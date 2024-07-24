Following The Bear's enormously successful first two outings, the anticipation was high for its third. A maelstrom of drama and comedy, each episode swirls around deep, human feelings with biting humor and high-octane dialogue. Through its unique brand of storytelling which ebbs and flows between the conventional and the poetic, the show has caught the eye of both the public and critics, most recently breaking the record for the most Emmy nominations for a comedy series.

Season 3 of The Bear dialed up the drama and took the foot off the gas of comedy, with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and co now in the full swing of crafting a Michelin-star restaurant. However, life behind the eyes of the restaurant is anything but simple in a post-COVID world, with financial struggles hitting even the most popular of eating establishments. Reaction to this season has been mixed compared to the first two outings, but it is fair to say the shine of The Bear is yet to rub off. With that in mind, and with such an eclectic mix of episodes in The Bear's third season, here is a ranking of every single one of them.

10 "Children"

Season 3, Episode 5

Image via FX

There is no singularly poor episode in The Bear's third season, although, compared to the high standards set in the first two outings, Season 3, Episode 5, "Children", could be considered so. With cuts needed to the financially hemorrhaging Bear, Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) brings the family friend, Computer (Brian Koppelman), in to take a look at the faults in the structure of the restaurant. Computer's suggestions are less-than-welcomed by Carmy, who wants to stay true to his non-negotiables in the hunt for perfection.

Framed more like a sitcom than the rest of the largely dramatic third season, "Children" feels like Christopher Storer's attempt to keep hold of The Bear's status as a comedy in time for awards season. John Cena's cameo borders on clowning at times, with this the first of all The Bear's cameos that seems as if it should be met with the screams and whoops of a live studio audience. Nevertheless, it is enormous fun to once again be thrust into the quick-witted, fast-paced comedic dialogue of the kitchen, even if it feels like a sharp tonal shift that forgets what Season 3 is aiming to be.

9 "Legacy"

Season 3, Episode 7

Image via FX

Episode 7 displays the continued struggle of Carmy as he regularly attends group therapy but can't quite find the will to apologize to those he's hurt. With the swirling sins of hurting Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Claire (Molly Gordon) in his mind, Carmy's guilt begins to consume him as he regretfully lets out his pain onto Sydney. Meanwhile, Sugar (Abby Elliott) goes to restock on C-Folds only for her waters to break.

The Bear often walks a fine line between pensive and tiresome, with "Legacy" lacking the narrative weight to make up for its lack of pace. Carmy's inner battle makes for compelling viewing as it always seems to, but the episode's B plot struggles to kick into gear until the very last moments. It is difficult to argue against the suggestion that The Bear Season 3 would feel almost exactly the same without this episode's inclusion.

8 "Apologies"

Season 3, Episode 9

Image via FX

With Carmy finally ready to see the error of his ways, Episode 9, "Apologies", follows him almost at the climax of his emotional journey in Season 3. However, there is still one more step to climb, with him unable to face Claire himself and instead sending the Faks to apologize for him.

As the set up for the finale of The Bear's third season, "Apologies" struggles to commit to enough drama. After the emotionally draining episode 8, the show took a breather and re-introduced Carmy's struggle to apologize for his maltreatment of those he cares about. Sadly, the plot thread concerning Claire is not realized in the finale, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of those who reinvested in their relationship just one episode prior. This is also the case for Sydney, whose decision regarding her professional journey is analyzed most heavily in this episode, only for it to be sidelined to the crux of the finale's cliffhanger. Besides some haphazard metaphors within the dialogue, "Apologies" does benefit from some sweet moments, in particular Carmy and Uncle Jimmy's conversation, which feels like the first time we have seen the full bond between the two on display.

7 "Violet"

Season 3, Episode 4

Image via FX

Season 3 gives plenty of time to several of the show's supporting characters, with "Violet" dedicated to Richie. In particular, we get our first full experience of Richie's relationship with his daughter and their dysfunctional family unit. After finding out that his ex-partner has described him as "alone" to his daughter, Richie faces the terrifying thought that his child's life may be easier without him, illustrated even further when he sees his ex-wife and her new partner's gorgeous family home.

Moss-Bachrach is a terrific actor, able to deftly toe the line between side-splitting comedy and hard-hitting drama. This is him at his very best, highlighted by the scene in which he chats in the doorway with his ex-partner's new husband-to-be. The awkwardness of the conversation is perfectly realized in all its abundant hilarity and excruciating anxiety, made even tricker to swallow when the audience discovers that Josh Hartnett's Frank is actually a lovely guy.

6 "Next"

Season 3, Episode 2

Image via FX

This is The Bear at its most distilled. Carmy's non-negotiable list of requirements for the new restaurant is explained to the staff, which is less than appreciated by almost all of them. Richie and Carmy come to blows for the first time since the charged Season 2 finale, with it clear that bottled anger is ready to spill over. With Carmy determined to achieve perfection and nothing less, his chokehold on ambition begins to strangle those around him as the realities of a turbulent workplace are divulged once more.

