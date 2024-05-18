Sharpen your knives and keep those hands clean - The Bear is returning very soon. Debuting back in June 2022 to wild acclaim, the subsequent two years have held nothing but success for the series, with the show's blend of biting comedy and visceral drama landing a plethora of awards. From ten Primetime Emmys to four Golden Globes, with acting nods for both Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, there looks to be no stopping The Bear as it hurtles towards Season 3.

However, last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes did delay production, with the potential for a 2024 release date looking ever-slimmer. That was until, in typical The Bear fashion, the rug was pulled from beneath fans' feet and a release date was announced that was much closer than anyone could have imagined. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about The Bear Season 3.

When is 'The Bear' Season 3 Coming Out?

Officially, Carmy and Sydney will be back in the kitchen on June 27, 2024. June also marks the return of Prime Video's huge hit The Boys, Season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, and the release of the second part of Season 3 of Bridgerton.

Where Can You Watch 'The Bear' Season 3?

Officially, The Bear Season 3 will be available to stream on Hulu. This adds the third season to the exciting plethora of shows already on offer on Hulu, including the first two seasons of The Bear, which are available to watch right now.

Is There a Trailer For 'The Bear' Season 3?

Available to watch above, a teaser for the upcoming Season 3 of The Bear was released on May 9, 2024. Although this teaser gives no concrete information regarding the plot, the tense score and choice to leave Carmy all alone in the restaurant as the camera pans out, revealing his isolation, suggest that hard times are afoot.

A full trailer for The Bear Season 3 surely isn't far away, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when it is released.

Who is in the Cast For 'The Bear' Season 3?

There simply would be no series without the wildly talented Jeremy Allen White (The Iron Claw) who will be reprising his lead role alongside Ayo Edebiri's (Bottoms) Sydney. Other upcoming projects for the duo include Allen White's casting as the Boss himself in an upcoming biopic about Bruce Springsteen, and Edebiri's inclusion in the voice cast of Inside Out 2 as Envy.

Also expected to return in Season 3 are the likes of, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as Richie, Abby Elliott (Indebted) as Natalie, Lionel Boyce (The Jellies) as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas (IF) as Tina, Matty Matheson (Craig of the Creek) as Neil, and Oliver Platt (Fargo) as Uncle Jimmy. A fan video taken on set also seems to confirm the inclusion of Will Poulter (We're the Millers), who made a cameo back in the Season 2 episode "Honeydew". Not only that but Olivia Coleman (Wonka), who also made a cameo appearance in Season 2, has been spotted filming with Allen White, suggesting her involvement too.

What is 'The Bear' Season 3 About?

There is not yet an official synopsis for Season 3 of The Bear, but, thanks to clues dropped in the Season 2 finale and an illicit clip captured during a Disney shareholders meeting, it is possible to determine some of the upcoming plot. In a post-pandemic world, the food and hospitality industry has perhaps been hit the hardest, with the financial repercussions of such an event still being felt, something the team at The Bear will face in Season 3. Also, based on the aforementioned leaked footage, it looks as if the cast is in attendance at a funeral during the upcoming season. Whose funeral is anyone's guess, although it is highly likely it will be the funeral of Marcus's mother, whose health sadly declined late into Season 2.

Allen White has stated his wish for Carmy to have a happy ending in Season 3, although this could simply be wishful thinking, as tragedy looks set to strike, with the downward spiral of the business and its people likely to open the door for a fourth season. That fourth season, although not announced by FX themselves, has been reported to have begun production, with sources claiming that both Seasons 3 and 4 have been filmed back to back to keep up with production targets.

Who is Behind 'The Bear'?

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear is executive produced by the likes of Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson, and Matty Matheson. Writers on the series include the likes of Storer, Karen Joseph Adcock, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, and Rene Gube. The Bear has always been a production for FX on Hulu, with their entertainment president Nick Grad noting the Season 3 renewal, saying:

"We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrac. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu and Disney Plus join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear."

Directors to have worked on the series so far include the likes of Storer, Calo, and the Emmy-nominated Ramy Youssef. Excitingly, Season 3 of The Bear will bring about the directorial debut of Ayo Edebiri, with the star turning her attention to behind the camera in an attempt to further increase her already impressive CV.

How Many Episodes Will There Be in 'The Bear' Season 3?

It has been officially confirmed that The Bear Season 3 will have 10 episodes. This is in keeping with the episode count of Season 2, which was raised from 8 to 10 following its debut season.