awkward and disheartening interaction that leaves Carmy visibly shaken. This also speaks to how Carmy is slowly becoming the spitting image of the man he despises, especially since Sydney is now getting panic attacks. However, this quickly leads to a more productive conversation, as Carmy escapes the service to go outside on the balcony for some air, where he sees Terry.

Terry talks about why she is leaving the restaurant, particularly about all the life she missed out on because she was so consumed by the daily grind of the kitchen. Naturally, this also leans into Carmy's obsession with his career, but it is the advice that she gives him that becomes memorable: "You have no idea what you're doing, and therefore, you are invincible." This line essentially wraps up Carmy's storyline surrounding his trauma in the kitchen, as it resonates with his deepest fears of the restaurant falling apart because he was unable to control every variable. She also insists that he call her Andrea next time they meet, positioning the two as equals and giving Carmy a much-needed boost in confidence. Though he still has more trauma to unpack, particularly with his mother, Carmy now has the stamp of approval from a mentor he deeply respects in his arsenal and should be able to continue his journey of healing.

Is Sydney Planning to Leave The Bear?

Image via FX

But financial difficulties and Carmy's mental well-being aren't only factors that are spelling out The Bear's potential doom. Throughout the show, Sydney has shown varying levels of commitment to the restaurant, abruptly quitting in the first season, diving headfirst into the renovations in the second, and now wavering in the third. The first episode of Season 3 sees Carmy offering Sydney a partnership contract for the restaurant as an acknowledgment of how she had picked up his slack the season before. However, after her first panic attack in the Season 2 finale, she has reservations about signing it, though she doesn't divulge this.

On the back burner, we discover that Adam (Adam Shapiro), now a former chef at Ever, is opening his own restaurant and is trying to poach Sydney from her crew. After many conversations with her dad about job stability, coupled with The Bear's uncertain future, Sydney struggles between the smart career move and her found family. This indecision catalyzes even more panic attacks, even at the after-party, where making more heartfelt memories with her chosen family incites even more visceral turmoil. Considering that it is Sydney essentially holding the place together, from dealing with Carmy's temper tantrums and ensuring that the staff aren't too affected by them, her loss would be a huge blow to The Bear. Especially after the tumultuous and now touching relationships she has fostered with Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas) and Marcus (L-Boy).

Richie Reunites With His Ever Family in 'The Bear'

Image via FX

The season finale also highlights Richie's character arc, now coming full circle as he reunites with the friends he made during his time at Ever. In his Season 2 episode, "Forks," he briefly speaks with Terry and clearly made an impact on her as she blows him a kiss just before her eulogy at the Ever funeral. This moment reminds us of Ever's mantra of "every second counts," a line that has been speculated to be what Terry's father would sign off his detailed notebooks with. What's interesting is that Richie uses this mantra to find purpose in his life despite being a little older and to remind him to live in the present, whereas Carmy uses this mantra to exert exacting pressure on himself, and only deems his time to be valuable if it was used to chase his ambitions. As such, this mantra becomes more important than ever, as Richie's interpretation of it sets him up to recover from the potential death of The Bear more than Carmy would be able to at this point in time.

Richie's character development is the only storyline in The Bear's finale that wraps up neatly. With such an open-ended finale, The Bear leaves us to theorize and anticipate Season 4 for about a year, if they decide to stick to their current release timelines. As money and the two lead chefs become compromised this season, we have never been more unsure about whether the restaurant will survive, or if our favorite found family will be forced to part ways in the future.

All three seasons of The Bear are available to stream now on Hulu in the U.S.

WATCH ON HULU