Lightening quick dialogue and fast-paced jokes intertwine the cutting drama in "Next", as the poetic simmering of episode 1 boils over into classic Bear-ness in episode 2. The entire ensemble is firing on all cylinders throughout "Next", with the bludgeoning egos of The Bear's major players exploding in a delightfully devilish mess.

5 "Ice Chips"

Season 3, Episode 8

Image via FX

Episode 8, "Ice Chips", once again takes a detour into the life of one of The Bear's supporting characters, picking straight up from Sugar's waters breaking at the end of episode 7. With no one picking up their phone, Sugar is left with no choice but to call her mother (Jamie Lee Curtis), who joins her daughter with cups of ice chips and incessant breathing advice as she goes through the painfully beautiful ordeal of labor.

With almost all of "Ice Chips" set in real-time, the episode is a perfect showcase of the talents of its two lead actresses, with Curtis, in particular, shining as the whirlwind force of nature constantly balanced between soothing mentor and fiery egoist. "Ice Chips" is brave in its decision to forget the rest of the season, providing a bottle episode full of emotionally dense character work. Touching and truthful, this is The Bear's dramatic side, shining at its very best.

4 "Tomorrow"

Season 3, Episode 1

Image via FX

Episode 1 of The Bear's third season is a poetic amalgamation of the mind of Carmy. A study of Carmy's journey to where he is now, the episode gives audiences their first glimpse at the moment Mikey's death was announced, with the news understandably hitting Carmy like an emotional freight train. The episode also reintroduces Chef David (Joel McHale), the ruthless mentor to a young Carmy who comes to embody everything Carmy dislikes about himself as the season progresses.

"Tomorrow" feels as if it doesn't abide by the laws of time or structure, and is all the better for it. There have been cries previously that The Bear may come across as artistically pretentious, but any claim that this episode is such simply fails to grasp its emotional backbone. White's best performance of the season, his professional coldness, is neatly juxtaposed by the moments in his life that have influenced him so, essentially pre-excusing the frankly shameful way the protagonist will act in coming episodes.

3 "Doors"

Season 3, Episode 3

Image via FX

In a series as loud as The Bear, it is often the quieter episodes that hit the hardest. In episode 3, "Doors", Carmy and Richie's troubled relationship continues to boil over, with Sydney stuck firmly in the middle and starting to seek a way out, and Richie showing signs of a flourishing professional. Elsewhere, the volatility of the kitchen is juxtaposed with Marcus' (Lionel Boyce) mom's funeral and his return to the workplace as he attempts to deal with his grief.

Despite Marcus being somewhat underused in Season 3, including an unresolved suggestion that he may be surplus to requirements, this is his time to shine. The Bear as a show has always been interested in tackling grief, with the nuances that come with losing a loved one unpacked in detail. Marcus' loss is, in many ways, completely different from Carmy's loss of his brother. However, in many more ways, the two are similar, neatly showcased in Carmy's reaction to Marcus upon his arrival back to the kitchen.

2 "Forever"

Season 3, Episode 10

Image via FX

The Bear Season 3 sticks the landing and then some with a finale brimming with emotional resolution and critical questions. With the Ever restaurant about to take its final bow, Carmy, Sydney, and Richie join a plethora of Ever alumni in one last service. With demons old to battle and challenges new to face, The Bear looks back at what it used to be and forward at what it could become - for better and for worse.

The perfect culmination of Carmy's mixed Season 3, "Forever" sees him finally confront the evil Chef David, the man from whom Carmy's nightmares are born. David embodies Carmy's darker side - the vicious, unrelenting, work-obsessed man devoid of any real emotion. Neatly, Carmy doesn't get the answers he wanted from the confrontation, and neither should he, as combatting one's own demons is more about acceptance of their existence than the destruction of their being. "Forever" shines by bringing together some of the show's best faces, as any good finale does, and soaking them in the emotional weight of a curtain call, only this is for a restaurant the audience is not as familiar with. Poignant and poised for more, "Forever" continues The Bear's streak of fantastic finales.

1 "Napkins"

Season 3, Episode 6

Image via FX

The Bear Season 3's best episode is unlike any of the others. Sure, the series has never been shy of taking an episode-long diversion into the past, but "Napkins" showcases the professional origin story of one of the show's best supporting characters, Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas). The episode follows Tina in her days before The Bear, searching for work following her sudden dismissal and the financial disarray of her family. Desperately seeking employment in an increasingly unemployable climate, Tina chances upon a sandwich store with her life quickly changing forever.

The Bear is at its very best when dealing with intricate personal stories against the backdrop of a socially volatile climate. Tina's struggle to find employment is heartbreakingly relatable and adds a beautifully dense layer of detail to a previously underdeveloped character. It is also the reality of many in this current world, with the scene in which Tina attends a job interview only to find out the job no longer exists a gutwrenchingly real example of the realities of finding work. Then there comes her scene with Jon Bernthal's Mikey, with his endearing charm and cheek punctured by an undercurrent of sadness, especially in the knowledge of his eventual devastating fate. The Bear at its very best, "Napkins" alone makes Season 3 well worth a watch and is a wonderful introduction to Edebiri behind the camera.

KEEP READING: Will 'The Bear' Get a Season 5?